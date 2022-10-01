Camila Morrone Steps Out Solo While Ex Leonardo DiCaprio Flies To Paris To Support Rumored Flame Gigi Hadid

Source: mega

A night out on the town! The NYC-set Albie Awards on Thursday, September 29, were the place to be, as hosts George and Amal Clooney invited everyone from Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep to Lori Harvey and Camila Morrone.

The latter, who split from boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio at the end of August, attended the event solo, but she surely caught someone's eye, as the model, 26, rocked a black velvet pantsuit to the shindig.

"#TheAlbies first gala by @clooneyfoundationforjustice honoring 5 defenders of justice and human rights from all parts of the world. I have never been in a room this inspiring," the brunette beauty shared in a social media post. "The speeches from the honorees were so powerful. #AlbieSachs @maria_ressa @iactivism @viasna96 @samburugirlsfdn are their handles. Please check them out if you would like to know more about their heroism and commitment to Justice."

While Morrone hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since she and DiCaprio ended their four-year romance, the same can't be said for the actor, who seems to have struck up a romance with Gigi Hadid. In fact, it's been reported that the Oscar winner just flew out to Paris to see the star strut her stuff during Paris Fashion Week.

As OK! previously shared, the twosome began hanging out shortly after he became single, and last month, they were spotted getting touchy at New York Fashion Week.

While some assumed Hadid and the Titanic lead were just a fling, an insider recently insisted they're "the real deal."

"They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other," the source added. "Things are going well between them and they're both happy."

Though DiCaprio is notorious for dating women under the age of 25, Hadid turned 27 this past April — and unlike his exes, she's also a mom, sharing 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik. However, the change of pace seems to be just what the Growing Pains alum wanted.

"He really likes that [Hadid] has her life together," shared an insider. "She has a child and she's mature. He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does."