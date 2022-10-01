Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is considered day-to-day after a shoulder injury during Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Heisman Trophy winner suffered a sprain in the second quarter. Young appeared to injure the shoulder when he was sacked by Drew Sanders on the Alabama's first drive of the second quarter. Alabama still managed to hold off number twenty ranked Arkansas 49-26 behind the explosive runs of Jahmyr Gibbs and backup quarterback Jalen Milroe. Young threw for one hundred and seventy three 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception before leaving the game. Arkansas cut the lead to five in the third quarter before Alabama broke it open with long runs. Milroe ran for two touchdowns and Gibbs had 206 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO