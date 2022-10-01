Read full article on original website
STM girls tennis finishes second at state
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Class “A” girls state tennis tournament wrapped up in Rapid City on Tuesday. Pierre claimed the team championship. St. Thomas More finished second with Rapid City Christian 5th and Spearfish 8th.
Stevens soccer teams earn playoff victories
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The high school soccer playoffs cranked up on Tuesday. The Stevens boys defeated Pierre 3-1. The Lady Raiders got past Watertown 6-0. Both Stevens teams advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals.
‘Nature is all around us’, a spooky cirque show comes to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and haunted houses are the sights of fall. A new addition to Rapid City, the “Holloween Cirque Show”. The show has flying apparitions, acrobats, and aerialists and a mix of scare in the air and fright in the night. Having one or two aerialists is a typical show, but this one will have up to four in the air at one time. With talent traveling from all over the world to bring a one-of-a-kind event to the Black Hills.
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past weekend might have had some people buzzing. Friday was National Coffee Day and Saturday was International Coffee Day. In downtown Rapid City a coffee shop takes its coffee pretty seriously. Michael Fewson owner of Essence of Coffee considers himself a master roaster. He learned from one of the top roasters in the United States, where many large coffee companies look for roasting advice. What he brings to Main Street Rapid City is years of experience.
UCCS shuts out Black Hills State soccer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills State soccer team continued to struggle on Sunday, losing to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in shutout fashion. Ben Burns has the highlights from the first half.
BHNF proposed Moskee Burn restoration project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills National Forest officials have proposed to restore the Moskee burn area, located approximately 15 miles southeast of Sundance, Wyo., off Moskee Road. In August 1936, a wildfire burned approximately 4,700 acres on National Forest lands and 2,400 acres on private lands near the...
Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44, where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.
Typical Early October Weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level low will drift across the area today, triggering more scattered showers and isolated thundershowers. The system moves east Tuesday, but lingering instability in the atmosphere will allow for a few more showers to pop up. Dry weather is expected Wednesday along with...
Rapid City has babies covered with diaper drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The seventh annual diaper drive has come to an end with 10,000 diapers collected to help parents cover their babies. Unfortunately, inflation is still rising, and that includes the cost of diapers; averaging up to $100 per month. That adds up when average child will run through 11,000 diapers.
Ellsworth conducts anti-terrorism exercise Oct. 3-6.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Anti-terrorism exercise at Ellsworth kicked off on Monday. The exercise that is intended to evaluate the ability of the 28th Bomb Wing to respond to potential terrorist activity will continue through Thursday. According to a release form Ellsworth, residents may hear announcements over the “giant...
WDTC graduates help fill great need for professional truck drivers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Labor listed “Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers” in the top “Hot Career” in their August report as truck driving jobs remain in high demand. Nine students recently graduated from Western Dakota Technical College’s (WDTC) Professional Truck Driving Program, in turn, will help fill the high and projected increasing need for truck drivers.
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A multi-vehicle car crash happened at the intersection of E. North Street and Eglin Street on Tuesday. On arrival, police found an unconscious driver of a Grey Toyota. The car had significant damage and its male passenger had exited the vehicle. The driver was identified...
City receives $2 million grant for community intervention efforts
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced Rapid City will receive a $2 million grant. That’s a portion of $100 million awarded nationwide. Part of the Safer Communities Act, the grant is called the Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative. It is designed to bring resources together to address issues such as homelessness, crime, and other types of crisis.
RCAS board votes to get rid of controversial books
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education voted Tuesday night to sell three book titles back to the book seller. The decision comes after it’s content was deemed “inappropriate” --- by some school administrators. The three titles were “How Beautiful...
