In the last several years, the Army has demonstrated breakthrough ways of using artificial intelligence-enabled computers to shorten the sensor-to-shooter time. For decades, the Army has been working intensely to “network” the force in real time across domains. This effort goes back to the services’ Future Combat Systems program in the early 2000s and subsequent attempts to generate interoperability through the Joint Tactical Radio Systems software programmable radio technology. There were strides forward and even some breakthroughs, yet the ability to truly network the force in real time and quickly link sensors to shooters never quite materialized—until now.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO