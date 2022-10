College Fantasy Football: Week 5 DFS Picks Saturday (Oct. 1) Games

An ideal lineup of college fantasy football daily (DFS) picks for Saturday, Oct. 1 games for DraftKings.

Week 5 of the 2022 college football starts on Saturday, Oct. 1. That means it’s time to pick your optimal DraftKings college football fantasy lineup. Fortunately, our college football fantasy experts are ready to help. Players from 13 matchups are available to be selected on DraftKings for the first slate on Saturday, including Kentucky-Ole Miss, Oklahoma-TCU, Michigan-Iowa, and Purdue-Minnesota. The afternoon slate features six games to select players, including Alabama-Arkansas, Iowa State-Kansas and Wake Forest-Florida State. The first night contest features nine contests to make selections from, including Indiana-Nebraska, LSU-Auburn, West Virginia-Texas, and Virginia-Duke. The final slate includes two games, as players can be selected from Arizona State-USC and Stanford-Oregon.

The first few weeks of the season are always difficult to predict. Here’s what our best Week 5 (Oct. 1) college fantasy football DFS lineup looks like for Saturday's matchups:

College Fantasy Football DFS Picks

Saturday DFS Slate (Noon ET - 13 games) - Lineup 1

QB: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (at TCU - $9,300)



RB: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss (vs. Kentucky - $5,000)*

*Monitor injury reports for the status of Zach Evans



RB: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (vs. Texas Tech - $7,200)



WR: Evan Stewart, Texas A&M (at Miss. State - $3,600)



WR: Myles Price, Texas Tech (at Kansas State - $5,400)



WR: Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama (at Arkansas - $5,000)



Flex: Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (vs. Illinois - $8,700)



S-Flex: Hunter Dekkers, Iowa State (at Kansas - $5,800)

Saturday DFS Slate (Noon ET - 13 games) - Lineup 2

QB: Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland (vs. Michigan State - $6,800)

RB: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (vs. Texas Tech - $7,200)

RB : Devon Achane, Texas A&M (at Miss. State - $6,400)

WR: Myles Price, Texas Tech (at Kansas State - $5,400)

WR: Traeshon Holden, Alabama (at Arkansas - $5,900)

WR: Jalil Farooq, Oklahoma (at TCU - $5,000)

Flex: Charlie Jones, Purdue (at Minnesota - $6,400)

S-Flex: Hunter Dekkers, Iowa State (at Kansas - $5,800)





Saturday DFS Slate (Noon ET - 13 games) - Lineup 3

QB: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (at TCU - $9,300)

RB : Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (vs. Texas Tech - $7,200)

RB: Trey Benson, Florida State (vs. Wake Forest - $3,000)

WR: Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama (at Arkansas - $5,000)

WR: Marvin Mims, Oklahoma (at TCU - $8,500)

WR: Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky (at Ole Miss - $5,800)

Flex: Kendre Miller, TCU (vs. Oklahoma - $5,200)

S-Flex: Hunter Dekkers, Iowa State (at Kansas - $5,800)





Saturday DFS Slate (Noon ET - 13 games) - Lineup 4

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama (at Arkansas - $9,900)



RB: Kendre Miller, TCU (vs. Oklahoma - $5,200)



RB: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss (vs. Kentucky - $5,000)*

* Monitor injury reports for the status of Zach Evans



WR : Myles Price, Texas Tech (at Kansas State - $5,400)



WR : Ja'Corey Brooks, Alabama (at Arkansas - $5,000)



WR : Charlie Jones, Purdue (at Minnesota - $6,400)



Flex : Caleb Ducking, Miss. State (vs. Texas A&M - $4,700)



S-Flex: Sam Hartman, Wake Forest (at Florida State - $8,400)





Saturday DFS Slate (Noon ET - 13 games) - Lineup 5

QB: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (at TCU - $9,300)



RB: Jihrel Brock, Iowa State (at Kansas - $5,400)



RB: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (vs. Texas Tech - $7,200)



WR: Myles Price, Texas Tech (at Kansas State - $5,400)



WR: Charlie Jones, Purdue (at Minnesota - $6,400)



WR: Ja'Corey Brooks, Alabama (at Arkansas - $5,000)



Flex: Kendre Miller, TCU (vs. Oklahoma - $5,200)



S-Flex: Hunter Dekkers, Iowa State (at Kansas - $5,800)

Saturday DFS Slate (3:30 ET p.m. - 6 games) - Lineup 1

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama (at Arkansas - $9,900)

RB: Jihrel Brock, Iowa State (at Kansas - $5,400)

