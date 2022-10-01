ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Is that the best Arizona’s got? Maybe, and that’s alright

The Arizona Wildcats may have reached their ceiling Saturday night. The UA looked good in a 43-20 win over Colorado, a night that included a program record-tying six touchdown passes from quarterback Jayden de Laura and outstanding performances from Jacob Cowing, Dorian Singer, Tetairoa McMillan and Michael Wiley. Arizona amassed 673 yards of total offense while allowing the Buffaloes to collect just 340, created a turnover and never trailed.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball falls to Oregon in straight sets

Two days after beating Oregon State in straight sets, Arizona volleyball was on the losing side of a sweep Sunday. The Wildcats fell to No. 13 Oregon in three sets, 19-25, 18-25, 13-25 at Matthew Knight Arena. Arizona (11-4, 1-3 Pac-12) looked composed out of the gate, jumping to a...
CORVALLIS, OR
azdesertswarm.com

Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona football’s trip to Washington

Has Arizona become the preferred team of the Pac-12 Network? If it means continuing to avoid the late-night TV window, that’s quite alright. The Wildcats’ Oct. 15 game at Washington will air on the Pac-12 Network, with a 2:30 p.m. PT kickoff time. It will mark the fourth consecutive UA game on the conference’s channel, all since league play began. This comes after its three non-league games were on either CBS or Fox Sports 1.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

By the time his UA career is over, Tetairoa McMillan figures to collect quite a few awards. But you never forget your first. The highly touted wide receiver has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after his performance in Saturday’s 43-20 win over Colorado, in which he had five catches for a career-high 90 yards and a touchdown.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Updated betting odds for No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona

No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0) begins week six as a 13-point favorite over Arizona (3-2, 1-1) after an impressive 18-point victory over Stanford on Saturday night. Arizona is also coming off a win, as the Wildcats dominated Colorado, winning 43-20. Jayden De Laura had a career day, throwing for 484 yards and six touchdowns for the decisive victory, as the defense held the Buffaloes to just 340 yards of total offense, below their average of 400 yards this season.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football opens as double-digit underdog against Oregon

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch reiterated Saturday night that the football program is always underdogs no matter who they’re playing. The semantics of that statement may be up for question, but this week Las Vegas agrees. Arizona has opened as a 10.5 point underdog to Oregon, according to DraftKings Sportsbook....
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

No. 2 catcher in class of 2024 Emma Kavanagh commits to Arizona softball

Once upon a time, it was rare to find a player on the Arizona softball roster who didn’t play her prep ball in the state of California. These days, the best players aren’t necessarily from the West. Take Extra Inning Softball’s No. 2 catcher and No. 7 overall player Emma Kavanagh, who announced her commitment to the Wildcats on Monday afternoon.
TUCSON, AZ
#Oregon State#Pac 12 Conference#Volleyball#Arizona Wildcats
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open Oregon week

Arizona has alternated wins and losses this season. And while the opponent each week has played a role in that, there’s something to be said about what, if anything, the Wildcats have learned from each performance and used it to prepare for the next game. That was the mindset...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s win over Colorado

The Arizona Wildcats won their Pac-12 home opener Saturday night with an explosive 43-20 victory over Colorado. Our recap of the game can be found here. After the game, coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media. Here’s what he said. On his overall takeaways from the game: “Our guys...
TUCSON, AZ
The Oregonian

What David Shaw said after Stanford lost to Oregon

Stanford to to No. 13 Oregon, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. David Shaw recapped the Cardinal’s third loss of the season and ninth straight in Pac-12 play. Below is a transcript of Shaw’s postgame press conference. DAVID SHAW. Opening statement:. “Thank you. Obviously not the result we...
CORVALLIS, OR
craftymotherfather.com

