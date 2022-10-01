Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Amherst volleyball takes Kearney Catholic to five, Stars prevail
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Catholic volleyball hosted Amherst Tuesday. The Stars and Broncos went to five sets, but Kearney Catholic won 3-2. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Kearney volleyball outlasts Norfolk in five sets
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney volleyball hosted Norfolk Tuesday. The Bearcats and Panthers went five sets, but KHS prevailed in a 3-2 win. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Conner comes home, helps No. 12 Washburn volleyball upset 5th-ranked UNK
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Freshman Sydney Conner returned to Kearney Tuesday in a Washburn volleyball uniform. Conner attended Kearney Catholic High School last season, but helped the 12th-ranked Ichabods upset No. 5 UNK 3-2 at the Health and Sports Center. The following information was provided by the UNK Athletic Department.
KSNB Local4
Thrilling week of sports showcased in Top 5 Plays
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays is back this week! See what athletes made the cut above the rest. 5. UNK volleyball’s Fallon Stuheit with the massive block in the Lopers sweep against Northwest Missouri State. 4. UNK softball’s Lynsey Roth makes the huge homer in the Lopers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
North Platte Telegraph
Canteen help came from Colorado, Nebraska’s farthest reaches
Today’s final segment of The Telegraph’s Canteen Honor Roll series highlights the involvement of communities across a 350-mile-long swath of Nebraska and into Colorado’s two most northeastern counties. ***. Max O. Powers, U.P. brakeman …, has turned over $100 to the North Platte servicemen’s Canteen which he...
iowapublicradio.org
A Nebraska journalist got fired over gathering signatures for an abortion ban
A television news director from western Nebraska will clean out her desk Monday night after the station fired her over the weekend for helping collect signatures for a ballot initiative to ban abortions in the neighboring town of Curtis. The vice president and general manager of KNOP, a NBC affiliate,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Andrew J Baumgardner, 33, North Platte and Amanda Kay Rydberg, 32, North Platte. Dustin Wayne Henkel, 27, North Platte and Krystal Anyvnette Nichols, 32, North Platte. Kalten William Bauers, 21, Utica Nebraska and Freedom Grace Wiezorek, 23, North Platte. Kaden Kyle Kammerer, 26, North Platte and Brittany Jo Haynes, 28,...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA WOMAN CHARGED IN PLOT TO MURDER 5 PEOPLE
INVESTIGATORS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED A WOMAN FOLLOWING THE DISCOVERY OF AN ATTEMPTED MURDER PLOT INVOLVING FIVE POTENTIAL VICTIMS. LAST WEEK THE GOSPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A REPORT FROM A CONCERNED CITIZEN REGARDING SUSPICIOUS COMMENTS MADE BY AN ELWOOD WOMAN. A NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATOR,...
KSNB Local4
Officials still searching for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is still looking for a man wanted for murder. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is turning to the public for help in finding a man suspected of murder in Kearney and robbery in Omaha. Romeo Chambers, 25, allegedly committed the...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman for attempted murder plot
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Woman Arrested for Reportedly Trying to Have Five People Killed
(Lexington, NE) -- An Elwood, Nebraska woman is arrested, accused of trying to have five people murdered. The Nebraska State Patrol says last week, an investigation began when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by Elwood woman, 39 year old Valerie Miller. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office then notified the Nebraska State Patrol. A Nebraska State Patrol investigator, working undercover, then contacted Miller. The NSP says following an online conversation, Miller agreed to meet the investigator in person.
NSP arrests woman for attempted murder plot
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman accused of threatening man with a gun
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly threatened a man with a gun because she thought he was sex trafficking a member of her family. Alyssa Bourbon, 26, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident.
Comments / 0