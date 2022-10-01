Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Beulah 50, Shiloh 36
Bowman County 24, Heart River 8
Carrington 28, Harvey-Wells County 6
Cavalier 50, Benson County 0
Des Lacs-Burlington 24, Bishop Ryan 15
Dickinson Trinity 51, Hazen 50
Divide County 44, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 14
Dunseith 58, TGU 14
Fairview, Mont. 58, Mon-Dak 8
Fargo Davies 34, Fargo South 7
Fargo Shanley 28, Legacy 16
Four Winds 32, North Star 26
Grand Forks Central 49, West Fargo Horace 14
Grand Forks Red River 38, Fargo North 6
Grant Co/Flasher 44, Richardton-Taylor 12
Hettinger County 22, Hettinger/Scranton 8
Hillsboro/Central Valley 27, Bottineau 0
Jamestown 33, Dickinson 8
Killdeer 28, Southern McLean 22
Kindred 28, Central Cass 0
LaMoure/L-M 48, Hankinson 0
Larimore 28, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 18
Linton/HMB 20, Sargent County 18
Lisbon 46, Northern Cass 6
Mandan 63, Bismarck 22
Maple River 40, Griggs/Midkota 8
May-Port CG 56, Enderlin 14
Napoleon/G-S 42, Beach 40
New Salem-Almont 44, Kidder County 0
North Border 76, Midway-Minto 0
North Prairie 36, New Rockford-Sheyenne 8
Oakes 26, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 6
Ray/Powers Lake 30, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 26
Richland 34, Hatton-Northwood 22
Rugby 26, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 20
Sheyenne 27, Minot 14
South Border 52, Central McLean 6
South Prairie 50, Nedrose 27
St. John 44, Tioga 14
Standing Rock 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 0
Surrey 42, Alexander 0
Thompson 35, Oak Grove Lutheran 11
Valley City 40, Wahpeton 6
Velva 46, Stanley 7
West Fargo 30, St. Mary’s 7
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 50, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 16
White Shield 53, New Town 25
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 53, Tri-State 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0