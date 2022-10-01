Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Homeless people the target of online hateDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Lone Tree voters get chance to approve internet serviceNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Denver is Preparing For an Influx of Migrants From TexasTom HandyDenver, CO
Interstate 25 and Dry Creek intersection project expands median, on-ramp lanesHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
Aurora approves $65 million in ARPA grantsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
KDVR.com
'He ate some fermented apples': Bear breaks into yard
A Douglas County homeowner was rudely awakened when a big brown bear broke through her fence and ended up lounging atop a tree in the yard. Evan Kruegel has the story. ‘He ate some fermented apples’: Bear breaks into …. A Douglas County homeowner was rudely awakened when a...
KDVR.com
Witness describes shooting near CU campus
A man who works at fraternity houses on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder described the chaos after a police shooting nearby. Gabby Easterwood reports. A man who works at fraternity houses on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder described the chaos after a police shooting nearby. Gabby Easterwood reports.
KDVR.com
Bystander describes being shot by DPD, plans to sue
A preschool teacher from Parker describes surviving a police shooting in Downtown Denver over the summer. Angelica Rey is the latest victim to come forward to talk about what happened that night, along with her attorney, who plans to file a civil lawsuit. Vicente Arenas reports. A preschool teacher from...
KKTV
Colorado Springs pup named a finalist for ‘Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup in Colorado Springs was named a finalist for the “Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers.”. Wahl, a grooming company, issued a news release on Tuesday saying they are working with animal advocate Lee Asher to bring attention to the nationwide contest. The release explains Luna was rescued from a puppy mill and brought to the National Mill Dog Rescue in El Paso County, covered in matS, dirt and sores from years of neglect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDVR.com
Family sues after son found dead in lake
The family of a man found dead in a Littleton lake is taking legal action against the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and a local care facility. Nicole Fierro reports. The family of a man found dead in a Littleton lake is taking legal action against the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and a local care facility. Nicole Fierro reports.
KDVR.com
When does Aurora use its co-responder program?
Could Sunday night’s police shooting on an RTD bus have been avoided using Aurora’s co-responder program? The short answer is no, but the reasons are a little complicated. Joshua Short reports. When does Aurora use its co-responder program?. Could Sunday night’s police shooting on an RTD bus have...
KDVR.com
Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder police
Police are still looking for the suspects wanted in an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the University Hill neighborhood. Jim Hooley reports. Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder …. Police are still looking for the suspects wanted in an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning...
Video appears to show moment shots were fired in Boulder
Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. One of the officers fired their weapon, striking one of the suspects in the arm during the melee, but no officers were hurt.Just across the street at Alpha Kappa Lambda, party-goers were heading home for the night when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community activists draw attention to recent Colorado police shootings
A group at the state capitol gathered Monday to draw attention to the recent shootings by Colorado police officers.Those who were out there say that too often they can't get the information they need regarding the death of their loved ones.And they don't feel like officers are often held accountable. "As these atrocities continue, we can no longer be stamped out as if we no longer exist," said community activist Candice Bailey.The group wants the state's attorney general to make public more information about the investigations and officers involved.The Denver metro area has seen four police shootings in four days, as...
Questions linger after 2 boys shot and killed in a Northglenn backyard
On Sunday, two boys were shot and killed after police say they broke a fence to gain entry into a Northglenn backyard.
Shootout on the Hill in Boulder: 1 suspect charged, another at large
A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus. It happened early Sunday morning and Zakiyy Lucas now faces charges. Another suspect is also at large and police released a photo of him. At the time Boulder police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the intersection of 13th Street and Pennsylvania Street. "They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. Police said in a news release on...
KDVR.com
Chance of rain Monday, 60s for upcoming weekend
The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a 30% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms across Denver and the Front Range. Chris Tomer forecasts. The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a 30% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms across Denver and the Front Range. Chris Tomer forecasts. Big Get: Ryan Edwards. KOA Colorado's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“Miracle Moment” on Lake Pueblo for 95-year-old with passion for sailing
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Monday afternoon, Dr. Bill Plauth and his friend Harriet Weidner left StoneCreek of Flying Horse in Colorado Springs for a sail on Lake Pueblo. “It’s just the boat,” said Dr. Plauth. “Just seeing it, brings back memories.” His passion for sailing formed after his parents purchased him a boat at a […]
Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges for allegedly tying up a man she met on Tinder and stabbing him inside her apartment. According to Colorado Springs police, the alleged crimes occurred on Wed., Sept. 28 at The Hills Apartment Apartments, located on E. Cache La The post Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date appeared first on KRDO.
KDVR.com
Video: RTD bus driver nods off before Aurora crash
An RTD bus driver appeared to be “nodding off” when he ran a red light and caused a six-vehicle crash over the summer, according to video and documents from the incident. Matt Mauro reports. Video: RTD bus driver nods off before Aurora crash. An RTD bus driver appeared...
After 57 years, farewell at Echo Lake Lodge
It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city...
Westword
Broomfield Fires Back at Arvada, Jefferson County Lawsuit Over Jefferson Parkway
In June, the City of Arvada and Jefferson County sued the City and County of Broomfield for pulling out of the Jefferson Parkway project, which seeks to build a toll road that would cross Broomfield, Arvada and Jefferson County, almost completing a loop around metro Denver by connecting Highway 128 in Broomfield with Highway 93 in Golden.
KDVR.com
CU students want change in alert system
The Boulder Police department is still looking for armed suspects who were openly shooting just blocks from the University of Colorado campus. Courtney Fromm reports. The Boulder Police department is still looking for armed suspects who were openly shooting just blocks from the University of Colorado campus. Courtney Fromm reports.
KDVR.com
After 5 police shootings, group calls for action
After the recent string of shootings, a group of community leaders from Denver and Aurora gathered at the Capitol Monday calling for police accountability and transparency. Kim Posey reports. After 5 police shootings, group calls for action. After the recent string of shootings, a group of community leaders from Denver...
KDVR.com
CU Boulder students concerned after shooting
Several CU Boulder students voiced concerns after a police-involved shooting with multiple suspects happened near campus overnight Sunday. Several CU Boulder students voiced concerns after a police-involved shooting with multiple suspects happened near campus overnight Sunday. Seasonal temps stick around for the week. Things will feel more fall-like as seasonal...
Comments / 0