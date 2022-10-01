ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ukraine war - live: Putin signs annexation law as Kyiv recaptures ‘dozens’ of towns

President Vladimir Putin has signed has this morning signed a law formally annexing four partly Russian-controlled Ukrainian regions in defiance of international law.Earlier this week, Moscow ratified treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia.The formalities followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referenda” in the four regions, broadly rejected as a sham by Ukraine and the west.It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky says his soldiers are moving rapidly to push back Russian forces in the war-hit country’s south, recapturing territory in several regions.“The Ukrainian army is carrying out a pretty fast and powerful advance in the south of our country...
Indonesian president to order stadium audit after deadly stampede

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Wednesday that he would order an audit of all football stadiums in the country, vowing to find the "root" cause of one of the deadliest disasters in the sport's history. "I will order the public works minister to audit all stadiums used for the (football) league," he said outside the Saiful Anwar hospital in Malang, adding he had spoken to FIFA's president the night before about improving Indonesia's "football management".
Engine parts makers must cross 'valley of death' to reach EV era

KIDDERMINSTER, England, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Auto engine parts makers eyeing the promising electric-vehicle market are dealing with a severe case of delayed gratification. Until EVs truly take off, engine parts makers face a perilous few years where they must invest heavily in new machinery, while struggling with falling sales of fossil-fuel cars.
