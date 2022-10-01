Read full article on original website
State tax credits will help with a new library project in Junction City
Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City have been awarded $75,000 in state tax credits through the Community Service Tax Credit Program sponsored by the State Department of Commerce. Funds raised through the program are dedicated to the project to build a new public library for the Junction City / Fort Riley / Geary County area.
Lady Jays and Blue Jays win the Bob Schmoeckel Invitational
Junction City finished with the low team score of 30 points to capture first place in the varsity girls portion of the Bob Schmoeckel Invitational at Milford State Park. Hays finished second with 43 points followed by Clay Center with 51. In the individual competition for Junction City, Lorna Rae...
K-State looks ahead to Iowa State
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to the Wildcats traveling to take on Iowa State this Saturday in Ames, Iowa. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
Junction City employee anniversaries are recognized
City of Junction City Employee Engagement Committee, has congratulated the October Employment Anniversary recipients. They would also like to Congratulate a few additional employees who were missed the prior month. Administration:. Jackie Anders-10/25/2021-1 Year of Service. Fire Department:. Brandon Hurt-10/05/2020-2 Years of Service. Arturo Perez-Gaubeca-10/29/2012-10 Years of Service. JR Reynolds-10/20/1995-27...
Woman from Milford hospitalized after car overturns
RILEY COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Saturday in Riley County. A Chrysler 200 driven by Charlotte Velazquez, 27, Milford, hit a sign and rolled at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Stockdale Park Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
K-State’s Duke, Martinez Named Big 12 Players of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. – For the second-consecutive week, Kansas State had a pair of players earn weekly honors as linebacker Khalid Duke was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and quarterback Adrian Martinez was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following the Wildcats’ win over Texas Tech, the conference office announced Monday.
Kansas public university, community and technical college headcount declines 1%
TOPEKA — Enrollment at state universities, community colleges and technical colleges in Kansas this fall semester dwindled 1% to accentuate a five-year decline in student headcount of more than 9%, officials said Thursday. The Kansas Board of Regents, which has oversight roles among seven universities, 19 community colleges and...
KBI: Silver Alert canceled for missing Kansas woman
COFFEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Ruth Knapp, according to the Burlington Kansas Police Department. She was reported missing from Burlington Sunday afternoon. Knapp is described as 5-foot-3 inches tall, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is bipolar and has...
Manhattan man injured in motorcycle accident
RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just before noon Friday in Manhattan. A 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Adam Rieger, 30, Manhattan, crashed near the intersection of N. 10th Street and Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. EMS...
Faith in Blue is set for Sunday at Rathert Field
Local law enforcement will host a Faith in Blue event Sunday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. at Rathert Field. Junction City Police Chief John Lamb said it's tied in with a national Faith in Blue observance. This will be a partnership with the Geary County Sheriff's Office,Grandview Plaza Police Department and local faith-based organizations. "We're going to have a pitching machine. Kids and people will have an opportunity to hit off the pitching machine and catch fly balls. We're going to have hamburgers and hotdogs."
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Terry Degraw!
Congratulations to Terry Degraw of Salina, the Week 4 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Terry, who scored 14 of 16 points, wins two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Las Vegas Raiders!. Although the season has begun, you still...
Freedom Fest JC will be on the city commission agenda
Junction City Commissioners will be asked to approve Freedom Fest JC as the City's Fourth of July celebration when they meet Tuesday evening. In 2022 Freedom Fest JC was held for the first time downtown while Sundown Salute moved many of their operations to Milford. The Sundown Salute parade, veterans ceremony and Freedom Run events were held in Junction City. City Manager Allen Dinkel said Freedom Fest was started last year in order to keep something downtown in Heritage Park.
2-month-old girl wounded in KC triple shooting has died
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 2-month-old girl has died from injuries sustained last week in a triple shooting in Kansas City, authorities say. Police identified the infant Monday in a news release as Desiree Bowden. She was in critical condition when officers responded Sept. 26 to a shooting.
UPDATE: JCPD: 34YO JC resident, arrested in Missouri, in connection with homicide
Following an extensive investigation, on Sunday at approximately 6 p.m. the Junction City Police Department Arrested Joshua Sturgis a 34 year old resident of Junction City on the following requested charges in connection with the Sunday morning shooting death of Justin Rose, 38, Junction City. • 2nd Degree Murder. •...
AAUP: Moves at Emporia State a ‘grave’ threat to academic freedom
TOPEKA — A representative of the American Association of University Professors denounced methods relied upon by Emporia State University to terminate faculty under a policy created by the Kansas Board of Regents to help state universities more easily address financial and personnel problems. Michael DeCesare, program officer with the...
Junction City Citizens Police Academy agenda is set
Junction City police will host their Citizens Police Academy from January through April. It begins with a welcome and police department and jail tours on Jan. 19 and concludes April 20 with a graduation dinner at the Municipal Building. Other class sessions will range from those dealing with dispatch hiring...
USD 475 BOE approves calendar priorities
As Geary USD 475 begins the process of working on upcoming calendar options the school board has approved staff recommendations on primary criteria that will be non-negotiable. They include:. --A minimum of six 5-day weeks in each quarter to help alleviate concern about frequent breaks in the intended curriculum. --There...
Geary Community Match Day is just ahead
Geary Community Match Day will be Tuesday, Oct. 18. This event will provide an opportunity for growth for area organizations striving to do good work, and an opportunity for the community to support those causes. On match day, donations made through the Greater Geary Community Foundation to participating funds will...
RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
Kansas City-area man charged for the murder of his cousin
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting on Thursday of Gregory D. Ultican inside a Blue Springs residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jeffrey A. Ultican, 64, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records,...
