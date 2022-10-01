Read full article on original website
San Marcos football team given 3 years probation, eligible for playoffs again after appeal
The University Interscholastic League gave the school three years probation and issued public reprimands to two San Marcos CISD employees amid allegations of the football team recruiting players from outside district boundaries for purely athletic purposes. The district denies the allegations.
Report: Cole ex Iwuchukwu suffers cardiac arrest
USC freshman basketball player Vince Iwuchukwu suffered major heart failure and collapsed during a team practice this summer, according to a CBS Sports article that was released on Sept. 29. Vince is doing light workouts now, according to their report. Vince was part of a Cole squad that won a state title in basketball back in 2020. Here's more from Max Sports, and the link to the CBS Story is below.
San Antonio among the nation's politest cities, according to a recent report
Although several Texas cities ranked among America's most friendly, Houston was named one of the rudest.
Treasure trove of Latino civil rights history can be found at UTSA
SAN ANTONIO – When it comes to the Mexican-American experience in San Antonio and South Texas, the UTSA Libraries Special Collections is considered the library of record, said director Amy Rushing. The Mexican-American or Chicano civil rights movement that flourished in San Antonio and South Texas in the 60s...
Food experts: Find the best tacos in the world at these Texas restaurants
What taco is best? Chicken, steak, pork, breakfast, well inherently yes, but no, the answer is Texas taco. Oops, sorry, "What is, Texas tacos."
Scholar Athlete: Jourdann Cathro, Randolph High School
SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Jourdann Cathro of Randolph High School. Jourdann is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball and track teams. She was named First-Team Academic All-District the last three years, is a two-time Offensive MVP and three-time district champ in volleyball. Jourdann is the district, area and regional champion in track, was the 2022 State Champion in the 4x100 relay and a member of the overall state championship team this year. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council and is the senior class vice president. Jourdann maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked fifth in her class. Jourdann plans to attend college and major in Nursing.
San Antonio-based eatery Las Palapas opens first location in Austin
Las Palapas opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Las Palapas, a Mexican cuisine-style restaurant with over 20 locations in Central Texas, opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N., Austin. Menu items include enchiladas, taco plates and breakfast tacos.
MySanAntonio: TikTok star Aj Rivas shares taco order, loves on San Antonio culture
Here's his go-to taco spot.
Steps to Take before Filing for a San Antonio Divorce
When divorce seems imminent, spouses may find themselves uncertain of how to proceed and what to expect from a Texas divorce. While each state sets forth the laws that may impact how a legal divorce dissolves the marriage, the Lone Star State has established specific legal procedures and steps that must be followed to begin and ultimately finalize a divorce.
More than 100 pets arrive at San Antonio Humane Society from Florida
Little Bud! More than 100 pets have arrived from Florida and are now at the San Antonio Human Society.
San Antonio woman, former Army medic at the center of immigrant flights
The woman is a person of interest in the investigation.
San Antonio Zoo sends disaster response team to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
SAN ANTONIO – Crews with the San Antonio Zoo geared up and headed out to lend a helping hand in Florida as part of its zoological disaster response, rescue, and recovery, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “We want to take some time out and be able to offer...
Plans Revealed For New Texas Bar With Ferris Wheel
The highly-anticipated spot will also be available for private events.
A look at the puro inside jokes of San Antonio’s culture
Fred's Fish Fry, how do you stay open?
Leading SA: San Antonio Food Bank President, CEO discusses Hurricane Ian relief efforts
SAN ANTONIO – The east coast continues to feel the impact of Hurricane Ian as much destruction was left behind; some local organizations are stepping up and helping out. Eric Cooper, President, and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank, joined leading SA this weekend to discuss the organization’s efforts.
Mosquito Management with San Antonio Metro Health
Mosquitos are the worst. San Antonio Metro Health is encouraging the community to take steps to help prevent mosquito breeding and bites. Here with more is Joel Lara with SA Metro Health. Take a look to learn more!. For more information:. SAN ANTONIO METRO HEALTH.
Texas Eats: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest
HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
USAA welcomes Top Gun pilots to San Antonio headquarters
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Top Gun and other U.S. Navy pilots paid a visit to USAA headquarters in San Antonio for a military acumen event Tuesday, and employees got the chance to hear about everything from launching a fighter from an aircraft carrier to filming last summer’s hit movie ‘Top Gun:Maverick.’
6 San Antonio landmarks where you should propose, and 5 where you shouldn’t
Say "I do" to these Alamo City spots.
