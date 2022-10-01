Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 38, Crane 16
Amity 40, Newport 16
Banks def. Corbett, forfeit
Barlow 39, David Douglas 6
Bend 43, Redmond 0
Camas Valley 58, Chiloquin 12
Cascade 56, Cottage Grove 13
Cascade Christian 49, North Valley 10
Central 35, West Albany 28
Central Catholic 50, Reynolds 0
Churchill 34, South Eugene 7
Colton 34, Willamina 14
Coquille 33, Sutherlin 6
Crater 35, North Eugene 0
Dayton 58, Salem Academy 14
Eagle Point 35, Willamette 20
Elmira 39, Pleasant Hill 0
Estacada 61, Molalla 13
Forest Grove 45, Centennial 14
Franklin 59, McDaniel 6
Gaston 20, Nestucca 14
Gold Beach 58, Reedsport 6
Grant 14, Lincoln 7
Henley 42, Hidden Valley 14
Heppner 34, Stanfield 6
Imbler 46, Wallowa 0
Jefferson PDX 38, Cleveland 0
Jesuit 64, Aloha 0
Joseph 69, Pine Eagle 13
Knappa 24, Clatskanie 20
La Grande 55, Baker 21
La Pine 64, Harrisburg 0
Lakeview 39, Douglas 12
Liberty 55, Glencoe 39
Lost River 51, Bonanza 0
Lowell 58, Waldport 8
Marist 42, Sweet Home 12
Marshfield 27, Junction City 7
Mazama def. Ashland, forfeit
McKay 51, Crescent Valley 22
McKenzie 78, Jewell 47
McMinnville 49, Newberg 21
Mohawk 26, Alsea 20
Monroe 36, Toledo 20
Mountain View 48, Caldera 6
Mountainside 31, Westview 30
Nelson 42, Clackamas 35
North Bend 54, Klamath 6
North Douglas 62, Rogue River 42
North Lake 48, Gilchrist 34
North Marion 33, Valley Catholic 7
North Medford 20, Grants Pass 14
North Salem 21, McNary 7
Oakland 54, Glide 8
Pendleton 49, Madras 12
Powers 69, Days Creek 6
Prairie City 62, Huntington 0
Putnam 34, Hillsboro 28
Riddle 24, Mapleton 14
Roosevelt 21, Wells 12
Santiam 40, Blanchet Catholic 0
Santiam Christian def. Jefferson, forfeit
Scappoose 39, Milwaukie 0
Sheldon 56, Roseburg 0
Sherman 66, Enterprise 46
Siuslaw 46, Creswell 34
South Albany 21, Lebanon 0
South Medford 33, Sprague 18
South Salem 35, West Salem 7
South Umpqua 33, St. Mary’s 14
South Wasco County 47, Monument/Dayville 20
Southridge 26, Canby 15
St. Helens 34, Astoria 33
St. Paul 42, Myrtle Point 14
Stayton 33, Philomath 14
Summit 42, Ridgeview 8
Sunset 34, Beaverton 14
Taft 48, Oakridge 0
Thurston 47, Springfield 20
Tillamook 39, Seaside 14
Triangle Lake 46, Eddyville 6
Umatilla 36, Weston-McEwen 25
Vale 35, Ontario 25
West Linn 49, Lake Oswego 0
West Valley (Yakima), Wash. 49, Hermiston 42
Wilsonville 52, Hood River 6
Woodburn 42, Gladstone 21
Yamhill-Carlton 32, Warrenton 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crow vs. Siletz Valley Early College, ccd.
Perrydale vs. Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op, ccd.
