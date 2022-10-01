Read full article on original website
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Shop Opens in IndianapolisVegOut MagazineCarmel, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
College Football News
College Football Coaches, Job Openings & Deion: Cavalcade of Whimsy
The silliness of the college football coaching world, big job openings, and what to do with NIL money in the latest Cavalcade of Whimsy. Sorry if this column sucks, it’s not my fault …. It gained two rushing yards against the University of Illinois on Saturday and all it...
College Football News
Ohio State vs Michigan State Prediction, Game Preview
Ohio State vs Michigan State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Ohio State (5-0), Michigan State (2-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines...
College Football News
Nebraska vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview
Nebraska vs Rutgers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Friday, October 7. Record: Nebraska (2-3), Rutgers (3-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach...
College Football News
NFL Predictions, Game Previews, Schedule, Lines, How To Watch: Week 5
NFL predictions, schedule, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 5 of the 2022 season highlighted by Dallas at the Rams, Pittsburgh at Buffalo, and Las Vegas at Kansas City. Results So Far. SU: 36-21-1, ATS: 28-27-3, Point Total: 32-25-1 –Week 5 NFL Expert Picks. Click on...
NFL・
College Football News
College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 6
The early college football lines and odds for Week 6 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?. What are the college football lines for a huge week 6 and what should they be?. Every week I give my guess at what the lines will be without looking, and...
College Football News
AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: Week 5
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 5 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings. Others Receiving Votes: Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James...
College Football News
College Football Rankings By Conference: How Good Teams Are In Each League, Week 5
Where do all the college football teams rank in each conference? After Week 5, here’s how they all stack up. CFN College Football Rankings By Conference: Week 5. ACC | American Athletic | Big 12 | Big Ten | C-USA Independent | MAC | Mountain West | Pac-12 |...
College Football News
Paul Chryst, Karl Dorrell Fired. College Football Coaches Hot Seat Top 10 Ranking: Week 5
Now that Paul Chryst is gone at Wisconsin and Karl Dorrell is out at Colorado, who are ten other coaches on the hot seat after Week 5 of the college football season?. There aren’t any major surprises anymore when it comes to firing college football coaches. It seems strange...
College Football News
College Football Playoff Expansion Top 12 Projection, 2022 Version After Week 5
College Football Playoff Expansion Top 12 Projection, 2022 Version After Week 5. More and more, the idea of an expanded College Football Playoff to 12 teams seems like it’ll make the game better. Just how much bigger is that Clemson win over NC State? How much better would that...
