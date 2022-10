East Buchanan junior running back Trevor Klein stomps over the goal line Sept. 30 against the West Platte Blue Jays. Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

As you pull into the small town of Gower, Missouri, you can hear the screams and cheers of dedicated fans for their beloved East-Buchanan Bulldogs. The stadium was host to a Class 1 District 8 matchup as the Bulldogs hosted the West Platte Blue Jays.

It wasn’t much of a warm welcome for the Blue Jays, as the Bulldogs were hot right of the dog house, winning 49-14 and improving to 5-1 on the season.