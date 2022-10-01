ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 160

Kathryn Parker
3d ago

he's so predictable. Don't ever go against (the family to quote Don Micheal) Trump , or he will come against you with a vengeance. Can't imagine going through life with that kind of personality or worse yet being in that family.

Reply(34)
30
Victor Shubert
3d ago

Everybody loved Trump until he won. They knew him winning was a threat to them. These people made every person a slave to every level of the corporations. These people has done things that will make you hate government on all levels and those executive orders done by him was for the military to carry out their tribunals against these evil people. All going down behind scenes. This is why the media keeps us distracted with war, racism, and the rest of the garbage and propaganda they throw at us. Instead of listening to them, follow federal court dockets. They wont mention those 50,000 unsealed indictments.

Reply(8)
26
rue
3d ago

nothing surprises me anymore what this man does he's a sore loser he will lie and do anything to get away from any wrongdoing that he does

Reply
13
Related
Salon

Angry Republicans are plotting revenge against Kevin McCarthy: “He’s dead to me”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) According to a report from Politico, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's attempts to line up a collection of GOP House candidates who will be loyal to him is creating dissension in the ranks of the candidates he passed over -- and he may have a rebellion among the ranks if Republicans take the House in November.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Democrat, KY
Salon

Trump aides were stunned by his ignorance on key issues: “He knew nothing about so many things”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) While promoting their book "The Divider" on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser revealed anecdotes about Donald Trump's absolute ignorance about world affairs and even geography when he was president that stunned aides.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Elaine Chao
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Manu Raju
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Truth Social#House
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump

One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Trump refused to appoint Nikki Haley secretary of state over her skin, book claims

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was rejected for the role of US secretary of state during the Trump administration because of a “complexion problem”, a new book claims. In the book from The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker, The Divider, the pair report that those close to the ex-president described Donald Trump discussing the possibility of selecting Ms Haley for several important roles in his administration, including potentially his vice president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

What Photos of Donald Trump on Golf Course Reveal

Photos of Donald Trump at one of his golf courses have emerged, amid speculation about an unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area. There were several unsubstantiated rumors, ranging from the former president about to be arrested, to a visit the Walter Reed hospital for health reasons after Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport in Virginia on Sunday evening, an airport frequently used by those heading to the nation's capital.
POTUS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy