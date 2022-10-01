Friday’s Scores

Good luck finding much movement among local teams in the latest high school football media poll. The biggest move may come from 4A club Blackfoot, which dropped one spot thanks to a loss to Highland, and Pocatello dropped out of the rankings because of its loss to Shelley — but that’s about it. Aberdeen also moved up one spot in 2A, climbing from No. 5 to No. 4. Check out...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 7 HOURS AGO