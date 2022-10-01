ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogallala, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Canteen help came from Colorado, Nebraska’s farthest reaches

Today’s final segment of The Telegraph’s Canteen Honor Roll series highlights the involvement of communities across a 350-mile-long swath of Nebraska and into Colorado’s two most northeastern counties. ***. Max O. Powers, U.P. brakeman …, has turned over $100 to the North Platte servicemen’s Canteen which he...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
kfornow.com

Cattle Producers Starting Their Own Packing Plant

Gov. Ricketts speaks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef in North Platte. Lincoln County, NE (October 4, 2022) – This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
npbulldogger.com

Tilfords crowned HoCo king, queen

Senior twins Kolten and Kylee Tilford were crowned 2022 homecoming king and queen for North Platte High School. The court included Jenessa Arnold, Zarah Blaesi, Kalee Brosius, Ellie Ramsey, River Johnston, Caleb Kinkaid, Brock Roblee and Grady Sexson. NPHS has never seen a sibling-duo for HoCo queen and king. The...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

Andrew J Baumgardner, 33, North Platte and Amanda Kay Rydberg, 32, North Platte. Dustin Wayne Henkel, 27, North Platte and Krystal Anyvnette Nichols, 32, North Platte. Kalten William Bauers, 21, Utica Nebraska and Freedom Grace Wiezorek, 23, North Platte. Kaden Kyle Kammerer, 26, North Platte and Brittany Jo Haynes, 28,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
kscj.com

KSNB Local4

iheart.com

Woman Arrested for Reportedly Trying to Have Five People Killed

(Lexington, NE) -- An Elwood, Nebraska woman is arrested, accused of trying to have five people murdered. The Nebraska State Patrol says last week, an investigation began when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by Elwood woman, 39 year old Valerie Miller. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office then notified the Nebraska State Patrol. A Nebraska State Patrol investigator, working undercover, then contacted Miller. The NSP says following an online conversation, Miller agreed to meet the investigator in person.
ELWOOD, NE
Panhandle Post

