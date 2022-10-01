Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Acadiana 59, Comeaux 6
Airline 46, Natchitoches Central 0
Alexandria 66, Green Oaks 8
Ascension Episcopal 42, West St. John 0
Assumption 55, Morgan City 7
Baker 32, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0
Basile 27, Gueydan 0
Baton Rouge Catholic 42, Carver-Montgomery, Ala. 36
Baton Rouge Episcopal 33, Ascension Catholic 28
Beekman 37, Montgomery 6
Benton 63, C.E. Byrd 28
Berwick 67, Thrive 16
Bogalusa 52, Chalmette 36
Bolton 60, Block 12
Brusly 49, Broadmoor 20
Calvary Baptist Academy 52, Mansfield 6
Carencro 51, New Iberia 34
Carroll 62, Bastrop 0
Cecilia 25, NDHS 24
Cedar Creek 56, Tensas 0
Centerville 48, Ascension Christian School 7
Central - B.R. 50, Capitol 6
Central Catholic 47, Jeanerette 0
Central Private 32, Springfield 22
D’Arbonne Woods 42, River Oaks 25
De La Salle 20, East Ascension 13
DeRidder 61, Marksville 14
Delcambre 48, Westminster Christian 14
Delhi Charter 53, LaSalle 8
Destrehan 47, H.L. Bourgeois 0
Donaldsonville 42, Sarah T. Reed 8
Dutchtown 37, Carver 15
E.D. White 45, Thibodaux 21
East Feliciana 50, Livonia 0
East St. John 33, Hahnville 24
Easton 69, Ehret 35
Ellender 26, South Terrebonne 9
Elton 57, Merryville 44
Erath 28, Vinton 6
Evangel Christian Academy 39, Woodlawn (SH) 12
Ferriday 28, Vidalia 24
Franklinton 24, Belle Chasse 17
General Trass (Lake Providence) 42, Rayville 24
Glenbrook 53, Arcadia 20
Hanson Memorial 33, Covenant Christian Academy 0
Haughton 37, Southwood 24
Haynesville 48, Plain Dealing 0
Homer 65, Ringgold 8
Houma Christian 34, St. John 21
Huntington 60, Minden 27
Iota 21, Jennings 13
Iowa 28, Kinder 0
Jena 22, Tioga 6
John Curtis Christian 32, Holy Cross 21
Kaplan 50, Beau Chene 19
Karr 40, Brother Martin 7
Kenner Discovery 21, S. B. Wright 14
Lafayette 44, St. Martinville 41
Lafayette Christian Academy 48, Avoyelles 28
Lake Arthur 67, Pickering 38
Lake Charles College Prep 44, Westlake 0
Lakeside 34, Lincoln Preparatory School 28
Lakeview 36, Delta Charter 30
Liberty Magnet 40, Loranger 27
Logansport 32, Red River 16
Lutcher 56, South Lafourche 0
M.L. King Charter 28, South Plaquemines 27
Madison 32, Abramson 0
Madison Prep 61, Mentorship Academy 0
Mangham 50, Oak Grove 21
New Iberia Catholic 44, Eunice 18
Newman 52, Pearl River 22
North Caddo 28, West Ouachita 27
North Central 36, Lena Northwood 0
North DeSoto 55, B.T. Washington 6
North Vermilion 35, LaGrange 12
Northwest 25, Port Barre 8
Oakdale 48, St. Edmund Catholic 12
Opelousas 56, Leesville 20
Parkview Baptist 49, Glen Oaks 7
Parkway 25, Captain Shreve 13
Patterson 41, Franklin 16
Pine 63, East Iberville 28
Plaquemine 48, St. Michael 16
Pointe Coupee Catholic 36, White Castle 8
Pope John Paul 51, Crescent City 0
RHS 28, Crowley 7
Riverside Academy 31, Country Day 10
Rosepine 54, DeQuincy 10
Ruston 27, Neville 21
Saint Paul’s 28, Hammond 21
Sam Houston 31, Sulphur 27
Scotlandville 35, Rummel 34
Shaw 51, West Jefferson 13
Slaughter 62, Northeast 6
Southside 30, Barbe 7
St. Amant 19, Helen Cox 7
St. Augustine 37, Jesuit 21
St. Charles Catholic 35, Vandebilt Catholic 7
St. Frederick Catholic 34, Sicily Island 0
St. Helena 49, Lafayette Renaissance 6
St. James 30, Woodlawn (BR) 27
St. Louis 48, South Beauregard 0
St. Martin’s 49, Willow School 8
St. Stanislaus, Miss. 38, Lakeshore 20
St. Thomas More 42, Denham Springs 21
Sterlington 36, Richwood 20
Terrebonne 40, Central Lafourche 7
Teurlings Catholic 38, Breaux Bridge 0
Union Parish 49, Franklin Parish 20
University (Lab) 45, Port Allen 6
Vermilion Catholic 48, Highland Baptist 0
Welsh 20, Loreauville 16
West Feliciana 50, Istrouma 14
Westgate 77, Magnolia Excellence 0
Winnfield 23, Bunkie 14
Zachary 49, Winona, Miss. 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West Monroe vs. South Broward, Fla., ccd.
