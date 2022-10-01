ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arch Manning breaks Peyton and Eli's HS records in same game

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Arch Manning is already one step ahead of his very famous uncles.

The Rivals No. 1 recruit in the country laid waste to his high school record book on Friday, posting 356 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns in a 52-22 win for Isidore Newman School.

The performance saw the teenager surpass records owned by both Peyton and Eli Manning. Peyton had previously held the Isidore Newman passing touchdowns record with 93, which Arch tied last week in a rare loss. Eli held the Isidore Newman passing yard record with 7,268, which Arch needed 110 yards to top per ESPN.

The young quarterback did both in style, setting the Isidore Newman record for passing touchdowns in a game as well.

Arch Manning's hype train at full speed toward Texas

Manning has continued to make headlines even after ending one of the most followed college football recruitments in recent memory by committing to Texas. That commitment triggered a wave of big-time commitments for the Longhorns, who currently have the Rivals No. 4 class of 2023.

Texas certainly knew how big landing Manning could be. They reportedly paid $280K just on his official recruitment visit.

Just two weeks ago, Manning also led a wild comeback, posting 317 passing yards and four touchdowns to erase an 18-point halftime deficit. With four more games left on the regular season schedule plus playoffs, he'll have plenty of time for more highlights.

WSB Radio

Paul Chryst is out at Wisconsin, Alabama hosts Texas A&M & the great fishing tournament scandal of 2022

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger go through all of the details surrounding Paul Chryst being fired from Wisconsin along with Karl Dorrell termination at Colorado. Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban will face off this Saturday for the first time since their strong offseason comments towards each other. Off the field, there is a brand new hit song about the SEC, an Ole Miss homecoming race is examined by the People’s Court, Fat Bear week returns and there is a huge scandal that has rocked the competitive fishing world.
FOOTBALL
WSB Radio

Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run to set AL record

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees broke the American League record for home runs in a season on Tuesday night, hitting his 62nd round-tripper to surpass the mark set 61 years ago by Roger Maris. Judge connected off Texas Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco on the...
ARLINGTON, TX
WSB Radio

Braves lose to Marlins, miss chance to clinch NL East

The Braves magic number to clinch the division and a first round bye in the playoffs remains at one after Monday’s 4-0 loss to the Marlins. Jesus Luzardo struck out 12 in six scoreless innings and Bryan De La Cruz hit his 13th homer as the Marlins won the opener in the final three game series of the regular season.
MIAMI, FL
WSB Radio

MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday

Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodríguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Bryce Harper, back at last. José Ramírez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought — with a new name.
MLB
