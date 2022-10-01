Read full article on original website
Russians fleeing mobilisation will not automatically get French visas - minister
PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - French Junior Minister for European Affairs Laurence Boone said on Wednesday that Russians fleeing their country to avoid being mobilised in the Russian army would not automatically get visas to remain in France, but that their situation and any security risks would be considered.
Ukraine reports rapid push back of Russian troops on two fronts
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine/KYIV, Oct 5 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine's military had made major, rapid advances against Russian forces in the past week, taking back dozens of towns in regions in the south and east that Russia has declared annexed.
Ethiopia's Tigray leader invited to peace talks in S. Africa
The leader of Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region has been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world's most overlooked wars
Putin signs laws annexing 4 Ukrainian regions
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a move that finalizes the annexation carried out in defiance of international law
RELATED PEOPLE
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin signs annexation of occupied regions into Russian law; Ukraine recaptures ‘dozens’ of towns – live
Russian President formally signs law annexing Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance in Kherson region and Donetsk
Ukraine war - live: Putin signs annexation law as Kyiv recaptures ‘dozens’ of towns
President Vladimir Putin has signed has this morning signed a law formally annexing four partly Russian-controlled Ukrainian regions in defiance of international law.Earlier this week, Moscow ratified treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia.The formalities followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referenda” in the four regions, broadly rejected as a sham by Ukraine and the west.It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky says his soldiers are moving rapidly to push back Russian forces in the war-hit country’s south, recapturing territory in several regions.“The Ukrainian army is carrying out a pretty fast and powerful advance in the south of our country...
Indonesia president says FIFA boss offered help to fix country's soccer issues
JAKARTA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday that soccer's world governing body FIFA had offered to help his country to address its football problems, having spoken to FIFA chief Gianni Infantino over a deadly stadium stampede.
FIFA・
South Korea, U.S. fire missiles into the sea to protest 'reckless' North Korea test
SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Korea and the U.S. military conducted rare missile drills and an American supercarrier repositioned east of North Korea after Pyongyang flew a missile over Japan, one of the allies' sharpest responses since 2017 to a North Korean weapon test.
IN THIS ARTICLE
German exports beat expectations despite cooling global economy
BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - German exports rose slightly more than expected in August despite a cooling global economy, rising interest rates and material shortages, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
Indonesian president to order stadium audit after deadly stampede
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Wednesday that he would order an audit of all football stadiums in the country, vowing to find the "root" cause of one of the deadliest disasters in the sport's history. "I will order the public works minister to audit all stadiums used for the (football) league," he said outside the Saiful Anwar hospital in Malang, adding he had spoken to FIFA's president the night before about improving Indonesia's "football management".
Engine parts makers must cross 'valley of death' to reach EV era
KIDDERMINSTER, England, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Auto engine parts makers eyeing the promising electric-vehicle market are dealing with a severe case of delayed gratification. Until EVs truly take off, engine parts makers face a perilous few years where they must invest heavily in new machinery, while struggling with falling sales of fossil-fuel cars.
CARS・
Tesco warns consumers ‘facing a tough time’; Opec+ to discuss cutting oil output – business live
Supermarket chain says cost inflation remains significant as profits drop; as Gordon Brown urges close scrutiny of shadow banking
