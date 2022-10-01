he's so predictable. Don't ever go against (the family to quote Don Micheal) Trump , or he will come against you with a vengeance. Can't imagine going through life with that kind of personality or worse yet being in that family.
Everybody loved Trump until he won. They knew him winning was a threat to them. These people made every person a slave to every level of the corporations. These people has done things that will make you hate government on all levels and those executive orders done by him was for the military to carry out their tribunals against these evil people. All going down behind scenes. This is why the media keeps us distracted with war, racism, and the rest of the garbage and propaganda they throw at us. Instead of listening to them, follow federal court dockets. They wont mention those 50,000 unsealed indictments.
nothing surprises me anymore what this man does he's a sore loser he will lie and do anything to get away from any wrongdoing that he does
Comments / 160