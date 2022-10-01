When talk of electric cars first started, things were simple - if someone spoke of an electric car, you knew it was silent, quick, efficient, and good for the environment, broadly speaking. But lately, manufacturers are making pledges towards to the future, and the waters are being muddied with all sorts of terminology. The biggest commonality you'll find is that they are beginning to refer to their model lineups being electrified, not electric, by certain dates. It's easy to think they mean they'll be going fully electric, but the term 'electrified' actually applies to a far broader classification of vehicles, including mild-hybrid, hybrid, plug-in hybrid battery electric, and even hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

