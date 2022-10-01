Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Amherst volleyball takes Kearney Catholic to five, Stars prevail
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Catholic volleyball hosted Amherst Tuesday. The Stars and Broncos went to five sets, but Kearney Catholic won 3-2. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Conner comes home, helps No. 12 Washburn volleyball upset 5th-ranked UNK
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Freshman Sydney Conner returned to Kearney Tuesday in a Washburn volleyball uniform. Conner attended Kearney Catholic High School last season, but helped the 12th-ranked Ichabods upset No. 5 UNK 3-2 at the Health and Sports Center. The following information was provided by the UNK Athletic Department.
KSNB Local4
Thrilling week of sports showcased in Top 5 Plays
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays is back this week! See what athletes made the cut above the rest. 5. UNK volleyball’s Fallon Stuheit with the massive block in the Lopers sweep against Northwest Missouri State. 4. UNK softball’s Lynsey Roth makes the huge homer in the Lopers...
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
KSNB Local4
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini died following a car crash in Indiana Sunday night. Pelini was 31. According to our sister station WNDU, the crash took place on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in western St. Joseph County around 8 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
Former Cornhusker and Nephew of Nebraska Coach Dies in Car Crash
Fans of football in the state of Iowa have always had a back-and-forth with the Nebraska Cornhusker fan base. This is a time when it's made apparent how incredibly minuscule football rivalries are and should be in the grand scheme of our short lives on earth. As shared by KETV...
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
KSNB Local4
Marching bands from across Nebraska compete in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bands took over Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Harvest of Harmony field competition saw nearly 30 marching bands take the field. The bands came from several stages of education including high school and even some colleges. The event acts as...
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When Rod Strong started Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille back in 1997, he never expected to still be running the show in 2022. “My wife always said, ‘5 years. Build it, sell it, and be done.’ Well we missed it by 20 years,” said Strong. “It’s been great. It’s been a great place to finish raising kids and get them graduated and out. The community has been very supportive and have been great the whole 30 years I’ve been in town.”
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
Carbon America to Launch Nebraska’s First Commercial Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project
ARVADA, Colo. & BRIDGEPORT, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon America, the first vertically integrated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) super developer, announced today an agreement with Bridgeport Ethanol, LLC to develop a carbon capture and storage project in Nebraska. The project will capture and store approximately 175,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per year, equivalent to 95 percent of total emissions from the ethanol facility’s fermentation process. This is the first commercial project of its kind in the state of Nebraska. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005399/en/ Carbon America plans to build a carbon capture and sequestration facility that will capture 95 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions from a Nebraska ethanol plant and permanently store the CO2 underground. The ethanol facility is in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Photo credit: Carbon America
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State 4-H camp destroyed by wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) - A large wildfire continues to burn in the Nebraska Sandhills. The Bovee Fire started in the Nebraska National Forest, Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday afternoon. The fire moved north quickly, jumping past Highway 2. As of Monday morning, 15,000 acres have burned and it...
KSNB Local4
Bovee Fire in Nebraska Sandhills 30% contained
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters are making progress containing a large wildfire in the Nebraska Sandhills. As of Tuesday morning, the Bovee Fire has burned 15,000 acres and is 30% contained. On Monday, cooler, less windy weather and light rainfall aided firefighters’ efforts. “Dozers, engines and hand crews made...
klkntv.com
Two Nebraska firefighters to be honored in national memorial service
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two fallen Nebraska firefighters will be honored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation next weekend. Families from all across the nation will come together to honor 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in the last few years. Each firefighter’s name will be...
KSNB Local4
Chances for rain and an late week chill...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An upper level low tracking through the Northern Plains brings a chance for rain with isolated rumbles of thunder to the area tonight into Tuesday. Scattered showers could impact the Tri-Cities area during the late overnight, but the best time for rain appears to be Tuesday morning when a more persistent band of showers will stretch across Central Nebraska. Within this band, rain amounts from a quarter to half an inch is possible while everywhere else will see mainly intermittent showers.
kfornow.com
Cattle Producers Starting Their Own Packing Plant
Gov. Ricketts speaks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef in North Platte. Lincoln County, NE (October 4, 2022) – This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County.
KSNB Local4
Chief, Kawasaki products make “coolest thing” finals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - One product made by Grand Island Chief Industries is a finalist in a competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The other finalist is a product made by the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. The Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication is a device...
KSNB Local4
Trinity Lutheran Hosts Second Annual Fall Festival
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fall festival season is upon us and Trinity Lutheran Church joined in on the festivities. Church officials hosted their second annual Fall Festival which included a church service, a guest speaker, live music and more. At last year’s event, there were separate programs for kids...
KSNB Local4
Temps rebound before an autumn chill..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Evening showers and thunderstorms will gradually weaken with conditions overnight staying dry as skies clear. Wednesday brings mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs climbing into the 70s over a widespread area. This will be the transition day before another cold front pushes through Thursday which will...
