Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
thechampaignroom.com
‘The focus is our next opponent’: Illinois hosts Iowa with a full head of steam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois just picked the most crucial win of the season so far this past Saturday against Wisconsin in blowout fashion, 34-10. In their Monday press conference at Memorial Stadium, the Illinois coaching staff reflected on the win and previewed the upcoming matchup. A New Era. Illinois...
foxillinois.com
Illinois football hosting orange out at Memorial Stadium
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The University of Illinois hosting an Orange Out for their upcoming matchup against Iowa on Saturday. The athletic department, as well as head coach Bret Bielema, is urging students and the community to pack Memorial Stadium as the Illini are on a roll to start the season and need everyone's support against their Big Ten foe.
thechampaignroom.com
‘I’ve been in that rodeo’: Bielema reflects on Paul Chryst’s firing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Saturday’s game turned out to be the last in the successful tenure of Paul Chryst at Wisconsin. When current Illini head coach Bret Bielema was at the helm in Wisconsin, Chryst was his offensive coordinator for five seasons (2006-2011) before he was hired at Pittsburgh.
thechampaignroom.com
Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst one day after Illinois loss
One day after Illinois’ 34-10 thumping of Wisconsin at Camp Randall, the Badgers made some BIG changes. According to several reports Sunday night, head coach Paul Chryst is out, and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is in. Now, this isn’t solely due to the Illini game. Wisconsin has been in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thechampaignroom.com
Bielema’s Illini don’t shy away from big moments
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema leaves little doubt in what he expects from his football team. Bielema also doesn’t shy away from moments, big or small. The process is paramount. A step in that process was his personal homecoming to the place that he started his coaching career. This was widely billed as a statement game for his fledging program.
thechampaignroom.com
The best photos from Illinois’ win over Wisconsin
Illinois pummeled Wisconsin on Saturday, 34-10, at Camp Randall. And TCR staff photographer Brad Repplinger was there for all the amazing shots. Check them out!
Here’s The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall
Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
RELATED PEOPLE
One Of Funniest Comedians Of All Time Is From IL (Not Chicago)
Peoria, Illinois is home to one of the funniest comedians of all time. Illinois Has A Rich History Of Comedy And Comedians. I know New York and Los Angeles are the hubs for stars and celebrities but when it comes to comedy, I'll take Illinois over them any day of the week. Some of the greatest comedians of all time got their start in the Windy City. Plus, there are some legendary clubs to catch a big laugh.
U of I names Homecoming parade grand marshal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois announced on Monday that this year’s Homecoming parade will feature Gene Honda as its grand marshal. Honda is a U of I alumnus who is best known for being the public address announcer for several Chicago sports teams and events. That includes the Chicago White Sox and […]
These Bugs Want To Get In Illinois Homes Before It’s Too Cold
Okay, maybe the bugs aren't quite as large as the photo might suggest, but my "How To Add Hyperbolic Photos To Your Internet Posts" handbook said that these would work. I wish I had saved the video from the time my wife set up a video camera to record herself in a battle to the death with a centipede on our basement wall. I was out of town, and she wanted video proof to back up her claims of a legendary throw-down with the bloodthirsty creature. A woman with a skillet will have to suffice for illustration.
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
CU at Home declines offer to buy building
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign homeless shelter CU at Home has declined an offer from Champaign Township to buy its building on Washington Street. The building is up for sale and is listed at $1.2 million, but the building was appraised at $975,000, which is what the township offered. CU at Home Executive Director Melissa […]
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
Long wait times for flu vaccine
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday has many people waiting long times for their flu vaccines. Carle Health tweeted on Saturday that the Carle Outpatient Services at the Fields has “experienced heavy volumes and long lines this morning. In order to ensure that all cars get through the line before the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wglt.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
WANE-TV
GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday in connection to the double homicide, is facing six counts of first-degree murder, three for Quadreka and three for Cael. Rickey also has prior offenses in both Iowa and Mississippi.
1470 WMBD
Bicyclist hurt badly in Peoria crash
PEORIA, Ill. — An incident involving a badly injured bicyclist hit by a car at a Peoria intersection remains under investigation by Peoria Police. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the cyclist was hit at approximately 12:01 a.m. Saturday while riding in an area near Wisconsin and Wilcox.
fordcountychronicle.com
Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana
URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
Comments / 0