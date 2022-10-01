Read full article on original website
Magnolia West wins in four sets over A&M Consolidated 25-10, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger volleyball team dropped a four decision to Magnolia West 25-10, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. A&M Consolidated will look to rebound on Friday when they’ll host district leading Brenham. First serve is set for 6pm.
KBTX.com
Brazos Christian tops Central Texas Christian in Dig Pink night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian was victorious in their Dig Pink night against Central Texas Christian (25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16). The Lady Eagles were supporting Breast Cancer awareness and raising money for the local chapter of Pink Alliance during the game, and will present a check with donations raised to the Pink Alliance at a later date.
KBTX.com
Seven Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week Six
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings following Week Six of the season, and seven teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station moves up to No. 4 after beating Georgetown Eastview on the road 68-10. In...
KBTX.com
Aggies looking to repeat last year’s success against Alabama
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This time a year ago, Texas A&M football was coming off a disappointing loss to Mississippi State and was preparing to take on a top-ranked Alabama team. The 2021 Aggies also had two losses heading into their game with the Crimson Tide. The Maroon and...
KBTX.com
Cernousek Surges on Back Nine; Aggies in Fourth at Blessings After Round One
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team, led by Adela Cernousek’s 1-under 71 first round, finished day one in fourth at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club on Monday. “Adela’s [Cernousek] round kept us in the ballgame today,”...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M 2023 baseball schedule revamped
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball received its reissued 30-game 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Tuesday. The conference re-released the slate due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two series appearing on the 2023 league docket that are not scheduled to take place until 2024. The Aggies’ new SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
KBTX.com
No. 9 Aggie Golf Tied for Third at Blessings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team was tied for third place after the first round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday at the University of Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club. Paced by junior Daniel Rodrigues’ 3-under 69, the Aggies were 4-over as...
KBTX.com
Hilderbrand advances to ITA singles main draw
TULSA, Oklahoma -- Texas A&M men’s tennis’ Trey Hilderbrand qualified for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Tuesday afternoon at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand, ranked No. 50 in the ITA preseason rankings, opened singles qualifying play defeating Baptiste Anselmo of Oklahoma in straight sets,...
KBTX.com
Aggie Softball hosts Houston in fall exhibition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie fans were able to see Texas A&M softball in their second of three fall exhibition games this Sunday. The Aggies took Davis Diamond today hosting the Houston Cougars in a 5 inning match up. In the first inning, Julia Cottril sent a double to...
Woman Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Woodlands (Woodlands, TX)
According to the police, a pedestrian accident was reported on Sunday night in The Woodlands. The officials stated that a female victim was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on [..]
KBTX.com
Texas A&M’s Comeback Falls Short on Sunday
ATHENS, Ga. – After trailing 2-0, the Texas A&M volleyball team (10-6, 2-3 SEC) made a valiant effort to come back against the Georgia Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1 SEC), ultimately falling in five sets (17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 13-15) on Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. Caroline Meuth led the way...
KBTX.com
Goldsmith, Stoiana qualify for ITA singles main draw
GARY, North Carolina -- Texas A&M women’s tennis standouts Jayci Goldsmith and Mary Stoiana advanced to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Tuesday evening at the Cary Tennis Park. Goldsmith, ranked No. 109 in the ITA preseason rankings, opened play in the singles qualifying draw defeating...
KBTX.com
Aggies Blank Rice, 1-0
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Rice Owls, 1-0, behind Kate Colvin’s 78th-minute free kick goal Sunday night on Ellis Field. Late in the second half, Colvin utilized a free kick on a foul drawn by a Macy Matula to break the scoring seal. Colvin booted the ball over the Rice backline from 35 yards out. On the first bounce, the missile hopped over the goalkeeper’s hands and into the right upper 90 for her fourth goal of the season. She is the Aggies’ second leading scorer behind MaKhiya McDonald who has five.
The '90s restaurants Houstonians miss the most, from 59 Diner to Eatzi's
From 59 Diner to Eatzi's, here are the old-timey hot spots that inspire nostalgia for locals.
KBTX.com
Fisher: Feud with Saban is over
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Before the college football season started, October 8th was circled on just about every Aggie and Crimson Tide fan’s calendar. The big story in the offseason was the feud between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that began with accusations from Alabama’s head coach that Fisher “bought” his recruiting class.
bluebonnetnews.com
Tarkington HS crowns homecoming king, queen
Tarkington High School crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during halftime at Friday night’s football game at A.L. Nelson Stadium. Chosen by their peers, the homecoming king is Joshua “Hunter” Keith and the homecoming queen is Emily Lowe. Keith is the son of Jared and Amber...
KBTX.com
No. 2 Women’s Golf Set for Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete against six top-15 squads at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club Oct. 3-5. The Lineup. Head coach Gerrod Chadwell is bringing the lineup that is fresh off winning...
spacecityweather.com
The Texas hurricane season is done and dusted for 2022
There are two things I want to talk about before jumping into the forecast for this week—a forecast I would classify as not great, but far from terrible. To start with, I want to thank everyone who came out to our first Fall Day celebration at the Houston Botanic Garden on a gorgeous Sunday. We should get a final tally today, but I think 400 or 500 people came by to say hello, and it was just wonderful to meet you all.
'The sweetest thing in Houston': Kolache Kafe opens in Tomball
Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Stephen Ewald) The Tomball bakery and cafe Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road, owner Stephen Ewald confirmed to Community Impact. Ewald said business since opening "has been exciting" in an email. "We were extremely busy...
Another Texas Location Of Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Revealed
Another Big Chicken location is opening soon in Texas!
