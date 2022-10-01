ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 34, St. Paul 3

Ainsworth 52, Elgin Public/Pope John 44

Alma 68, Cambridge 32

Aquinas 47, David City 6

Arcadia-Loup City 45, Pleasanton 28

Arthur County 49, Southwest 45

Ashland-Greenwood 40, Fort Calhoun 10

Auburn 28, Lincoln Christian 20

Aurora 54, Minden 14

Axtell 30, Blue Hill 0

Bayard 80, Hemingford 34

Bellevue East 51, Omaha Benson 45, 2OT

Bennington 45, Blair 7

Bertrand 52, Medicine Valley 16

Bishop Neumann 48, North Bend Central 18

Bloomfield 56, Creighton 12

Boone Central 55, Wayne 7

Boyd County 30, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

Bridgeport 67, Kimball 22

Broken Bow 48, Holdrege 14

Central City 66, Fairbury 25

Central Valley 50, Ansley-Litchfield 12

Centura 33, Gibbon 0

Chadron 19, Sidney 13

Chase County 54, Hershey 6

Clarkson/Leigh 60, Cedar Bluffs 8

Cody-Kilgore 55, Crawford 0

Columbus Lakeview 60, Schuyler 0

Columbus Scotus 14, Douglas County West 6

Cozad 33, Gothenburg 26

Crofton 82, Homer 19

Cross County 68, Madison 0

Deshler 34, Silver Lake 20

Dundy County-Stratton 52, Loomis 0

East Butler 52, Walthill 22

Elkhorn 49, Elkhorn North 35

Elkhorn South 49, Fremont 7

Elmwood-Murdock 35, Conestoga 30

Falls City Sacred Heart 72, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 22

Fillmore Central 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 15

Franklin 33, Wilcox-Hildreth 24

Freeman 44, Southern 0

Gering 14, Lexington 0

Gordon/Rushville 33, Valentine 13

Grand Island 28, Kearney 21

Grand Island Northwest 38, Hastings 14

Gretna 40, Bellevue West 37

Guardian Angels 48, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0

Hampton 78, Santee 7

Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, West Holt 0

Hartington-Newcastle 37, Tri County Northeast 8

Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Kearney Catholic 7

Hay Springs 77, Minatare 0

Heartland 76, Superior 14

Hi-Line 60, Arapahoe 28

High Plains Community 48, Palmer 20

Howells/Dodge 44, Humphrey St. Francis 8

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42, Winside 34

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 48, Wakefield 16

Lawrence-Nelson 46, Kenesaw 12

Lincoln Lutheran 21, Centennial 17

Lincoln North Star 9, Lincoln High 7

Lincoln Southwest 17, Lincoln Southeast 14

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 32, Tekamah-Herman 8

Malcolm 48, Milford 0

McCook 37, Ogallala 6

Meridian 56, Lewiston 52

Millard West 40, Millard North 13

Mitchell 53, Alliance 12

Mullen 42, Leyton 0

Nebraska Christian 27, Ravenna 24

Nebraska City 29, Falls City 0

Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Diller-Odell 12

Nebraska Lutheran 64, Giltner 36

Neligh-Oakdale 64, Summerland 36

Norfolk 34, Lincoln Northeast 0

Norris 14, Beatrice 13

North Platte 21, Omaha Westside 17

North Platte St. Patrick’s 67, Maxwell 16

Oakland-Craig 46, Archbishop Bergan 17

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 70, Omaha Christian Academy 30

Omaha Bryan 23, South Sioux City 21

Omaha Concordia 38, Boys Town 12

Omaha Creighton Prep 55, Omaha Central 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 45, Plattsmouth 3

Omaha North 64, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha Roncalli 31, Platteview 21

