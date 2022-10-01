Read full article on original website
Related
iowapublicradio.org
A Nebraska journalist got fired over gathering signatures for an abortion ban
A television news director from western Nebraska will clean out her desk Monday night after the station fired her over the weekend for helping collect signatures for a ballot initiative to ban abortions in the neighboring town of Curtis. The vice president and general manager of KNOP, a NBC affiliate,...
North Platte Telegraph
Canteen help came from Colorado, Nebraska’s farthest reaches
Today’s final segment of The Telegraph’s Canteen Honor Roll series highlights the involvement of communities across a 350-mile-long swath of Nebraska and into Colorado’s two most northeastern counties. ***. Max O. Powers, U.P. brakeman …, has turned over $100 to the North Platte servicemen’s Canteen which he...
kfornow.com
Cattle Producers Starting Their Own Packing Plant
Gov. Ricketts speaks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef in North Platte. Lincoln County, NE (October 4, 2022) – This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
npbulldogger.com
Tilfords crowned HoCo king, queen
Senior twins Kolten and Kylee Tilford were crowned 2022 homecoming king and queen for North Platte High School. The court included Jenessa Arnold, Zarah Blaesi, Kalee Brosius, Ellie Ramsey, River Johnston, Caleb Kinkaid, Brock Roblee and Grady Sexson. NPHS has never seen a sibling-duo for HoCo queen and king. The...
12 children in Nebraska school bus, 3 seriously injured, after crash with semi
Three children were transported to trauma centers after a crash caused a school bus to fall on its side.
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Andrew J Baumgardner, 33, North Platte and Amanda Kay Rydberg, 32, North Platte. Dustin Wayne Henkel, 27, North Platte and Krystal Anyvnette Nichols, 32, North Platte. Kalten William Bauers, 21, Utica Nebraska and Freedom Grace Wiezorek, 23, North Platte. Kaden Kyle Kammerer, 26, North Platte and Brittany Jo Haynes, 28,...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA WOMAN CHARGED IN PLOT TO MURDER 5 PEOPLE
INVESTIGATORS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED A WOMAN FOLLOWING THE DISCOVERY OF AN ATTEMPTED MURDER PLOT INVOLVING FIVE POTENTIAL VICTIMS. LAST WEEK THE GOSPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A REPORT FROM A CONCERNED CITIZEN REGARDING SUSPICIOUS COMMENTS MADE BY AN ELWOOD WOMAN. A NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATOR,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman for attempted murder plot
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
iheart.com
Woman Arrested for Reportedly Trying to Have Five People Killed
(Lexington, NE) -- An Elwood, Nebraska woman is arrested, accused of trying to have five people murdered. The Nebraska State Patrol says last week, an investigation began when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by Elwood woman, 39 year old Valerie Miller. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office then notified the Nebraska State Patrol. A Nebraska State Patrol investigator, working undercover, then contacted Miller. The NSP says following an online conversation, Miller agreed to meet the investigator in person.
Nebraska bus driver cited after bus crash injures multiple students
A bus driver was cited after a crash in Nebraska injured multiple students with some ending up at trauma centers.
NSP arrests woman for attempted murder plot
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
Comments / 1