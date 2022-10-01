ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Business Insider

Trump — who ran his own airline into the ground — used his big rally finale to bash the industry in a bizarre rant: 'They don't know what the hell they're doing'

Trump targeted the airline industry at a Republican campaign rally in Michigan on Saturday. "We are a nation whose once-revered airports are a dirty, crowded, mess," he said. Trump was at the rally to support GOP candidates Tudor Dixon, Matt DePerno, and Kristina Karamo. Former President Donald Trump bashed the...
Liz Truss
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Suella Braverman says it is her ‘dream’ and ‘obsession’ to see a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda

Suella Braverman has said that seeing a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda is her “dream” and “obsession”.But the new home secretary told an event at the Conservative Party conference that she does not expect any planes to take off until after Christmas, because of ongoing legal challenges.“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Ms Braverman said. “[Starting by Christmas]  would be amazing but if I’m honest I think it will take longer. We’ve got to come out of the legal dispute...
studyfinds.org

Study: Republican politicians increasingly spreading news from ‘untrustworthy’ sources

BRISTOL, England — An international study reports that Republican members of Congress are increasingly sharing news from dubious sources, in comparison to European politicians. Conducted by researchers at the Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) in Austria and the University of Bristol, the study says Republican Congress members keep sharing more and more links to websites dubbed “untrustworthy.”
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: It’s time to wean the UK economy off one dangerous addiction

Last week, when interest rates spiked, mortgage lenders withdrew offers to prospective house-buyers. People trying to buy houses suddenly found that property which had been affordable last week was no longer so. The economic climate shifted, ever so slightly in the grand scheme of things, and people who had previously considered themselves to be safe began to shake their fists at Kwasi Kwarteng.But what if we consider that Kwarteng’s actions are weather, not climate, and that the big problems we face are structural and systemic.It’s now unequivocally accepted that humanity’s overuse of carbon-based fossil fuels is driving vast, civilisation-threatening...
CNN

Opinion: From Iran to Ukraine, David is staring down Goliath

The uprising in Iran and the war in Ukraine are, on the surface, very different conflicts. At their core, however, they are being fought by individuals who have decided to risk their lives to push back against violent, entrenched dictatorships, writes Frida Ghitis.
MSNBC

Deleted tweet proves the GOP’s Putin propaganda knows no bounds

The Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday parroted pro-Kremlin talking points that suggested Russia’s recent illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions was legitimate, and criticized the United States’ ongoing support of Ukraine. In a since-deleted tweet, CPAC claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced the annexation of four “Ukrainian-occupied...
CNN

