Tuscaloosa, AL

rockytopinsider.com

Highly Touted Tennessee Commit Announces Visit For Alabama Game

Four-star Tennessee commit Chandavian Bradley is visiting Knoxville for next weekend’s matchup against Alabama, the Platte City, Missouri native announced Monday night. Bradley is making his second trip to Tennessee since committing to Josh Heupel and his staff in mid July. The edge rusher is the second highest rated commit in Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class and the highest rated defensive commit.
PLATTE CITY, MO
Tide 100.9 FM

Twitter Reacts To Start Of Texas A&M ‘Hate Week’

Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will welcome Texas A&M to Bryant-Denny Stadium in primetime under the lights. Coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are in search of revenge, having dropped their road contest in College Station last season. Even though the Aggies have already suffered through a pair of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jahmyr Gibbs Wins SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors following his stellar performance against Arkansas. On 18 carries, Gibbs tallied 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.4 yards per carry. He remained a constant threat out of the backfield, catching two passes for 20 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide Women’s Hoops 2022-23 TV Slate Revealed

The Alabama women’s basketball team will have nine games broadcasted on the ESPN family of networks for the 2022-23 season. The Crimson Tide will make its first appearance on the SEC Network on Dec. 15, when Alabama hosts Little Rock. Additional home contests on the SEC Network feature games...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
apr.org

Alabama loses Heisman winning quarterback to shoulder injury

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is considered day-to-day after a shoulder injury during Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Heisman Trophy winner suffered a sprain in the second quarter. Young appeared to injure the shoulder when he was sacked by Drew Sanders on the Alabama's first drive of the second quarter. Alabama still managed to hold off number twenty ranked Arkansas 49-26 behind the explosive runs of Jahmyr Gibbs and backup quarterback Jalen Milroe. Young threw for one hundred and seventy three 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception before leaving the game. Arkansas cut the lead to five in the third quarter before Alabama broke it open with long runs. Milroe ran for two touchdowns and Gibbs had 206 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on Bryce Young injury: 'It's a problem'

Paul Finebaum made an appearance on KJM Tuesday to discuss Bryce Young’s shoulder injury he suffered against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide came out on top against Arkansas behind the talent of Jahmyr Gibbs, but the potential ramifications of Young’s injury are… worrisome to say the least. Finebaum...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Quarterback Works out with Giants

Three-time national championship winning quarterback of the Alabama Crimson Tide AJ McCarron worked out with the New York Giants on Tuesday. The Giants find themselves in need at the position after starter Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury, only to have to return when veteran backup Tyrod Taylor entered concussion protocol.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Victim of Tuscaloosa homicide identified

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a Tuscaloosa homicide investigation has been identified, according to police. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found dead by officers responding to a shooting at the River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue NE last Saturday. Most of the key witnesses and evidence have been located and reviewed. According to […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa PD officers stop man from jumping off overpass

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to an overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center Monday, October 3 where a man climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump. The officers quickly put their extensive training to work and closed all traffic to University...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
outdooralabama.com

ADCNR Seeks Manager for Walker County Public Fishing Lake

The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is currently accepting applications for lake manager at the Walker County Public Fishing Lake near Jasper, Alabama. The lake manager position is contracted with the State of Alabama for a three-year term, which is...
JASPER, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
