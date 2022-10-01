Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Oklahoma Quarterback Blasts Brent Venables' First Season
One former Oklahoma quarterback isn't happy with how the 2022 season has gone for one of his alma maters. Trevor Knight, who played at Oklahoma from 2013-15 before transferring to Texas A&M, thinks this season is a failed one after the program's latest loss to TCU. “You’re not going to...
OU’s Venables Updates Dillon Gabriel’s Status Following Week 5 Head Injury
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables discussed the status of his starting quarterback three days after he suffered a head injury. Following Saturday’s 55-24 loss at TCU, Venables said Gabriel would enter the team’s concussion protocol. Venables went before the media Tuesday morning, but he didn’t have much to say...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Oklahoma QB critical of Sooners under Brent Venables: 'It is a failed season already'
Former Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight has seen enough of Oklahoma’s first season under Brent Venables. He was critical of the Sooners coach on the Field of 12 Podcast Monday. Knight says the season is already a wash after losing to TCU last week and Kansas State before that. “You’re...
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Gives Update on Dillon Gabriel, Sooners' QB Picture
With starter Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol, attention turns to backup Davis Beville and maybe someone else as the Sooners prepare to face Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Police Officer And Former UW Soccer Player Killed In Off-Duty Crash
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former University of Wyoming women’s soccer player and police officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department died in an off-duty crash Thursday. Sgt. Meagan Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 through Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when a southbound...
COLUMN: Realistically, How Soon Can Brent Venables Fix What's Wrong at Oklahoma?
Players, coaches and recruits say they have his back, but the first-year head coach presides over a program wracked with both injuries and catastrophically bad defense.
Cowboys Step Up In AP Top 10; Sooners Get Dropped From Top 25 Completely
The OSU Cowboys are heading up the ladder of the AP Top 10 after their win against the Baylor Bears 36-25. However, the Sooners are in a completely different state after their loss against the TCU Horned Frogs 55-24 Saturday. Last Week: Sooners Drop Below Top 10 Of AP Top...
This Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Have a Haunting History of Tragedy and Terror!
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart, OK. that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘It seemed totally legit’: Edmond man says phony rental listing cost him almost $2,000
An Edmond man says a phony Facebook Marketplace rental property listing cost him nearly $2,000 with nothing to show for it.
KOCO
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
guthrienewspage.com
Man rides on back of semi-truck from Wichita to Logan County; arrested, charged
Motorists began making calls around the Oklahoma and Kansas state line early Monday morning. What they saw was a man holding on to the back of the semi-trucks door. The driver of the truck left a Wichita shipping yard and began driving southbound on Interstate 35. Little did the driver know there was extra cargo on holding in the back.
KOCO
Community gathers to raise money to send fallen officer’s family to Washington D.C.
EDMOND, Okla. — Officers and fans gathered to raise money to send a fallen officer’s family to Washington D.C. The goal of Sunday’s softball tournament was to raise money for fallen Edmond Police Sgt. C.J. Nelson’s family to go to Washington D.C. Dozens of officers and fans gathered at the Hall of Fame stadium for an all-day event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yukonprogressnews.com
Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place
EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
oknursingtimes.com
Mercy Celebrates Major Milestone in Construction of Love Family Women’s Center
Crowds cheered as construction crews lifted the final steel beam into the frame of the new Love Family Women’s Center Monday. The facility is under construction on the campus of Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and will increase the hospital’s capacity to deliver babies by 40%. The women’s center...
KTUL
'Terrifying': Parents react to threat in Norman, Piedmont schools
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two communities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are on high alert tonight as law enforcement investigated two school threats. Both Piedmont and Norman high schools were threatened this week by one of their own students. In Norman, school leaders found a weapon in a...
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
edmondoutlook.com
Gabriella’s Italian Grill & Pizzeria
There’s something about long-standing traditions and recipes handed down through generations that are a staple in excellent Italian cuisine. Like, without the family secrets and vibrant personalities, the food just wouldn’t have the same depth and delicious appeal. It’s as if the story is part of the flavor, and you’re getting the inside scoop with every bite.
Fatal shooting near SE 47th Street
Police have confirmed a fatal drive-by shooting near 47th St. in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.
KXII.com
Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3, half a mile west of Atoka at 4 a.m. Troopers said 31-year-old Tyler Carpenter, of Moore, was...
Comments / 0