Ord 41, Amherst 10

Osceola 66, Fullerton 36

Osmond 28, Randolph 14

Palmyra 60, Johnson County Central 22

Papillion-LaVista 36, Omaha Burke 0

Papillion-LaVista South 66, Omaha South 8

Parkview Christian 43, Pawnee City 16

Pender 56, Bancroft-Rosalie 20

Pierce 54, O’Neill 20

Plainview 66, Lutheran High Northeast 52

Ralston def. Buena Vista, forfeit

Raymond Central 39, Syracuse 21

Red Cloud 44, Shelton 35

Sandhills Valley 26, Perkins County 20

Sandhills/Thedford 49, Anselmo-Merna 8

Sandy Creek 74, Southern Valley 30

Scottsbluff 28, Waverly 21, OT

Seward def. Lincoln Northwest, forfeit

Shelby/Rising City 22, Twin River 8

South Loup 54, Hyannis 6

St. Mary’s 58, CWC 12

Stanton 36, Wisner-Pilger 6

Sterling 24, Dorchester 18

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Harvard 6

Sutton 66, McCool Junction 20

Thayer Central 46, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 14

Twin Loup 38, Burwell 14

Wahoo 61, Arlington 7

Weeping Water 64, Mead 22

West Point-Beemer 20, Ponca 7

Wilber-Clatonia 31, Tri County 6

Wood River 34, Grand Island Central Catholic 7

York 33, Crete 6

Yutan 63, Louisville 0

The Associated Press

Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Pleasant Valley (8) 6-0 105 1
HIGH SCHOOL
Sand Hills Express

High School Volleyball Scores 10/4

The Broken Bow volleyball team competed at the Cozad triangular Tuesday night. Broken Bow went 1-1 on the night. Broken Bow fell to Ord in straight sets 25-19, 25-23 but then came back strong to pick up their 11th win of the season winning over Cozad in straight sets 25-10, 25-12. In the other match of the night, Ord defeated Cozad in straight sets 25-15, 25-22. Broken Bow will travel to Minden Thursday night for a triangular with Minden and Ogallala.
BROKEN BOW, NE
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Alma def. Southern Valley, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 26-28, 15-9 Arcadia-Loup City def. Central City, 25-18, 14-25, 25-21, 25-20 Ashland-Greenwood def. Yutan, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 26-24
SPORTS
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Girls Golf Team Wins C-4 District and Qualifies for State

The Broken Bow girls golf team qualified for state Monday by winning the C4 district team title. Broken Bow won the district with a low team score of 338. Broken Bow placed four golfers in the top ten. Camryn Johnson was the individual runner-up with a 76 just two shots behind the individual champion Julia Messere of Grand Island Central Catholic who shot a low round of 74. Taylor Schaaf and Molly Custer tied for the fifth lowest round of the tournament with an 86. Schaaf finished fifth and Custer was sixth. Lainey Palmer was 8th with an 88. Skylar Benjamin rounded out the Broken Bow scoring with a 97. Minden was team runner-up with a 364 and Adams Central also qualified for state finishing third with a 386.
BROKEN BOW, NE
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Girls Golf Competes Today at District Meet

The Broken Bow girls golf team will be among the teams competing today at the C-4 district meet at the Cross Creek golf course at Cambridge. Broken Bow will look to qualify for the NSAA girls golf Class C state championships. The Lady Indians are the two time defending Class C state champions having won the team title in 2020 and 2021. Joining Broken Bow at today’s district meet are Adams Central, Arcadia/Loup City, Burwell, Cambridge, Centura, Cozad, Doniphan-Trumbull, Gibbon, Gothenburg, Grand Island Central Catholic, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Minden, Ravenna, St. Paul. Broken Bow girls golf coach Kelly Cooksley visited with KCNI/KBBN sports Friday evening about today’s meet.
BROKEN BOW, NE
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll – Oct. 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 3, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking. CLASS AA S.F. Washington (8) 8-1 64 1 O’Gorman (6)11-3 61 2 Harrisburg 12-2 43 3 S.F. Jefferson7-3 24 5 S.F. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk girls cross country wins Columbus invite

The Norfolk’s girls cross country team placed six runners in the top 16 to capture the Columbus Invitational on Friday. Paige Godfrey finished second behind champion Natalie McNamara of Bellevue West. As a team the Panthers outdistanced runenr-up Fremont in the seven-team field, 36-69. Team scores: Norfolk,36; Fremont, 69;...
NORFOLK, NE
The Des Moines Register

Here are the top 10 boys' high school cross country times in Iowa this season

The high school cross country season is getting down to crunch time, and the cream is beginning to rise to the top. There are five new times in the top 10 in this week's high school boys top 10 list and as the stakes get higher and the competition gets tougher, there is sure to be more shuffling around in the next three weeks ahead of the state meet Oct. 28-29 at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
FORT DODGE, IA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

