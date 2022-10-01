ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundville, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Baseball Picks Up Transfer Commit

The Alabama baseball team picked up a huge commitment in pitcher Kade Snell this past week. Snell announced his commitment to the Tide on Thursday via social media. “Extremely thankful to say I have committed to The University of Alabama! Thank you to the good Lord, my parents, and my coaches for making this possible,” said Snell.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Twitter Reacts To Start Of Texas A&M 'Hate Week'

Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will welcome Texas A&M to Bryant-Denny Stadium in primetime under the lights. Coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are in search of revenge, having dropped their road contest in College Station last season. Even though the Aggies have already suffered through a pair of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Kickoff Time Announced For Alabama-Tennessee Game

The Southeastern Conference and CBS announced the game time for the Oct. 15 showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday. Alabama and Tennessee will kick off in Knoxville, Tenn. at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. The Crimson Tide currently holds a 5-0 record with wins...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Seth McLaughlin Was Key for Alabama's Win

Seth McLaughlin, the starting center on the refurbished offensive line, helped Alabama defeat Arkansas 49–26 with a solid running game. There was much discussion about the offensive line's improvement this offseason compared to the previous season after Alabama gained 317 yards rushing. McLaughlin, who led the Tide to a dominant day on the ground, was one of the essential components of the Alabama front.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Will Anderson Focused Heading Into Texas A&M Game

Alabama hosts Texas A&M in what was arguably the most anticipated game of the year heading into the season. With all of the outside noise surrounding the game, it would be easy to get caught up in the hype. Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson spoke to the media on Monday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide Women's Hoops 2022-23 TV Slate Revealed

The Alabama women’s basketball team will have nine games broadcasted on the ESPN family of networks for the 2022-23 season. The Crimson Tide will make its first appearance on the SEC Network on Dec. 15, when Alabama hosts Little Rock. Additional home contests on the SEC Network feature games...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jimbo Fisher Details Optimism Ahead of Alabama Game

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media on Monday, as he previewed the upcoming matchup against Alabama. One media member asked the head coach what made him so optimistic that the execution was coming for his team. “I know the guys in practice. I see them practice and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jahmyr Gibbs Speaks on Jalen Milroe's Performance

Jahmyr Gibbs had a special performance on Saturday, but the running back gave lots of praise to others on the team, most notably quarterback Jalen Milroe. Gibbs was asked about the message to Milroe as he went in for an injured Bryce Young. “Just be you, you’re built for this,”...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama DBs Show Up Big Sunday

Alabama football has produced an enormous amount of talent that went on to play in the NFL, especially at defensive back. Coach Saban works primarily with defensive backs during drills at practice, largely playing a factor in the development and success of former Alabama defensive backs in the NFL. On...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Brian Robinson Expected to Be Acitvated Later This Week

Former Alabama and current Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., is expected to be cleared and activated off the Commanders non-football injury list later in the week, according to national insider for the NFL Network and NFL.com Ian Rapoport. "The Washington Commanders are expected to activate running back Brian...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Quarterback Works out with Giants

Three-time national championship winning quarterback of the Alabama Crimson Tide AJ McCarron worked out with the New York Giants on Tuesday. The Giants find themselves in need at the position after starter Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury, only to have to return when veteran backup Tyrod Taylor entered concussion protocol.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Quarterback Set to Appear on ManningCast

Former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is set to make an appearance on ESPN's Monday Night Football ManningCast. The ManningCast, a stream for Monday Night Football, is hosted by NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning, as the two analyze the game and interview special guests together. Hurts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
