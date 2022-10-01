ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Camila Morrone Steps Out Solo While Ex Leonardo DiCaprio Flies To Paris To Support Rumored Flame Gigi Hadid

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4tF6_0iHgHBoQ00
Source: mega

A night out on the town! The NYC-set Albie Awards on Thursday, September 29, were the place to be, as hosts George and Amal Clooney invited everyone from Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep to Lori Harvey and Camila Morrone.

The latter, who split from boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio at the end of August, attended the event solo, but she surely caught someone's eye, as the model, 26, rocked a black velvet pantsuit to the shindig.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TiJk_0iHgHBoQ00
Source: mega

"#TheAlbies first gala by @clooneyfoundationforjustice honoring 5 defenders of justice and human rights from all parts of the world. I have never been in a room this inspiring," the brunette beauty shared in a social media post. "The speeches from the honorees were so powerful. #AlbieSachs @maria_ressa @iactivism @viasna96 @samburugirlsfdn are their handles. Please check them out if you would like to know more about their heroism and commitment to Justice."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJZ0t_0iHgHBoQ00
Source: mega

While Morrone hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since she and DiCaprio ended their four-year romance, the same can't be said for the actor, who seems to have struck up a romance with Gigi Hadid. In fact, it's been reported that the Oscar winner just flew out to Paris to see the star strut her stuff during Paris Fashion Week.

As OK! previously shared, the twosome began hanging out shortly after he became single, and last month, they were spotted getting touchy at New York Fashion Week.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ES8Mq_0iHgHBoQ00
Source: mega

While some assumed Hadid and the Titanic lead were just a fling, an insider recently insisted they're "the real deal."

"They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other," the source added. "Things are going well between them and they're both happy."

Though DiCaprio is notorious for dating women under the age of 25, Hadid turned 27 this past April — and unlike his exes, she's also a mom, sharing 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik. However, the change of pace seems to be just what the Growing Pains alum wanted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK!

"He really likes that [Hadid] has her life together," shared an insider. "She has a child and she's mature. He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does."

Comments / 16

Funnyuask
3d ago

Leonardo DiCaprio is a good actor, and it ends there. he will be a lonely old man one day.

Reply
9
all4peace
2d ago

He has Jack Nicholson’s syndrome….. you don’t see him anymore…. Leo’s turn is coming.

Reply
7
concerned
1d ago

hes still polluting the air for his plane trips chasing women. he needs to keep his mouth shut on climate change

Reply
3
Related
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Morrone
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Amal Clooney
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Lori Harvey
Glamour

George Clooney and Julia Roberts Say They Struggled to Get Their On-Screen Kiss Right

There are no actors working today who better exemplify peak Hollywood charisma than George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Put these two old friends in a room together and the chemistry is just bouncing off the walls, messing with the electric lights, and making everybody's hair frizz up. So when they told the New York Times in a duo interview promoting their new rom-com that it took months to get their on-screen kiss right—I simply do not believe it.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com

Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Paris#New York Fashion Week#Thealbies
HelloGiggles

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are Reportedly Getting Very Cozy

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly getting a head start on cuffing season—albeit, they aren’t ready to make anything official just quite yet. The two recently sparked romance rumors after being spotted together more than once, and fans are now dying to know just how serious things are… and if it’s time to get their Hollywood love boats ready to set sail.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Emily Ratajkowski Says She’s a ‘Recently Single Person’ and ‘Thinking About Dating’ Amid Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Speaking out. Emily Ratajkowski acknowledged her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard for the first time — and revealed she is open to dating again. The revelations came as the model, 31, reacted to a clip about female sexuality on TikTok. "Patriarchy does not give space for the existence of love," The Gardening Theologian said in a […]
HOME & GARDEN
Cinemablend

Kendall Jenner And Tristan Thompson Literally Walked Past Each Other At The Weeknd Concert, And It Sounds About As Awkward As You’d Expect

The relationship between Tristan Thompson and the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family might be a bit strained at the moment. Despite welcoming a second child with Khloé Kardashian via surrogate, the NBA player was revealed to have cheated on her, fathering a child with another woman — a fact Khloé only became aware of as cameras rolled for their Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. So apparently when Thompson crossed paths with Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner at The Weeknd’s concert last Friday, it made for a pretty uncomfortable situation.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Leonardo DiCaprio keeps a low profile in NYC after night out with Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio rocked his usual baseball hat while keeping a low profile on Wednesday following his night out with girlfriend Gigi Hadid over the weekend. The “Revenant” star, 47, took a spin around New York City in a white collared shirt, black shorts and a gray baseball hat. He concealed the bottom half of his face with a gray mask during the weekday escape with friends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

Ex-Scientology Officer Claims Nicole Kidman Was a ‘Negative Influence’ On Tom Cruise—Why They Divorced

After an ex-Scientology officer made some scathing accusations against the infamous church in his new book, many people are asking: Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman file for divorce? The book A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology by Mike Rinder revealed the church’s true intentions for the Eyes Wide Shut stars’ relationship. During the filming of Eyes Wide Shut, Rinder claims Tom ignored Scientology leader David Miscavige’s calls. According to this new book, the leader called for Marty Rathbun to audit Tom, which was a process through which the subject is walked through...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Seen In 1st Photos Since Hailey Bieber Denied Stealing Justin From Her

Selena Gomez was seen out for the first time publicly since Hailey Baldwin revealed the timeline of her love life with Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, putting to bed any rumors of their romances overlapping. The Only Murders in the Building star enjoyed a fun dinner with friends in Malibu on Tuesday night (September 27) as she rocked a sophisticated black ensemble paired with a camel coat, as well as Vagabond Shoemakers’ Edwina Boot. Selena looked to be having a grand time without a care in the world, which would line up with what Hailey said about there being “no drama” between the two women.
MALIBU, CA
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Camila Morrone Feels About His Reported Romance With Gigi Hadid

Red-hot romance is taking Hollywood by storm after the pair have been spotted together recently. With reports that the Oscar-winner has been “pursuing” the supermodel for some time, fans are eager to know how his ex Camila Morrone feels about the relationship, as she broke up with Leo only a few weeks ago after dating for 4 years. A source EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411 and said that Camila “isn’t bothered” by the rumors of her ex dating Gigi, whom she’s known for years through Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

132K+
Followers
3K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy