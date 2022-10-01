Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Wells sweeps Carlin, falls in 5 at home to Jackpot
WELLS — The Wells volleyball team notched a three-set road victory Thursday over Carlin but was unable to match the success in Saturday’s home match — falling in five sets to Jackpot. Versus Carlin. The Lady Leopards and Lady Railroaders played each other evenly for much of...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko sweeps titles at Run the Rubies Invite
LAMOILLE — In its home meet, the first time hosting since March 9, 2021 — technically the fall 2020 season — the Elko cross country team swept both the team and individual titles at the Run the Rubies Invitational. Running Friday, in Lamoille Canyon, the Lady Indians...
Elko Daily Free Press
Riverton honors Hometown Heroes
ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Paracord Survival Bracelet workshop Friday, Oct. 7. Open to all ages, participants will learn the importance of paracord bracelets and how to create your very own. Meet at the Elko Peace Park at the gazebo from 4-5 p.m. A Leave No...
Elko Daily Free Press
Street signs knocked down in Spring Creek
ELKO – Someone has been knocking down street signs with their vehicle in Spring Creek, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding the culprit. The vandalism began sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. “During the morning hours of October...
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
This evening in Elko: A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.
Elko Daily Free Press
Silver Sage FFA summer activities
SPRING CREEK — Over the summer at the end of June, the Silver Sage FFA chapter had the opportunity to go to State Summer Leadership Camp, where members from across the state learned to communicate and work together during different team activities. Chapter officers and Greenhand officers then had...
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Elko, NV
Elko will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph.
Elko Daily Free Press
Rocks thrown at trucks on Interstate 80
ELKO – One of two men walking along a remote part of Interstate 80 in eastern Elko County was arrested Monday after truck drivers reported he threw rocks at them. One of the drivers said her rig was struck in the windshield and she was peppered with broken glass, almost causing her to crash. The other driver took video on his cellphone of the man throwing rocks.
Elko Daily Free Press
GBC unveils multi-skills medical certificate program
ELKO – Great Basin College has introduced a new certificate that combines three important medical skills into one program. The Medical Assistant/Phlebotomist/EKG Technician Certificate (MAPE) is the first of its kind in Nevada and, with the help of more than $167,000 in grant funding from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation & Technology (OSIT), the program is preparing for a fall 2023 launch.
Elko Daily Free Press
New GBC Foundation team excited for the future
ELKO – The Great Basin College Foundation has a new team of eager faces to begin the 2022-2023 school year. The Foundation has a long history cultivating and managing community resources to benefit the students and programs at Great Basin College. The Foundation has expanded its team to include...
Elko Daily Free Press
This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Carl S. Bonner, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at 101 Licht Parkway for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000. Todd L. Dixon, 53, of Elko was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Elko Daily Free Press
Tribes sue Elko County over voter access
ELKO – Elko County election officials have added early voting locations in Owyhee and on the Elko Indian Colony for the first time this year at the request of tribal leaders, but they are being sued because the dates and hours are less than polls are open in the City of Elko.
Elko Daily Free Press
Barrick CEO sees tough economic times, higher gold prices ahead
ELKO – Gold prices have been declining in recent months despite financial market volatility but that is expected to change as economic conditions get more challenging in the months ahead, according to Barrick Gold Corp. CEO Mark Bristow. Bristow spoke with the Elko Daily Free Press on Friday night...
Elko Daily Free Press
Idaho man accused of pawning stolen gun in Elko
ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested this week on a warrant charging him with pawning a stolen pistol in Elko nearly a year ago. Russell P. Salsgiver, 43, of Nampa was booked Monday at the Elko County Jail for possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon.
Elko Daily Free Press
Correction
Early voting is scheduled at Owyhee on Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4, and at the Elko Indian Colony on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. An article in Tuesday's Free Press transposed the dates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko District Court
Dillon Roy Papach, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail. Colton Jay Taylor, 33, pleaded no contest to principal to uttering a forged instrument and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison to be served consecutively with a previous sentence, and was ordered to pay $1,699.42 restitution to the victims.
Elko Daily Free Press
Two arrested on drug charges in late-night traffic stop
ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested multiple times on drug and other charges was arrested late Wednesday night after police pulled over his vehicle and reportedly found meth in a backpack. A female passenger was also arrested. Police said they found a stolen revolver in her...
Elko Daily Free Press
Police release clearer photos of exposure suspect
ELKO — The Elko Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying a man who exposed himself in separate incidents in two local businesses. Anyone with information as to his identity or location is asked to call Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300.
