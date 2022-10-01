Friday’s Scores

The Broken Bow girls golf team qualified for state Monday by winning the C4 district team title. Broken Bow won the district with a low team score of 338. Broken Bow placed four golfers in the top ten. Camryn Johnson was the individual runner-up with a 76 just two shots behind the individual champion Julia Messere of Grand Island Central Catholic who shot a low round of 74. Taylor Schaaf and Molly Custer tied for the fifth lowest round of the tournament with an 86. Schaaf finished fifth and Custer was sixth. Lainey Palmer was 8th with an 88. Skylar Benjamin rounded out the Broken Bow scoring with a 97. Minden was team runner-up with a 364 and Adams Central also qualified for state finishing third with a 386.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO