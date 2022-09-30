Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State tops Kent State 4-0 to complete weekend sweepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NOLA.com
LSU's Sevyn Banks cleared to leave hospital following injury he suffered in Auburn game
LSU reserve defensive back Sevyn Banks was cleared to be released from the hospital Saturday night after being injured on a collision early in the game at Auburn. Banks was carted off the field and taken to the hospital following the opening kickoff of the Tigers' game at Auburn Saturday night.
NOLA.com
Silver lining in Saints loss to Vikings? Allen, Dalton, Mathieu reactions on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 98
All we asked last week on Dattitude was for the New Orleans Saints to show up in London. And although it took a little while, they did that, but it was a little too late in a 28-25, gut-wrenching, double-doink loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, at 1-3, this team...
NOLA.com
Questionable penalty on Saints DB Tyrann Mathieu leads to Vikings TD, sparks fury among fans
Stop me if you've heard this one before ... New Orleans Saints fans are angry at NFL referees. In the fourth quarter of Sunday's Vikings game, defensive back Tyrann Mathieu was called for illegal hands to the face on a play that appeared to be a third-down stop by the Saints defense.
NOLA.com
Justin Jefferson gets the best of Marshon Lattimore in a huge day against his hometown team
LONDON — This game might’ve been played thousands of miles away from New Orleans in front of a kaleidoscope crowd wearing jerseys from all 32 NFL teams, but the folks across the pond got a glimpse of the culture. Unfortunately for the New Orleans Saints, who were technically...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Three things we learned from the Saints' 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings
LONDON — The Saints lost another heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday when Wil Lutz's potential game-tying 61-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright and crossbar as time expired. Three things we learned from the Saints' 28-25 loss:. Justin Jefferson is really good. The former LSU...
NOLA.com
Flourishing freshman: LSU brings in largest, most accomplished freshman class in school history
The newest students on LSU's campus have arrived in large numbers and with better grades than any of their predecessors. One-third of them are the first in their families to seek a college degree. According to LSU, the class of 2026 is the largest freshman class in university history, and...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Breaking down Saints' performance in London and LSU's comeback on 'Bayou Bets'
The New Orleans Saints didn't come away with a win on Sunday, but the level of panic was down on Monday's 'Bayou Bets' episode. That's because the Saints played much better than they did in Week 3, as they lost by only three points in front of the London crowd despite dealing with a slew of injuries.
NOLA.com
After strong game with the Saints, Latavius Murray is signing with the Denver Broncos
The New Orleans Saints gave Latavius Murray a chance to show what he could still do, and the Denver Broncos will benefit from that. After Denver's young running back Javonte Williams was lost for the season with a knee injury, the Broncos signed Murray off the Saints practice squad, according to an NFL Network report.
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Watch: Tyrann Mathieu intercepts Vikings QB Kirk Cousins for his first pick with the Saints
Little was going right for the New Orleans Saints against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter of Sunday's game, but Tyrann Mathieu stepped in to give his tea a lift. Mathieu intercepted Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on the final play of the first quarter, giving the Saints a badly needed boost of momentum in London.
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 5? Vote now.
Week 5 of the high school football season again provide plenty of strong individual performances in the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday. If you want to submit candidates...
Comments / 0