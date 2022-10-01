Friday’s Scores

OGALLALA – The Sidney Lady Raider Girls Golf Team finished in sixth place at the B-4 Girls Golf District at Crandell Creek Golf Course in Ogallala on Monday. The Lady Raiders 454 total was 8 shots behind Ogallala’s 446 for fifth place and 12 shots behind third place Lexington’s 442. Scottsbluff (325) once again blew away the field by taking four of the top five spots and beating runner-up Gering (425) by 100 stokes.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO