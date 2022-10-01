ELKO – One of two men walking along a remote part of Interstate 80 in eastern Elko County was arrested Monday after truck drivers reported he threw rocks at them. One of the drivers said her rig was struck in the windshield and she was peppered with broken glass, almost causing her to crash. The other driver took video on his cellphone of the man throwing rocks.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO