SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Jourdann Cathro of Randolph High School. Jourdann is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball and track teams. She was named First-Team Academic All-District the last three years, is a two-time Offensive MVP and three-time district champ in volleyball. Jourdann is the district, area and regional champion in track, was the 2022 State Champion in the 4x100 relay and a member of the overall state championship team this year. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council and is the senior class vice president. Jourdann maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked fifth in her class. Jourdann plans to attend college and major in Nursing.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO