This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO