YMCA open houses draw seniors
The process of answering questions about the proposed collaboration between the Owensboro Family YMCA and the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County continued Friday, with officials holding an open house about the project at the Y facility on Kentucky Parkway.
The proposal calls for the YMCA to be expanded, creating separate space for a new senior center. The seniors are currently at the Elizabeth Munday Center on Second Street, a facility that officials say is outdated and not suited to seniors’ needs.
