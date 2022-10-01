Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Air Academy 42, Cheyenne Mountain 39
Alamosa 28, La Junta 20
Berthoud 35, Fort Lupton 14
Bloomfield, N.M. 28, Bayfield 12
Boulder 42, Fairview 35
Brighton 34, Prairie View 14
Broomfield 55, Dakota Ridge 24
Buena Vista 42, North Fork 14
Centauri 54, Center 0
Chatfield 42, Arvada West 28
D’Evelyn 29, Platte Valley 27
Denver East 41, Northglenn 0
Doherty 41, Mountain Range 21
Eaton 41, Steamboat Springs 7
Elizabeth 45, Englewood 20
Falcon 41, Coronado 19
Florence 36, Lamar 0
Fossil Ridge 46, Fort Collins 21
Golden 27, Bear Creek 12
Granada 54, Cheraw 22
Green Mountain 43, Mead 7
Gunnison 38, Roaring Fork 0
Hanover 52, Bethune 0
Hayden 56, Rangely 26
Holly 57, Las Animas 6
Ignacio 38, Trinidad 0
J.K. Mullen 21, Horizon 20
John Mall 44, Custer County 0
Kiowa 32, Manzanola 0
Legend 41, Chaparral 0
Longmont 42, Greeley West 0
Loveland 35, Erie 14
Mancos 60, Sargent 6
Manual def. Sheridan, forfeit
McClave 30, Swink 28, OT
Meeker 40, Cedaredge 0
Mesa Ridge 21, Pueblo West 14
Palmer Ridge 49, Rampart 0
Pine Creek 14, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
Poudre 34, Rocky Mountain 7
Ralston Valley 41, Lakewood 6
Regis Jesuit 42, Douglas County 7
Resurrection Christian 56, Sand Creek 0
Rye 59, Ellicott 6
Sierra Grande 67, Sangre De Cristo 0
Simla 54, Calhan 20
Skyline High School 28, Silver Creek 21
Standley Lake 48, Grand Junction 7
Stratton 70, Idalia 6
The Academy 38, Faith Christian 14
The Classical Academy 56, Alameda 0
ThunderRidge 34, Mountain Vista 31
Weld Central 47, Sterling 7
Westminster 34, Overland 32
Woodland Park 35, Manitou Springs 0
Wray 53, Holyoke 12
Yuma 23, Wiggins 20
