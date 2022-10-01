Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
Is that the best Arizona’s got? Maybe, and that’s alright
The Arizona Wildcats may have reached their ceiling Saturday night. The UA looked good in a 43-20 win over Colorado, a night that included a program record-tying six touchdown passes from quarterback Jayden de Laura and outstanding performances from Jacob Cowing, Dorian Singer, Tetairoa McMillan and Michael Wiley. Arizona amassed 673 yards of total offense while allowing the Buffaloes to collect just 340, created a turnover and never trailed.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football notebook: T-Mac’s instincts standing out, Isaiah Taylor and DJ Warnell holding down safety spot in Jaxen Turner’s absence
If you happen to see Tetairoa McMillan and Oregon coach Dan Lanning chatting either before or after Saturday night’s game, don’t take it the wrong way. They never really had a chance to meet in person before T-Mac flipped from the Ducks to Arizona last December. “We was...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball falls to Oregon in straight sets
Two days after beating Oregon State in straight sets, Arizona volleyball was on the losing side of a sweep Sunday. The Wildcats fell to No. 13 Oregon in three sets, 19-25, 18-25, 13-25 at Matthew Knight Arena. Arizona (11-4, 1-3 Pac-12) looked composed out of the gate, jumping to a...
azdesertswarm.com
Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona football’s trip to Washington
Has Arizona become the preferred team of the Pac-12 Network? If it means continuing to avoid the late-night TV window, that’s quite alright. The Wildcats’ Oct. 15 game at Washington will air on the Pac-12 Network, with a 2:30 p.m. PT kickoff time. It will mark the fourth consecutive UA game on the conference’s channel, all since league play began. This comes after its three non-league games were on either CBS or Fox Sports 1.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
By the time his UA career is over, Tetairoa McMillan figures to collect quite a few awards. But you never forget your first. The highly touted wide receiver has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after his performance in Saturday’s 43-20 win over Colorado, in which he had five catches for a career-high 90 yards and a touchdown.
Updated betting odds for No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona
No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0) begins week six as a 13-point favorite over Arizona (3-2, 1-1) after an impressive 18-point victory over Stanford on Saturday night. Arizona is also coming off a win, as the Wildcats dominated Colorado, winning 43-20. Jayden De Laura had a career day, throwing for 484 yards and six touchdowns for the decisive victory, as the defense held the Buffaloes to just 340 yards of total offense, below their average of 400 yards this season.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football opens as double-digit underdog against Oregon
Arizona coach Jedd Fisch reiterated Saturday night that the football program is always underdogs no matter who they’re playing. The semantics of that statement may be up for question, but this week Las Vegas agrees. Arizona has opened as a 10.5 point underdog to Oregon, according to DraftKings Sportsbook....
azdesertswarm.com
No. 2 catcher in class of 2024 Emma Kavanagh commits to Arizona softball
Once upon a time, it was rare to find a player on the Arizona softball roster who didn’t play her prep ball in the state of California. These days, the best players aren’t necessarily from the West. Take Extra Inning Softball’s No. 2 catcher and No. 7 overall player Emma Kavanagh, who announced her commitment to the Wildcats on Monday afternoon.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open Oregon week
Arizona has alternated wins and losses this season. And while the opponent each week has played a role in that, there’s something to be said about what, if anything, the Wildcats have learned from each performance and used it to prepare for the next game. That was the mindset...
azdesertswarm.com
The development of Cate Reese’s leadership will be an X-factor for Arizona women’s basketball
As Arizona women’s basketball prepares for the new season with seven newcomers, the biggest question about fifth-year forward Cate Reese is her recovery from surgery to repair a shoulder separation after last season. The second is how her leadership will impact a team that’s integrating such a large group.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s win over Colorado
The Arizona Wildcats won their Pac-12 home opener Saturday night with an explosive 43-20 victory over Colorado. Our recap of the game can be found here. After the game, coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media. Here’s what he said. On his overall takeaways from the game: “Our guys...
What David Shaw said after Stanford lost to Oregon
Stanford to to No. 13 Oregon, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. David Shaw recapped the Cardinal’s third loss of the season and ninth straight in Pac-12 play. Below is a transcript of Shaw’s postgame press conference. DAVID SHAW. Opening statement:. “Thank you. Obviously not the result we...
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Tucson, Arizona
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Tucson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Tucson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
beachconnection.net
Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend
(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
kptv.com
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
travelawaits.com
Oregon’s Famous Foliage Smiley Face Should Hit Peak Soon — How You Can See It
Motorists traveling south on Highway 18 in Oregon are soon to be in store for a surprise. A giant smiley face stands out on the hillside near mile-marker 25 on Oregon 18, between the towns of Grand Ronde and Willamina. Interestingly, the giant smiley face, which you can see here on land owned by Hampton Lumber, is intentional.
KGUN 9
LIVE UPDATES: Storm brings rain, lightning to Tucson, surrounding areas Tuesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day. WEATHER ALERT | INTERACTIVE RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST | SANDBAG PICKUP. Tucson Parks and Recreation has closed all fields this afternoon due to ground saturation from rains earlier today. Pima County Natural Resources, Parks...
KOLD-TV
Tucson women join forces for Tucson’s first 50 Over 50 Experience
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Women across the Tucson community are joining forces for a special project: Tucson’s first 50 Over 50 Experience. The goal is to put dynamic Tucson women who are over 50 in the spotlight and empower them to share their stories. This project will...
thecentersquare.com
Arizona school district gave out $68 million in bonuses using COVID-19 emergency money
(The Center Square) – Tucson Unified School District gave employees $68 million in retention bonuses and vaccine stipends, according to Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo in a document given to the school board. Trujillo made the statement in a Sept. 13 report, which stated, “Over $68 million invested in our employees...
