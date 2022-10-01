Read full article on original website
Related
Here's what Oath Keeper leader's estranged wife is '100% positive' he will do at trial
Tasha Adams, the estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, talks with CNN’s Kasie Hunt about Rhodes and his trial for involvement in the attack on the US Capitol.
Haberman asks Trump how he found out about the insurrection. Hear his reply
CNN’s Brianna Keilar and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discuss what former President Donald Trump told Haberman he was doing on January 6 during the Capitol riot. Haberman interviewed the former president for an upcoming book.
Daughter of American released from Venezuela rips Rubio over criticism of detainee swap
The relative of two Americans freed this weekend in a prisoner swap with Venezuela tore into GOP Sen. Marco Rubio on Monday over his criticism of the exchange, blasting his comments as "unpatriotic and unhelpful" and questioning his support for the seven wrongfully detained US citizens.
Hear what Haberman asked Trump 'on a lark' while interviewing him for new book
CNN’s Brianna Keilar and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discuss former President Donald Trump’s false claim that he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives. The exchange occurred during a 2021 interview with Haberman for her forthcoming book. Haberman also asked Trump what he was doing on January 6 during the Capitol riot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why you can't just ignore Donald Trump's latest threat
Because Donald Trump says so much that is, well, outlandish, there's a tendency to roll your eyes or laugh off any one of his proclamations. Or to ignore them entirely because Trump is just being Trump.
'You've done absolutely nothing for me or my family': See this woman's message to Rubio
Alexandra Forseth, a relative of two Americans freed this weekend in a prisoner swap with Venezuela, called Sen. Marco Rubio’s criticism of the exchange “unpatriotic and unhelpful.” Sen. Rubio told CNN the exchange was a “win for Maduro” and put “all Americans in the world in danger.”
'Are you okay with this?': Bash asks Sen. Scott about Trump's racist insult
CNN’s Dana Bash asks Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) about former President Donald Trump’s social media post threatening Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell with a “death wish” for supporting “Democrat sponsored bills.” He also mocked his former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is McConnell’s wife.
Winner of fishing tournament rocked by cheating scandal hopes alleged cheaters ‘get the max’ penalty
CNN — One of the winners at an Ohio fishing tournament this past weekend hopes two alleged cheaters face the maximum penalty as a result of the cheating scandal that’s rocked the competitive fishing world. “I just hope they get them for everything they can for what they’ve...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ukraine is ‘making progress’ on the battlefield thanks to skill of soldiers and strategic use of supplied weapons, Defense secretary says
CNN — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he believes Ukraine is “making progress,” in the Kherson region of the country as they continue to counter Russia’s invasion, adding there has been a “kind of change in the battlefield dynamics.”. Austin attributed the change to...
US defense secretary responds to Putin's nuclear threat
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria asks Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin how the Biden administration is responding to Russia’s “illegal” partial annexation of Ukraine’s Donbas region and Vladimir Putin’s threats of utilizing nuclear weapons.
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election.
Woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard identified by CNN as former Army counterintelligence agent Perla Huerta
"Perla," the woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, has been identified by CNN as Perla Huerta, who served as a counterintelligence agent and combat medic specialist in the US Army until August.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It’s never, ever OK to be a racist,’ Rick Scott says when asked about Trump’s personal attack on Elaine Chao
CNN — Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said Sunday that “it’s never ever OK to be a racist” when asked about former President Donald Trump’s personal attack on Elaine Chao, his onetime Transportation secretary. Scott offered a measured response to Trump’s mocking of a notable Asian American in the GOP.
Opinion: The single-minded goal of Trump-loving Republicans
If the GOP wins control of the House in November, it will become the "protect Donald Trump from prosecution" caucus. That's the message we've been hearing with increasing frequency from Republicans, writes Dean Obeidallah.
Putin has his back to the wall with the clock ticking ever louder
Time is running out for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and he knows it.
New book audio: Trump falsely claimed he gave Kim letters to Archives in 2021
Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives last year when he was interviewed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for her forthcoming book, according to audio of the interview obtained by CNN.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawyer refused Trump instruction to tell Archives all records had been returned
CNN — Soon after former President Donald Trump returned 15 boxes of presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year, he instructed one of his lawyers to tell the agency that all of the materials the Archives had requested had been returned from his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
Retired colonel explains what Russia's military strategy is now
Retired US Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton explains what Russia’s current military strategy is in Ukraine.
Secret recording played at trial shows Oath Keepers allegedly planning for violence in DC
Federal prosecutors played audio recording in court on Tuesday of an alleged November 2020 Oath Keepers planning meeting that discussed plans to bring weapons to Washington, DC, and prepare to "fight" on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
Social media video shows Russian army in disarray
CNN’s Melissa Bell reports on widely-circulated social media videos of recruits talking about their poor training and equipment on the front lines. CNN has not been able to independently verify the videos.
CNN
1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0