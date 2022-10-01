Just when I start to feel like I am a pretty cool dad, some really creative and talented fella has to show up on my FYP on TikTok just in time to make me feel like a big ol' boring loser. Okay, maybe it's not that bad - I still feel really good about myself - but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't jealous of this particular fella. I'm jealous that I didn't come up with the idea, and I'm jealous that I don't have the musical or video skills to create content like this.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO