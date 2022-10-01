ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

foxsanantonio.com

Report: Cole ex Iwuchukwu suffers cardiac arrest

USC freshman basketball player Vince Iwuchukwu suffered major heart failure and collapsed during a team practice this summer, according to a CBS Sports article that was released on Sept. 29. Vince is doing light workouts now, according to their report. Vince was part of a Cole squad that won a state title in basketball back in 2020. Here's more from Max Sports, and the link to the CBS Story is below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Treasure trove of Latino civil rights history can be found at UTSA

SAN ANTONIO – When it comes to the Mexican-American experience in San Antonio and South Texas, the UTSA Libraries Special Collections is considered the library of record, said director Amy Rushing. The Mexican-American or Chicano civil rights movement that flourished in San Antonio and South Texas in the 60s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Scholar Athlete: Jourdann Cathro, Randolph High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Jourdann Cathro of Randolph High School. Jourdann is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball and track teams. She was named First-Team Academic All-District the last three years, is a two-time Offensive MVP and three-time district champ in volleyball. Jourdann is the district, area and regional champion in track, was the 2022 State Champion in the 4x100 relay and a member of the overall state championship team this year. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council and is the senior class vice president. Jourdann maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked fifth in her class. Jourdann plans to attend college and major in Nursing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Steps to Take before Filing for a San Antonio Divorce

When divorce seems imminent, spouses may find themselves uncertain of how to proceed and what to expect from a Texas divorce. While each state sets forth the laws that may impact how a legal divorce dissolves the marriage, the Lone Star State has established specific legal procedures and steps that must be followed to begin and ultimately finalize a divorce.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mosquito Management with San Antonio Metro Health

Mosquitos are the worst. San Antonio Metro Health is encouraging the community to take steps to help prevent mosquito breeding and bites. Here with more is Joel Lara with SA Metro Health. Take a look to learn more!. For more information:. SAN ANTONIO METRO HEALTH.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest

HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

USAA welcomes Top Gun pilots to San Antonio headquarters

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Top Gun and other U.S. Navy pilots paid a visit to USAA headquarters in San Antonio for a military acumen event Tuesday, and employees got the chance to hear about everything from launching a fighter from an aircraft carrier to filming last summer’s hit movie ‘Top Gun:Maverick.’
SAN ANTONIO, TX

