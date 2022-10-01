ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football News

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 5

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 5 highlighted by the Giants at Green Bay, Dallas at the Rams, and Las Vegas at Kansas City. * next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover. Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction. Indianapolis...
NFL
College Football News

Ohio State vs Michigan State Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Michigan State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Ohio State (5-0), Michigan State (2-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines...
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football News

NFL Predictions, Game Previews, Schedule, Lines, How To Watch: Week 5

NFL predictions, schedule, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 5 of the 2022 season highlighted by Dallas at the Rams, Pittsburgh at Buffalo, and Las Vegas at Kansas City. Results So Far. SU: 36-21-1, ATS: 28-27-3, Point Total: 32-25-1 –Week 5 NFL Expert Picks. Click on...
NFL
College Football News

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: Week 5

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 5 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings. Others Receiving Votes: Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 6

The early college football lines and odds for Week 6 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?. What are the college football lines for a huge week 6 and what should they be?. Every week I give my guess at what the lines will be without looking, and...
COLLEGE SPORTS