RB: Daniel Hishaw Jr., Kansas (vs. Iowa State - $3,700)

WR: Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama (at Arkansas - $5,000)

WR: Caleb Ducking, Miss. State (vs. Texas A&M - $4,700)

WR: Johnny Wilson, Florida State (vs. Wake Forest - $5,500)

Flex: Devon Achane, Texas A&M (at Miss. State - $6,400)

S-Flex: Jordan Travis, Florida State (vs. Wake Forest - $8,800)





Saturday DFS Slate (3:30 p.m. ET - 6 games) - Lineup 2

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama (at Arkansas - $9,900)

RB: Richard Reese, Baylor (vs. Oklahoma State - $4,900)

RB: Jihrel Brock, Iowa State (at Kansas - $5,400)

WR : Jacob Copeland, Maryland (vs. Michigan State - $5,000)

WR : Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama (at Arkansas - $5,000)

WR : Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State (at Kansas - $7,800)

Flex : Johnny Wilson, Florida State (vs. Wake Forest - $5,500)

S-Flex: Hunter Dekkers, Iowa State (at Kansas - $5,800)





Saturday DFS Slate (3:30 p.m. ET - 6 games) - Lineup 3

QB : Sam Hartman, Wake Forest (at Florida State - $8,400)



RB : Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (at Arkansas - $8,000)



RB : Richard Reese, Baylor (vs. Oklahoma State - $4,900)



WR : Braydon Johnson, Oklahoma State (at Baylor - $4,300)



WR : Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State (at Kansas - $7,800)



WR : Ja'Corey Brooks, Alabama (at Arkansas - $5,000)



Flex : Jihrel Brock, Iowa State (at Kansas - $5,400)



S-Flex: Hunter Dekkers, Iowa State (at Kansas - $5,800)

Saturday DFS Slate (7 p.m. ET - 6 games) - Lineup 1

QB: Casey Thompson, Nebraska (vs. Indiana - $7,000)

RB: Titus Swen, Wyoming (vs. San Jose State - $5,900)

RB: Will Shipley, Clemson (vs. NC State - $6,700)

WR: Cam Camper, Indiana (at Nebraska - $6,200)

WR : C.J. Donaldson, West Virginia (at Texas - $5,000)

WR : Tyler Scott, Cincinnati (at Tulsa - $7,100)

Flex : Trey Palmer, Nebraska (vs. Indiana - $5,500)

S-Flex: Connor Bazelak, Indiana (at Nebraska - $5,900)

Saturday DFS Slate (7 p.m. ET - 6 games) - Lineup 2

QB : Jayden Daniels, LSU (at Auburn - $7,500)

RB : Bijan Robinson, Texas (vs. West Virginia - $8,600)

RB : Israel Abanikanda, Pitt (vs. Georgia Tech - $7,500)

WR : Trey Palmer, Nebraska (vs. Indiana - $5,500)

WR : C.J. Donaldson, West Virginia (at Texas - $5,000)

WR : Elijah Cooks, San Jose State (at Wyoming - $4,900)

Flex: Cam Camper, Indiana (at Nebraska - $6,200)

S-Flex : Malik Nabers, LSU (at Auburn - $4,700)





Saturday DFS Slate (7 p.m. ET - 6 games) - Lineup 3



QB: Stetson Bennett, Georgia (at Missouri - $8,300)



RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas (vs. West Virginia - $8,600)



RB: Titus Swen, Wyoming (vs. San Jose State - $5,900)



WR : Trey Palmer, Nebraska (vs. Indiana - $5,500)



WR: Cam Camper, Indiana (at Nebraska - $6,200)



WR: C.J. Donaldson, West Virginia (at Texas - $5,000)



Flex: Malik Nabers, LSU (at Auburn - $4,700)



S-Flex: Kendall Milton, Georgia (at Missouri - $5,600)





Saturday DFS Slate (10:30 p.m. ET - 2 games) - Lineup 1

QB: Caleb Williams, USC (vs. Arizona State - $9,100)

RB: Casey Filkins, Stanford (at Oregon - $3,500)

RB: Travis Dye, USC (vs. Arizona State - $6,300)

WR: Jordan Addison, USC (vs. Arizona State - $8,600)

WR: Troy Franklin, Oregon (vs. Stanford - $4,700)

WR: Michael Wilson, Stanford (at Oregon - $5,500)

Flex: Bucky Irving, Oregon (vs. Stanford - $5,200)

S-Flex: Bo Nix, Oregon (vs. Stanford - $6,200)

