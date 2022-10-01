Read full article on original website
Fully Electric Citroën C3 Due In 2023
French automaker Citroën is expected to launch an all-electric version of its C3 hatchback within the next year or so. Laurent Barria, a Citroën branding executive, confirmed an electric C3 is in development. He stated that the upcoming C3 will have a strong emphasis on “accessibility to electric mobility” and will feature plenty of sustainable materials exhibited on the Oli concept car. The next-gen C3 will be the first Citroën to wear the brand's new logo and will most likely be available in mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid guise as well.
Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales Increased 60% In August 2022
Global passenger plug-in electric car sales continue to expand at a healthy rate towards new records. According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 847,580 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in August, which is 60% more than a year ago and not far from a record level (it's actually the best "off-peak" month - as the peaks are usually in the last month of a quarter).
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
Lotus' Technology Arm valued at $4.5 Billion
The technology arm of sports car manufacturer Lotus just finished a round of fundraising that valued "Lotus Technology" at almost $4.5 billion. Lotus did not reveal how much money it raised during the fundraising, but according to Reuters, Lotus aimed last year to raise between $400 million and $500 million, which would have valued the company between $5 billion and $6 billion. Based on the fact that Lotus Technology has now been rated at $4.5 billion, it could have raised up to $400 million. According to the company, it wants to use the proceeds in its development of global distribution networks and production innovation.
Tesla's German Factory May Produce Motors Soon, Batteries In 2023
Tesla has only been producing cars at one of its newest factories, Gigafactory Berlin, for less than a year now. However, according to people familiar with the matter, the US automaker already has plans to produce batteries in Brandenburg, and the project could begin in early 2023. It comes as...
Check out BLUETTI’s newest solar energy storage technology, including the new EP600 portable power station
Fresh out of the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin, BLUETTI Power Inc continues to demonstrate why it’s the name to beat in portable and solar energy solutions. Although there is a whole arsenal of products for you to choose from, its BLUETTI’s latest three that have truly set a new standard for the energy storage solutions industry. This includes the BLUETTI AC500 + B300 combo, the ultra-portable EB3A power station, and the brand new EP600 station, which can power most home appliances.
From Mild Hybrids To Full Electric: What Is An Electrified Car?
When talk of electric cars first started, things were simple - if someone spoke of an electric car, you knew it was silent, quick, efficient, and good for the environment, broadly speaking. But lately, manufacturers are making pledges towards to the future, and the waters are being muddied with all sorts of terminology. The biggest commonality you'll find is that they are beginning to refer to their model lineups being electrified, not electric, by certain dates. It's easy to think they mean they'll be going fully electric, but the term 'electrified' actually applies to a far broader classification of vehicles, including mild-hybrid, hybrid, plug-in hybrid battery electric, and even hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
Valmet Automotive completed the first Lightyear 0 pre-production solar electric vehicle
Munich – Valmet Automotive has now at the Uusikaupunki car plant completed the first Lightyear 0 pre-production vehicle for Lightyear, the Dutch high-tech company developing the world’s first solar electric vehicle. The pre-production series is a major step toward the start of production of the customer series of the Lightyear 0 model scheduled for late 2022.
Ikea: Home Deliveries Will Be All-Electric by 2025
Furniture giant Ikea has said all of its home deliveries will be made by electric vehicles by 2025, part of a larger bid by the Swedish company to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. Speaking to Reuters at the news service’s IMPACT conference in London Monday (Oct. 3), Ikea CEO...
GM bets silicon anode will boost battery range, lower cost
General Motors on Thursday announced a partnership with startup OneD Battery Sciences, regarding the potential development of a more efficient chemistry for EV battery cells. OneD is developing s silicon anode cell chemistry that could increase battery energy density, enabling more range at lower cost, GM said in a press release. The automaker, along with Volta Energy Technologies, also participated in OneD’s Series C funding round, which recently closed at $25 million.
Scania: Collaboration across industries to enable electrified heavy transport
SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden – A new heavy battery electric truck has started to operate on the roads in Mälardalen region, Sweden. The electric truck is one of the first of its kind and can handle loads up to 64 tonnes. It is Scania, transport- and machinery service company Foria, and recycling- and environment company Rang-Sells that has made this possible. The electric truck is a part of REEL-project.
Europe: BYD Announced Pre-Sale Prices Of Han, Tang And Atto 3
BYD has announced the pre-sale prices of the three all-electric models - Han, Tang and Atto 3, which soon will be available in select European markets. The Chinese company intends to offer the Atto 3 from €38,000 ($37,000), while than Han and Tang will be available from €72,000 ($70,000).
Autel Energy Presents EV 101: Charging and Battery Basics
If you’re considering an EV or plug-in hybrid, you must also consider how you’ll keep your new vehicle’s batteries charged. You’ll need a home charger that fits the capabilities of your new EV and your driving routine. Note: If any of the topics and terms mentioned...
WFS and Diagnose test the use of dogs to detect lithium batteries
Cargo handler Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) and dog-handling detection firm Diagnose have launched a project to see if canines can be used to help detect undeclared lithium batteries. The two firms carried out a six-month feasibility study using dogs to detect the presence of lithium batteries in cargo shipments, mail...
9 solar inverters to save energy costs and reduce carbon footprints
Save money on electricity bills and protect the environment.
GM Partners With OneD In The Quest For Lighter, More Efficient Batteries
General Motors announced today that it will engage in a joint research and development agreement with OneD Battery Sciences. The deal will focus on the potential use of the latter’s silicon nanotechnology in automotive batteries. OneD’s SINANODE platform adds more silicon onto the anode of a battery by fusing...
UF-TOOLS Launching A Revolutionary 36-in-1 Wholesale Screwdriver
UF-TOOLS, a precision tools manufacturer by Youfu Group, launches a screwdriver set that aids mobile repair. A Wholesale precision tools manufacturer, UF-TOOLS, introduced a phone repair kit different from traditional screwdriver kits. It consists of a highly transparent outer box with a flip-cover design. The box is sealed with magnetic covers, which are easier to open and close—many options to choose from, which ensures variety and help in all sorts of repairs. The electrical device includes a knob switch that prevents the wrong operations. The container has excellent thoughts to make it easier to pick and place.
How long do residential solar inverters last?
In the first part of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of solar panels, which are quite resilient. In this part, we examine residential solar inverters in their various forms, how long they last, and how resilient they are. The inverter, a device that converts the DC power...
Rotating telehandlers in North America
“Contractors are starting to understand the dynamic uses that rotating telehandlers can provide,” says Gary Weisman, COO of Magni Telescopic Handlers. “From the rental company perspective, a rotating telehandler has many advantages over a mobile crane, [including] small footprints, ease of transportation, high capacities and numerous attachments that lend the machine’s increased flexibility.”
