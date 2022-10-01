ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

KBTX.com

Brazos Christian tops Central Texas Christian in Dig Pink night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian was victorious in their Dig Pink night against Central Texas Christian (25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16). The Lady Eagles were supporting Breast Cancer awareness and raising money for the local chapter of Pink Alliance during the game, and will present a check with donations raised to the Pink Alliance at a later date.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Seven Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week Six

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings following Week Six of the season, and seven teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station moves up to No. 4 after beating Georgetown Eastview on the road 68-10. In...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies looking to repeat last year’s success against Alabama

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This time a year ago, Texas A&M football was coming off a disappointing loss to Mississippi State and was preparing to take on a top-ranked Alabama team. The 2021 Aggies also had two losses heading into their game with the Crimson Tide. The Maroon and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M 2023 baseball schedule revamped

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball received its reissued 30-game 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Tuesday. The conference re-released the slate due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two series appearing on the 2023 league docket that are not scheduled to take place until 2024. The Aggies’ new SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 9 Aggie Golf Tied for Third at Blessings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team was tied for third place after the first round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday at the University of Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club. Paced by junior Daniel Rodrigues’ 3-under 69, the Aggies were 4-over as...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hilderbrand advances to ITA singles main draw

TULSA, Oklahoma -- Texas A&M men’s tennis’ Trey Hilderbrand qualified for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Tuesday afternoon at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand, ranked No. 50 in the ITA preseason rankings, opened singles qualifying play defeating Baptiste Anselmo of Oklahoma in straight sets,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Softball hosts Houston in fall exhibition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie fans were able to see Texas A&M softball in their second of three fall exhibition games this Sunday. The Aggies took Davis Diamond today hosting the Houston Cougars in a 5 inning match up. In the first inning, Julia Cottril sent a double to...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M’s Comeback Falls Short on Sunday

ATHENS, Ga. – After trailing 2-0, the Texas A&M volleyball team (10-6, 2-3 SEC) made a valiant effort to come back against the Georgia Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1 SEC), ultimately falling in five sets (17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 13-15) on Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. Caroline Meuth led the way...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Goldsmith, Stoiana qualify for ITA singles main draw

GARY, North Carolina -- Texas A&M women’s tennis standouts Jayci Goldsmith and Mary Stoiana advanced to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Tuesday evening at the Cary Tennis Park. Goldsmith, ranked No. 109 in the ITA preseason rankings, opened play in the singles qualifying draw defeating...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Blank Rice, 1-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Rice Owls, 1-0, behind Kate Colvin’s 78th-minute free kick goal Sunday night on Ellis Field. Late in the second half, Colvin utilized a free kick on a foul drawn by a Macy Matula to break the scoring seal. Colvin booted the ball over the Rice backline from 35 yards out. On the first bounce, the missile hopped over the goalkeeper’s hands and into the right upper 90 for her fourth goal of the season. She is the Aggies’ second leading scorer behind MaKhiya McDonald who has five.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Fisher: Feud with Saban is over

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Before the college football season started, October 8th was circled on just about every Aggie and Crimson Tide fan’s calendar. The big story in the offseason was the feud between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that began with accusations from Alabama’s head coach that Fisher “bought” his recruiting class.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Tarkington HS crowns homecoming king, queen

Tarkington High School crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during halftime at Friday night’s football game at A.L. Nelson Stadium. Chosen by their peers, the homecoming king is Joshua “Hunter” Keith and the homecoming queen is Emily Lowe. Keith is the son of Jared and Amber...
CLEVELAND, TX
KBTX.com

No. 2 Women’s Golf Set for Blessings Collegiate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete against six top-15 squads at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club Oct. 3-5. The Lineup. Head coach Gerrod Chadwell is bringing the lineup that is fresh off winning...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
spacecityweather.com

The Texas hurricane season is done and dusted for 2022

There are two things I want to talk about before jumping into the forecast for this week—a forecast I would classify as not great, but far from terrible. To start with, I want to thank everyone who came out to our first Fall Day celebration at the Houston Botanic Garden on a gorgeous Sunday. We should get a final tally today, but I think 400 or 500 people came by to say hello, and it was just wonderful to meet you all.
HOUSTON, TX

