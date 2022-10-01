(Lexington, NE) -- An Elwood, Nebraska woman is arrested, accused of trying to have five people murdered. The Nebraska State Patrol says last week, an investigation began when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by Elwood woman, 39 year old Valerie Miller. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office then notified the Nebraska State Patrol. A Nebraska State Patrol investigator, working undercover, then contacted Miller. The NSP says following an online conversation, Miller agreed to meet the investigator in person.

ELWOOD, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO