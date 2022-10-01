ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

American Fork 17, Pleasant Grove 0

Beaver 17, Millard 3

Bingham 42, Copper Hills 7

Bonneville 42, Northridge 7

Bountiful 17, Viewmont 7

Brighton 47, Park City 33

Cedar Valley 31, Uintah 11

Cottonwood 25, Jordan 24

Crimson Cliffs 40, Pine View 14

Davis 17, Farmington 14

Desert Hills 49, Hurricane 0

Duchesne 40, Parowan 20

Emery 21, Providence Hall 14

Granger 34, Kearns 24

Highland 49, Murray 0

Hunter 18, Taylorsville 0

Juab 49, Canyon View 28

Juan Diego Catholic 41, Ogden 29

Layton 46, Clearfield 7

Lehi 20, Alta 0

Logan 28, Green Canyon 14

Lovell, Wyo. 26, Rich County 0

Manti 41, Richfield 21

Milford 49, Kanab 34

Monticello 42, Monument Valley 20

Morgan 38, Grantsville 20

Mountain Ridge 15, West Jordan 7

North Sanpete 37, Carbon 7

North Summit 22, Gunnison Valley 19

Payson 42, Tooele 7

Provo 35, Salem Hills 19

Ridgeline 28, Bear River 0

Riverton 22, Herriman 14

Roy 34, Cyprus 30

San Juan Blanding 58, Delta 8

Sky View 35, Mountain Crest 14

Skyridge 31, Lone Peak 30

Snow Canyon 56, Dixie 12

South Sevier 33, Grand County 6

South Summit 55, American Leadership 0

Spanish Fork 56, Wasatch 20

Springville 74, Maple Mountain 20

Stansbury 49, Mountain View 7

Sugar-Salem, Idaho 28, Layton Christian Academy 9

Summit Academy 34, Judge Memorial 7

Syracuse 45, Fremont 0

Timpanogos 51, Hillcrest 14

Timpview 62, Orem 42

Union 41, Ben Lomond 7

Weber 27, Olympus 15

Westlake 52, Corner Canyon 14

Woods Cross 35, Box Elder 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Aberdeen rises, Blackfoot and Pocatello fall in latest HS FB media poll

Good luck finding much movement among local teams in the latest high school football media poll. The biggest move may come from 4A club Blackfoot, which dropped one spot thanks to a loss to Highland, and Pocatello dropped out of the rankings because of its loss to Shelley — but that’s about it. Aberdeen also moved up one spot in 2A, climbing from No. 5 to No. 4. Check out...
POCATELLO, ID
West Jordan Journal

Copper Hills begins a new era on the volleyball court

The introduction of the 2022 Cooper Hills volleyball team includes several new faces in important roles. Its new coach and the growth of players with little varsity experience could land them in familiar territory. “I feel like this team has been fun so far,” freshman outside hitter Isa Taylor said....
WEST JORDAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy