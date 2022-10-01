Read full article on original website
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss must make the speech of her life to turn her fortunes around
Despite only having been in the job a month, British Prime Minister Liz Truss must make the speech of her life on Wednesday if she's to get her nascent premiership back on track.
Zelle fraud is rising. And banks aren't coming to the rescue
Zelle, the popular payment app, is under fire for how it handles (or rather, doesn't handle) fraud and scams that have exploded on the platform in recent years.
Trump — who ran his own airline into the ground — used his big rally finale to bash the industry in a bizarre rant: 'They don't know what the hell they're doing'
Trump targeted the airline industry at a Republican campaign rally in Michigan on Saturday. "We are a nation whose once-revered airports are a dirty, crowded, mess," he said. Trump was at the rally to support GOP candidates Tudor Dixon, Matt DePerno, and Kristina Karamo. Former President Donald Trump bashed the...
Investors in Trump’s Truth Social deal feel “remorse” — and pulling out of $1 billion deal: report
This illustration photo shows a person checking the app store on a smartphone for "Truth Social", with a photo of former US president Donald Trump on a computer screen in the background, in Los Angeles, October 20, 2021. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) According to a report from Politico, the...
How Republican states will get billions of dollars from the climate bill their party voted 'no' on
Republicans in Congress opposed Democrats’ nearly $370 billion climate bill, but experts say the states those Republicans represent will soon see a financial windfall in the form of billions of dollars to decarbonize the country. CNN’s Gabe Cohen reports.
Iran regime committing an act of political suicide, says exiled academic
Professor Fatemeh Shams tells Christiane Amanpour she believes the protests in Iran could be a turning point for the country.
Suella Braverman says it is her ‘dream’ and ‘obsession’ to see a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda
Suella Braverman has said that seeing a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda is her “dream” and “obsession”.But the new home secretary told an event at the Conservative Party conference that she does not expect any planes to take off until after Christmas, because of ongoing legal challenges.“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Ms Braverman said. “[Starting by Christmas] would be amazing but if I’m honest I think it will take longer. We’ve got to come out of the legal dispute...
Russia's Mauled Border Units Could Take Years to Recover: Finnish Official
Russian military units withdrawn from the country's frontier with Finland could take years to return to full strength following "severe casualties" in Ukraine, a senior diplomat has said, as Helsinki prepares to join the NATO alliance along with neighboring Sweden. Kai Sauer, the under-secretary of state for foreign and security...
Tesco warns consumers ‘facing a tough time’; Opec+ to discuss cutting oil output – business live
Supermarket chain says cost inflation remains significant as profits drop; as Gordon Brown urges close scrutiny of shadow banking
Marjorie Taylor Greene Pushes Theory Putin Not Behind Nord Stream Sabotage
Republican politician Marjorie Taylor Greene has sparked controversy by saying that she does not believe Russian president Vladimir Putin is behind the sabotage of the two Nord Stream pipelines. Although Greene did not name which country she suspects of attacking the pipelines—which were created to carry natural gas from Russia...
Study: Republican politicians increasingly spreading news from ‘untrustworthy’ sources
BRISTOL, England — An international study reports that Republican members of Congress are increasingly sharing news from dubious sources, in comparison to European politicians. Conducted by researchers at the Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) in Austria and the University of Bristol, the study says Republican Congress members keep sharing more and more links to websites dubbed “untrustworthy.”
White House launches last ditch effort to dissuade OPEC from cutting oil production to avoid a ‘total disaster’
Washington CNN — The Biden administration has launched a full-scale pressure campaign in a last-ditch effort to dissuade Middle Eastern allies from dramatically cutting oil production, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The push comes ahead of Wednesday’s crucial meeting of OPEC+, the international cartel of oil...
Voices: It’s time to wean the UK economy off one dangerous addiction
Last week, when interest rates spiked, mortgage lenders withdrew offers to prospective house-buyers. People trying to buy houses suddenly found that property which had been affordable last week was no longer so. The economic climate shifted, ever so slightly in the grand scheme of things, and people who had previously considered themselves to be safe began to shake their fists at Kwasi Kwarteng.But what if we consider that Kwarteng’s actions are weather, not climate, and that the big problems we face are structural and systemic.It’s now unequivocally accepted that humanity’s overuse of carbon-based fossil fuels is driving vast, civilisation-threatening...
Lula may clinch Brazil election on Sunday, final polls show
BRASILIA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a solid polling lead going into Sunday's election against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, with a chance of clinching the race in the first round, fresh surveys showed on Saturday.
US response to Iran protests expected to include new sanctions on those directly involved in crackdown
The US is expected to issue new sanctions this week against law enforcement officials and those directly involved in the crackdown on protests in Iran, a source familiar with the planned movement told CNN.
Opinion: From Iran to Ukraine, David is staring down Goliath
The uprising in Iran and the war in Ukraine are, on the surface, very different conflicts. At their core, however, they are being fought by individuals who have decided to risk their lives to push back against violent, entrenched dictatorships, writes Frida Ghitis.
Brazilians shocked as Bolsonaro’s strong election showing defies expectations
Tears filled Beatriz Simões’s eyes as she digested Jair Bolsonaro’s startlingly strong performance in Sunday’s Brazilian election. Hours earlier the 34-year-old publicist had been convinced a hope-filled dawn was coming with the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as Brazil’s next leader. But...
Deleted tweet proves the GOP’s Putin propaganda knows no bounds
The Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday parroted pro-Kremlin talking points that suggested Russia’s recent illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions was legitimate, and criticized the United States’ ongoing support of Ukraine. In a since-deleted tweet, CPAC claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced the annexation of four “Ukrainian-occupied...
