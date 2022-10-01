Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
recordpatriot.com
PHOTOS: Morley Celebration on the Pond hosts Hometown Pull
MORLEY — Morley Celebration on the Pond hosted its Hometown Pull, featuring tractors, trucks and semi-trucks, this weekend at Celebration Acres in Morley. Originally scheduled during the annual Morley Celebration on the Pond in August, the event was rescheduled due to inclement weather. The event featured local souped-up pickup...
recordpatriot.com
Manistee Sleighbell parade staple also patrols events across Michigan
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MANISTEE— They have become a staple of the Manistee Sleighbell Parade and Old Victorian Weekend in the past couple of years. They can be seen riding large draft horses, pulling the Christmas tree and accompanying the Manistee City...
recordpatriot.com
See photos of Big Rapids High School's homecoming parade
BIG RAPIDS — People flooded downtown Big Rapids as the annual homecoming parade for Big Rapids High School took place Friday, Sept. 30. Multiple floats representing both Disney and Pixar heroes and villains took center stage, while multiple different Big Rapids athletic programs had their own floats. Multiple fire trucks, school buses and other utility vehicles were rolling through the city streets.
WNEM
Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
Hear West Michigan couple’s 911 call after 84-year-old pro-life canvasser shot in their yard
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- An Ionia County woman whose husband shot an 84-year-old pro-life canvasser called 911 as the wounded canvasser was driving from the their property. Sharon Harvey made the call about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 from her Lake Odessa area home. The canvasser, Joan Jacobson, was shot in...
recordpatriot.com
Breathe Beauty Studio opens in Ashman Plaza
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Breathe Beauty Studio, located at 715 Ashman St., became the newest addition to Ashman Plaza when it opened Tuesday morning. Breathe is there to fill any makeup, hair, nail or other beauty needs people may have. Owner Erin Schumacher...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Senior MI couple survive 3 nights, 4 days lost in the woods
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Janice and Butch Duncan put their survival skills to the test last week, though it was never their intention. The couple in their 70s set out last Monday morning to sell some items to an acquaintance in Mecosta County. On their way, they took a wrong turn down a two-track road. Then, their truck became stuck in the mud in a remote area. They were unable to pull it free.
nbc25news.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers sets grand opening date for new facility
SAGINAW, MI — The first patients will seek care at the new 30,000-square-foot Great Lakes Bay Health Centers facility in the Old Saginaw City district Friday, Oct. 28, officials said. The new location — at the site of the former John Moore Elementary School on Court Street — will...
Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini announces retirement amid assault allegations
BAY CITY, MI — After 16 years in the position and amid controversy in his recent interactions with some teens, Michael J. Cecchini is retiring as director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety. Cecchini announced his retirement plans to city officials on Sunday, Oct. 2, said Bay...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
recordpatriot.com
Wyse Glass Specialties of Midland closing this fall after 73 1/2 years
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Wyse Glass Specialities owner Chris Sprague teared up as he talked about learning the art of glass blowing from his father, Earl, who died this past summer. "My dad was a great influence on everything," Sprague said. "He was...
abc12.com
Flint Community School District to close more schools while dealing with already vacant properties
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Despite an infusion of federal dollars, the Flint Community School District is struggling. While school leaders debate what to do with vacant, blighted properties, ABC 12 is learning the district is preparing for closures of additional schools. As enrollment dropped through the years, Flint Community School...
Top Headlines: Man Killed in Osceola County Crash, and More
A single-vehicle accident on Friday in Osceola County left one man dead. Michigan State Police say a Copemish man was arrested for brandishing a handgun in a Thompsonville park last Friday. Read More. Starting in 2023, bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinaw Bridge. . An accident...
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
recordpatriot.com
Gas prices rise again Oct. 4, but vary dramatically
MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — Once again, gas prices have shot up in the area and across the state, and currently there is a wide variety of prices throughout Big Rapids. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, prices ranged from $4.09 to $4.50 in Mecosta and Osceola counties, with more stations moving towards the $4.40 range over the course of the day.
Saginaw Township home with a ‘feel of comfort’ hits the market
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI - An all-brick home on .86 acres is on the market in the Saginaw area. The home is located at 4087 Autumn Ridge and is listed at $429,900. Realtor Connie Reppuhn of Century 21 Signature Realty said the home is ready to move in immediately. “The layout...
recordpatriot.com
Osceola County crash kills one, hospitalizes another
SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash Friday in Osceola County killed one and injured another. About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle personal injury accident on M-66 near 7 Mile Road in Sylvan Township, about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Evart. According to a news release, a vehicle traveling southbound on 30th Avenue (M-66) went off the roadway.
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
Comments / 0