Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tom Hart offers a unique perspective about Alabama's long-term solution at quarterback
Alabama saw Bryce Young go down against Arkansas with a sprained shoulder. While there is the chance that the defending Heisman Trophy winner could miss time, Nick Saban has officially ruled Young “day-to-day” as Texas A&M is next on the schedule on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe came...
Jimbo Fisher Changes Tune, Praises Nick Saban In Press Conference
Jimbo Fisher, the head football coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, will travel to Tuscaloosa Saturday for a battle in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Fisher and the Aggies, notorious for their surprise upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, have been the talk of the college football world since spring. Texas...
Nick Saban Updates Bryce Young’s Status Ahead of Monday’s Practice
The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks 49-26 last Saturday, but it was a pyrrhic victory as Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left the game in the second quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. The nation's No. 1 team now turns its eyes to an important revenge game on...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher offers scouting report on Jalen Milroe, a former A&M recruiting target
Texas A&M and Alabama face off in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. And there will be plenty of discussion leading up to the game about the quarterback position, as both teams are dealing with uncertain situations due to injury. Jimbo Fisher revealed Monday during his weekly media availability that Aggies starter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama Baseball Picks Up Transfer Commit
The Alabama baseball team picked up a huge commitment in pitcher Kade Snell this past week. Snell announced his commitment to the Tide on Thursday via social media. “Extremely thankful to say I have committed to The University of Alabama! Thank you to the good Lord, my parents, and my coaches for making this possible,” said Snell.
Jahmyr Gibbs Wins SEC Offensive Player of the Week
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors following his stellar performance against Arkansas. On 18 carries, Gibbs tallied 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.4 yards per carry. He remained a constant threat out of the backfield, catching two passes for 20 yards.
Will Anderson Focused Heading Into Texas A&M Game
Alabama hosts Texas A&M in what was arguably the most anticipated game of the year heading into the season. With all of the outside noise surrounding the game, it would be easy to get caught up in the hype. Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson spoke to the media on Monday...
Twitter Reacts To Start Of Texas A&M ‘Hate Week’
Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will welcome Texas A&M to Bryant-Denny Stadium in primetime under the lights. Coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are in search of revenge, having dropped their road contest in College Station last season. Even though the Aggies have already suffered through a pair of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jimbo Fisher Details Optimism Ahead of Alabama Game
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media on Monday, as he previewed the upcoming matchup against Alabama. One media member asked the head coach what made him so optimistic that the execution was coming for his team. “I know the guys in practice. I see them practice and...
SEC Shorts Misses Opportunity to Include Alabama
Skit based on phoning in for miracles misses chance to show Tide when game cut to 28-23
Former Alabama Quarterback Set to Appear on ManningCast
Former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is set to make an appearance on ESPN's Monday Night Football ManningCast. The ManningCast, a stream for Monday Night Football, is hosted by NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning, as the two analyze the game and interview special guests together. Hurts...
Jahmyr Gibbs Speaks on Jalen Milroe’s Performance
Jahmyr Gibbs had a special performance on Saturday, but the running back gave lots of praise to others on the team, most notably quarterback Jalen Milroe. Gibbs was asked about the message to Milroe as he went in for an injured Bryce Young. “Just be you, you’re built for this,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sanders Recounts Playing Bama, Sacking Bryce
Following Alabama’s 49-26 win over Arkansas, former Alabama player and current Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders spoke to the media. Sanders was asked what it was like playing his old team and sacking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. “When I’m in game mode, I’m in game mode. I’m not out there...
Alabama Edges Out Georgia for Number 1 Spot in Coaches Poll
After a dominant performance against Arkansas by the Crimson Tide and a near upset in Missouri for the Bulldogs, Alabama has passed Georgia for the number one ranking in the AFCA Coaches Poll. Arkansas gave Alabama a scare in the 3rd quarter of Saturday's game, but the Tide ultimately won...
Kickoff Time Announced For Alabama-Tennessee Game
The Southeastern Conference and CBS announced the game time for the Oct. 15 showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday. Alabama and Tennessee will kick off in Knoxville, Tenn. at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. The Crimson Tide currently holds a 5-0 record with wins...
Seth McLaughlin Was Key for Alabama’s Win
Seth McLaughlin, the starting center on the refurbished offensive line, helped Alabama defeat Arkansas 49–26 with a solid running game. There was much discussion about the offensive line's improvement this offseason compared to the previous season after Alabama gained 317 yards rushing. McLaughlin, who led the Tide to a dominant day on the ground, was one of the essential components of the Alabama front.
Former Alabama DBs Show Up Big Sunday
Alabama football has produced an enormous amount of talent that went on to play in the NFL, especially at defensive back. Coach Saban works primarily with defensive backs during drills at practice, largely playing a factor in the development and success of former Alabama defensive backs in the NFL. On...
wvtm13.com
University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0