Homecoming football game results in a 59-6 win, crowns king and queen

Click the photo above to start a slideshow with information about the varsity homecoming football game Friday, Sept. 30 against the Little Elm High School Lobos. Who: Prosper Eagles Football – Led by head coach Brandon Schmidt. What: District homecoming football game against Little Elm High School. When: Friday,...
Prep football: The Colony falls to Aledo

The Colony was unable to overcome a fast start by Aledo in a 52-7 loss at Bearcat Stadium on Friday. The Bearcats scored 42 first-half points and capitalized on two interceptions by the Cougars, including a 77-yard interception return for a touchdown by Davhon Keys to give Aledo a 35-0 lead with 6:11 left in the second quarter.
Plenty on the line as volleyball teams hit district midpoint

For several volleyball programs around the area, this week marks the start of the second half of district play. That will amplify the stakes surrounding plenty of matches in the coming weeks as teams vie for district championships and playoff berths.
McCoy, Lady Bobcats motivated to make another run at a state title

After coming up one win shy of a state championship last year, the Celina volleyball team hasn't missed a beat this season. The Lady Bobcats entered Friday with a 27-1 record and an unbeaten start to district play. The week prior, on Sept. 23 against Van Alstyne, featured a milestone occasion for junior outside hitter Ryan McCoy, who recorded the 1,000th kill of her high school career.
Captain and center, Dickson leaving his mark on Boyd football

McKinney Boyd senior Joey Dickson has been a fixture on the Broncos' offensive line since his breakout sophomore year in 2020. Dickson received offensive newcomer of the year honors that season, a rarity for a lineman, and has only built off that success since. Now a captain, he's helping usher in a new era for Boyd football under first-year head coach Daniel Foster.
MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin

This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Has a Mini Reunion at Son Bryce's College Football Game

The Pioneer Woman host's family gathered at the University of North Texas to cheer Bryce on It was a family affair at Ree Drummond's son's football game this weekend! As Bryce Drummond took the field as part of the University of North Texas football squad, his mom, 53, father Ladd, and sisters Paige and Alex joined the crowd in cheering him on. Alex posted a string of photos of the Drummond crew in their green attire as they watched the game play out. The photos appeared to be...
These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes

If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
Black Bear Diner Makes its Dallas Debut in Mesquite

Black Bear Diner announced its entrance into the Dallas market with the opening of its newest diner in Mesquite. Located at 3730 Towne Crossing Blvd, the opening is the company’s first of five impending Texas openings, and marks the brand’s 12th location in the state, following its recent openings in both McAllen and Pasadena.
