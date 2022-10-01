Read full article on original website
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD SchoolLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Dallas Schools are Using NFTs to Increase Student EngagementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Homecoming football game results in a 59-6 win, crowns king and queen
Click the photo above to start a slideshow with information about the varsity homecoming football game Friday, Sept. 30 against the Little Elm High School Lobos. Who: Prosper Eagles Football – Led by head coach Brandon Schmidt. What: District homecoming football game against Little Elm High School. When: Friday,...
starlocalmedia.com
Student-athlete Spotlight: Rangel’s defense has The Colony in position to contend
The libero position is considered the last line of defense on the volleyball court. But in the case for The Colony, the Lady Cougars are in good hands with senior Kacie Rangel. Rangel, the daughter of The Colony head football coach Rudy Rangel, has starting for the Lady Cougars since...
starlocalmedia.com
Prep football: The Colony falls to Aledo
The Colony was unable to overcome a fast start by Aledo in a 52-7 loss at Bearcat Stadium on Friday. The Bearcats scored 42 first-half points and capitalized on two interceptions by the Cougars, including a 77-yard interception return for a touchdown by Davhon Keys to give Aledo a 35-0 lead with 6:11 left in the second quarter.
starlocalmedia.com
Plenty on the line as volleyball teams hit district midpoint
For several volleyball programs around the area, this week marks the start of the second half of district play. That will amplify the stakes surrounding plenty of matches in the coming weeks as teams vie for district championships and playoff berths.
McCoy, Lady Bobcats motivated to make another run at a state title
After coming up one win shy of a state championship last year, the Celina volleyball team hasn't missed a beat this season. The Lady Bobcats entered Friday with a 27-1 record and an unbeaten start to district play. The week prior, on Sept. 23 against Van Alstyne, featured a milestone occasion for junior outside hitter Ryan McCoy, who recorded the 1,000th kill of her high school career.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team reportedly to have several players sit out rest of season to preserve eligibility for transfer
Things are taking a disturbing turn for the SMU football program this week. The Mustangs are 2-2 on the season heading into their game with Central Florida on Wednesday night. Per a report from the Dallas Morning News, SMU is now going to be shorthanded for the remainder of the season.
starlocalmedia.com
Captain and center, Dickson leaving his mark on Boyd football
McKinney Boyd senior Joey Dickson has been a fixture on the Broncos' offensive line since his breakout sophomore year in 2020. Dickson received offensive newcomer of the year honors that season, a rarity for a lineman, and has only built off that success since. Now a captain, he's helping usher in a new era for Boyd football under first-year head coach Daniel Foster.
OSU Moves On Up In The Rankings, While OU Slips Out
The Cowboys were able to avenge last year's Big 12 Championship loss against Baylor in a 36-25 win, while the Sooners were mauled by Texas Christian in a stunning 55-24 loss. Oklahoma State were able to move up to seventh in the AP Top 25, while Oklahoma is now unranked.
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
Steve Sarkisian Updates Longhorns QB Situation Ahead of Red River Showdown vs. Oklahoma
Texas hopes to finally be healthy at the quarterback position for the first time in a month.
checkoutdfw.com
MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin
This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Has a Mini Reunion at Son Bryce's College Football Game
The Pioneer Woman host's family gathered at the University of North Texas to cheer Bryce on It was a family affair at Ree Drummond's son's football game this weekend! As Bryce Drummond took the field as part of the University of North Texas football squad, his mom, 53, father Ladd, and sisters Paige and Alex joined the crowd in cheering him on. Alex posted a string of photos of the Drummond crew in their green attire as they watched the game play out. The photos appeared to be...
Prosper, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Prosper. The Dowell Middle School football team will have a game with Rushing Middle School on October 04, 2022, 15:00:00. The Rogers Middle School football team will have a game with Reynolds Middle School on October 04, 2022, 15:00:00.
3 Texas spots among top-ranked Mexican restaurants in the country
October is underway as the fall season continues and October 4, one of the best food days of the year, is National Taco Day. Even better, it's a Tuesday, making this the Taco Tuesday of 2022.
These are the best spots in Dallas to eat chili, according to Yelp reviewers
Alright Texas, while we know it's cold outside and it's time to fire up your favorite chili recipe, will you be putting beans in it? Either way, chili is chili and it sure is delicious on a cool afternoon/evening with some football blaring on every television screen available.
Where to eat the best chili in Texas & every state in the country: Report finds
Chili is a staple of the state of Texas with cooks, grillers, and chefs all across the state claiming their recipe is the best and more than likely backing it up at every chili cook-off or competition they can enter.
Do you have a potty mouth? If you live in North Texas, study says you swear more than most of the country
Well, @#$%, it looks like a new study has found out what cities across the country swear the most, and, North Texas it's not looking very peachy.
Eater
These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes
If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
starlocalmedia.com
Q&A: For Frisco resident Shelby Fawver, it's all about creating memorable moments
Shelby Fawver has been a Frisco resident for 24 years and currently serves as Director of Events with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Makes its Dallas Debut in Mesquite
Black Bear Diner announced its entrance into the Dallas market with the opening of its newest diner in Mesquite. Located at 3730 Towne Crossing Blvd, the opening is the company’s first of five impending Texas openings, and marks the brand’s 12th location in the state, following its recent openings in both McAllen and Pasadena.
