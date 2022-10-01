ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

An event for the girls, Hockey and Heels with Rapid City Rush

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Rush wants the girls to have a night out learning all about hockey. Planned events include hockey 101, a locker room tour, and bingo. Starting at 5:30 p.m. on October 13, ladies will begin their night of hockey, conversing, and games. Tickets can be purchased until this Friday, just follow this link.
STM girls tennis finishes second at state

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Class “A” girls state tennis tournament wrapped up in Rapid City on Tuesday. Pierre claimed the team championship. St. Thomas More finished second with Rapid City Christian 5th and Spearfish 8th.
Stevens soccer teams earn playoff victories

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The high school soccer playoffs cranked up on Tuesday. The Stevens boys defeated Pierre 3-1. The Lady Raiders got past Watertown 6-0. Both Stevens teams advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals.
UCCS shuts out Black Hills State soccer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills State soccer team continued to struggle on Sunday, losing to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in shutout fashion. Ben Burns has the highlights from the first half.
Round one of boys state golf

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The “AA” and “A” boys state golf tournaments teed off on Monday. Stevens’ Jackson Swartz fired a first round 81 at the “AA” tourney in Mitchell. St. Thomas More’s Vincent Vanliere shot an 81 at the Class “A” tournament in Aberdeen. The state golf tournaments wrap up on Tuesday.
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past weekend might have had some people buzzing. Friday was National Coffee Day and Saturday was International Coffee Day. In downtown Rapid City a coffee shop takes its coffee pretty seriously. Michael Fewson owner of Essence of Coffee considers himself a master roaster. He learned from one of the top roasters in the United States, where many large coffee companies look for roasting advice. What he brings to Main Street Rapid City is years of experience.
‘Nature is all around us’, a spooky cirque show comes to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and haunted houses are the sights of fall. A new addition to Rapid City, the “Holloween Cirque Show”. The show has flying apparitions, acrobats, and aerialists and a mix of scare in the air and fright in the night. Having one or two aerialists is a typical show, but this one will have up to four in the air at one time. With talent traveling from all over the world to bring a one-of-a-kind event to the Black Hills.
Volksmarchers once again trek to Crazy Horse Memorial

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The sound of footsteps can be heard on the trails as people walked in one of the region’s largest Volksmarching events at the Crazy Horse memorial. With over 10,000 people from all over the world joining in on the walk. The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation and the Black Hills Volkssports Association hosted their 10th annual fall volksmarch.
BHNF proposed Moskee Burn restoration project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills National Forest officials have proposed to restore the Moskee burn area, located approximately 15 miles southeast of Sundance, Wyo., off Moskee Road. In August 1936, a wildfire burned approximately 4,700 acres on National Forest lands and 2,400 acres on private lands near the...
Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44, where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.
WDTC graduates help fill great need for professional truck drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Labor listed “Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers” in the top “Hot Career” in their August report as truck driving jobs remain in high demand. Nine students recently graduated from Western Dakota Technical College’s (WDTC) Professional Truck Driving Program, in turn, will help fill the high and projected increasing need for truck drivers.
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates debate for first and only time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s incumbent governor faced her challengers in the only gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith and Independent Tracey Quint squared off Friday, Sept. 30 in the Rapid City debate sponsored by KOTA Territory News, KEVN Black Hills Fox and Dakota News Now.
City receives $2 million grant for community intervention efforts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced Rapid City will receive a $2 million grant. That’s a portion of $100 million awarded nationwide. Part of the Safer Communities Act, the grant is called the Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative. It is designed to bring resources together to address issues such as homelessness, crime, and other types of crisis.
Helmsley Trust donation helps with mental health issues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In an effort to help people fighting mental illness, the Helmsley Charitable Trust is giving $4 million to create a stabilization unit. Called the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit, the facility will be operated by Behavior Management Systems and will help improve mental health care by providing crisis intervention services.
RCAS board votes to get rid of controversial books

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education voted Tuesday night to sell three book titles back to the book seller. The decision comes after it’s content was deemed “inappropriate” --- by some school administrators. The three titles were “How Beautiful...
