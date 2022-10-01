Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Wednesday that he would order an audit of all football stadiums in the country, vowing to find the "root" cause of one of the deadliest disasters in the sport's history. "I will order the public works minister to audit all stadiums used for the (football) league," he said outside the Saiful Anwar hospital in Malang, adding he had spoken to FIFA's president the night before about improving Indonesia's "football management".

