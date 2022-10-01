ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gothenburg, NE

KSNB Local4

Conner comes home, helps No. 12 Washburn volleyball upset 5th-ranked UNK

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Freshman Sydney Conner returned to Kearney Tuesday in a Washburn volleyball uniform. Conner attended Kearney Catholic High School last season, but helped the 12th-ranked Ichabods upset No. 5 UNK 3-2 at the Health and Sports Center. The following information was provided by the UNK Athletic Department.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Thrilling week of sports showcased in Top 5 Plays

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays is back this week! See what athletes made the cut above the rest. 5. UNK volleyball’s Fallon Stuheit with the massive block in the Lopers sweep against Northwest Missouri State. 4. UNK softball’s Lynsey Roth makes the huge homer in the Lopers...
KEARNEY, NE
Cozad, NE
Cozad, NE
Gothenburg, NE
Gothenburg, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher

Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
ALBION, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Canteen help came from Colorado, Nebraska’s farthest reaches

Today’s final segment of The Telegraph’s Canteen Honor Roll series highlights the involvement of communities across a 350-mile-long swath of Nebraska and into Colorado’s two most northeastern counties. ***. Max O. Powers, U.P. brakeman …, has turned over $100 to the North Platte servicemen’s Canteen which he...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

Andrew J Baumgardner, 33, North Platte and Amanda Kay Rydberg, 32, North Platte. Dustin Wayne Henkel, 27, North Platte and Krystal Anyvnette Nichols, 32, North Platte. Kalten William Bauers, 21, Utica Nebraska and Freedom Grace Wiezorek, 23, North Platte. Kaden Kyle Kammerer, 26, North Platte and Brittany Jo Haynes, 28,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
kscj.com

NEBRASKA WOMAN CHARGED IN PLOT TO MURDER 5 PEOPLE

INVESTIGATORS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED A WOMAN FOLLOWING THE DISCOVERY OF AN ATTEMPTED MURDER PLOT INVOLVING FIVE POTENTIAL VICTIMS. LAST WEEK THE GOSPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A REPORT FROM A CONCERNED CITIZEN REGARDING SUSPICIOUS COMMENTS MADE BY AN ELWOOD WOMAN. A NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATOR,...
GOSPER COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

iheart.com

Panhandle Post

Kearney Hub

Kearney woman accused of threatening man with a gun

KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly threatened a man with a gun because she thought he was sex trafficking a member of her family. Alyssa Bourbon, 26, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident.
KEARNEY, NE

