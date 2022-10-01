ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, MI

recordpatriot.com

PHOTOS: Morley Celebration on the Pond hosts Hometown Pull

MORLEY — Morley Celebration on the Pond hosted its Hometown Pull, featuring tractors, trucks and semi-trucks, this weekend at Celebration Acres in Morley. Originally scheduled during the annual Morley Celebration on the Pond in August, the event was rescheduled due to inclement weather. The event featured local souped-up pickup...
MORLEY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Manistee Sleighbell parade staple also patrols events across Michigan

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MANISTEE— They have become a staple of the Manistee Sleighbell Parade and Old Victorian Weekend in the past couple of years. They can be seen riding large draft horses, pulling the Christmas tree and accompanying the Manistee City...
MANISTEE, MI
recordpatriot.com

See photos of Big Rapids High School's homecoming parade

BIG RAPIDS — People flooded downtown Big Rapids as the annual homecoming parade for Big Rapids High School took place Friday, Sept. 30. Multiple floats representing both Disney and Pixar heroes and villains took center stage, while multiple different Big Rapids athletic programs had their own floats. Multiple fire trucks, school buses and other utility vehicles were rolling through the city streets.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
FLINT, MI
recordpatriot.com

Breathe Beauty Studio opens in Ashman Plaza

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Breathe Beauty Studio, located at 715 Ashman St., became the newest addition to Ashman Plaza when it opened Tuesday morning. Breathe is there to fill any makeup, hair, nail or other beauty needs people may have. Owner Erin Schumacher...
MIDLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Senior MI couple survive 3 nights, 4 days lost in the woods

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Janice and Butch Duncan put their survival skills to the test last week, though it was never their intention. The couple in their 70s set out last Monday morning to sell some items to an acquaintance in Mecosta County. On their way, they took a wrong turn down a two-track road. Then, their truck became stuck in the mud in a remote area. They were unable to pull it free.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
FLINT, MI
recordpatriot.com

Wyse Glass Specialties of Midland closing this fall after 73 1/2 years

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Wyse Glass Specialities owner Chris Sprague teared up as he talked about learning the art of glass blowing from his father, Earl, who died this past summer. "My dad was a great influence on everything," Sprague said. "He was...
MIDLAND, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Gas prices rise again Oct. 4, but vary dramatically

MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — Once again, gas prices have shot up in the area and across the state, and currently there is a wide variety of prices throughout Big Rapids. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, prices ranged from $4.09 to $4.50 in Mecosta and Osceola counties, with more stations moving towards the $4.40 range over the course of the day.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Osceola County crash kills one, hospitalizes another

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash Friday in Osceola County killed one and injured another. About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle personal injury accident on M-66 near 7 Mile Road in Sylvan Township, about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Evart. According to a news release, a vehicle traveling southbound on 30th Avenue (M-66) went off the roadway.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
My Magic GR

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
MICHIGAN STATE

