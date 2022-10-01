ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 38, Crane 16

Amity 40, Newport 16

Banks def. Corbett, forfeit

Barlow 39, David Douglas 6

Bend 43, Redmond 0

Camas Valley 58, Chiloquin 12

Cascade 56, Cottage Grove 13

Cascade Christian 49, North Valley 10

Central 35, West Albany 28

Central Catholic 50, Reynolds 0

Churchill 34, South Eugene 7

Colton 34, Willamina 14

Coquille 33, Sutherlin 6

Crater 35, North Eugene 0

Dayton 58, Salem Academy 14

Eagle Point 35, Willamette 20

Elmira 39, Pleasant Hill 0

Estacada 61, Molalla 13

Forest Grove 45, Centennial 14

Franklin 59, McDaniel 6

Gaston 20, Nestucca 14

Gold Beach 58, Reedsport 6

Grant 14, Lincoln 7

Henley 42, Hidden Valley 14

Heppner 34, Stanfield 6

Imbler 46, Wallowa 0

Jefferson PDX 38, Cleveland 0

Jesuit 64, Aloha 0

Joseph 69, Pine Eagle 13

Knappa 24, Clatskanie 20

La Grande 55, Baker 21

La Pine 64, Harrisburg 0

Lakeview 39, Douglas 12

Liberty 55, Glencoe 39

Lost River 51, Bonanza 0

Lowell 58, Waldport 8

Marist 42, Sweet Home 12

Marshfield 27, Junction City 7

Mazama def. Ashland, forfeit

McKay 51, Crescent Valley 22

McKenzie 78, Jewell 47

McMinnville 49, Newberg 21

Mohawk 26, Alsea 20

Monroe 36, Toledo 20

Mountain View 48, Caldera 6

Mountainside 31, Westview 30

Nelson 42, Clackamas 35

North Bend 54, Klamath 6

North Douglas 62, Rogue River 42

North Lake 48, Gilchrist 34

North Marion 33, Valley Catholic 7

North Medford 20, Grants Pass 14

North Salem 21, McNary 7

Oakland 54, Glide 8

Pendleton 49, Madras 12

Powers 69, Days Creek 6

Prairie City 62, Huntington 0

Putnam 34, Hillsboro 28

Riddle 24, Mapleton 14

Roosevelt 21, Wells 12

Santiam 40, Blanchet Catholic 0

Santiam Christian def. Jefferson, forfeit

Scappoose 39, Milwaukie 0

Sheldon 56, Roseburg 0

Sherman 66, Enterprise 46

Siuslaw 46, Creswell 34

South Albany 21, Lebanon 0

South Medford 33, Sprague 18

South Salem 35, West Salem 7

South Umpqua 33, St. Mary’s 14

South Wasco County 47, Monument/Dayville 20

Southridge 26, Canby 15

St. Helens 34, Astoria 33

St. Paul 42, Myrtle Point 14

Stayton 33, Philomath 14

Summit 42, Ridgeview 8

Sunset 34, Beaverton 14

Taft 48, Oakridge 0

Thurston 47, Springfield 20

Tillamook 39, Seaside 14

Triangle Lake 46, Eddyville 6

Umatilla 36, Weston-McEwen 25

Vale 35, Ontario 25

West Linn 49, Lake Oswego 0

West Valley (Yakima), Wash. 49, Hermiston 42

Wilsonville 52, Hood River 6

Woodburn 42, Gladstone 21

Yamhill-Carlton 32, Warrenton 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crow vs. Siletz Valley Early College, ccd.

Perrydale vs. Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op, ccd.

