Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Park Hill, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
cowboystatedaily.com

Police Officer And Former UW Soccer Player Killed In Off-Duty Crash

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former University of Wyoming women’s soccer player and police officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department died in an off-duty crash Thursday. Sgt. Meagan Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 through Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when a southbound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

This Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Have a Haunting History of Tragedy and Terror!

There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart, OK. that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
LAWTON, OK
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
Person
Thomas Aquinas
KOCO

Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
MOORE, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place

EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KTUL

'Terrifying': Parents react to threat in Norman, Piedmont schools

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two communities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are on high alert tonight as law enforcement investigated two school threats. Both Piedmont and Norman high schools were threatened this week by one of their own students. In Norman, school leaders found a weapon in a...
NORMAN, OK
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
edmondoutlook.com

Gabriella’s Italian Grill & Pizzeria

There’s something about long-standing traditions and recipes handed down through generations that are a staple in excellent Italian cuisine. Like, without the family secrets and vibrant personalities, the food just wouldn’t have the same depth and delicious appeal. It’s as if the story is part of the flavor, and you’re getting the inside scoop with every bite.
EDMOND, OK
KXII.com

Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3, half a mile west of Atoka at 4 a.m. Troopers said 31-year-old Tyler Carpenter, of Moore, was...
ATOKA COUNTY, OK

