blaze 420
4d ago

one of my favorite highs. I'm glad I don't do it no more I'm glad I don't drink as well. the one that I thought I would never quit was cigarettes. but God has blessed me with the help I needed to do so and IAM thankful.. now days I have my kids and family going good..

Reply
100
Sunshine 01
4d ago

Destroys our loved ones😭. turns them into someone else. With love hope SUPPORT , thiey can turn thier life AROUND. 🙏🙏🙏🙏. also have to want it.

Reply
49
Vanessa Whipple
4d ago

Been there done that I was acting like a lunatic on it but with the Grace of God I found myself and I'm 5 months clean and sober. (I even once tried to set my ex's back deck on fire 🔥 while I was on it, thank God this person gave me water in a gas can)

Reply
35
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
