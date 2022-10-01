A&M Consolidated's Mo Foketi nails last-second 40-yard field goal to beat Cedar Park 13-10

Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Milano off to hot start, Brenham wins first district game
Heading into Week 7 of the high school football season, the Brazos Valley is buzzing with excitement. There have been surprise teams and shocking scores and we’re only at the midway point of the season. One of the teams that best exemplifies that is surging 4-0 Milano. The Eagles...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Faulty service receive costs A&M Consolidated volleyball team in loss to Magnolia West
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team knew Magnolia West attackers Evyn Snook and Bethany May would get their points in Tuesday’s District 21-5A match at Tiger Gym. But it was the Lady Tigers’ first touches of serves that drained their momentum in the Lady Mustangs’ 25-10, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19 victory.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 6
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 6 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Foketi earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his game-winning 40-yard field goal in a 13-10 victory over Cedar Park. The senior was perfect, also hitting a 43-yarder earlier in the game. He added an interception on defense.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan volleyball team wins five-setter over Hutto
HUTTO — Alexis Burton had 13 kills, and Carmella Jones had 10 to help pace the Bryan volleyball team to a 15-25, 25-12, 25-23, 16-25, 15-7 victory over Hutto in District 12-6A play Tuesday. Micayla Polasek and Madi Polasek each had nine kills for the Lady Vikings (12-24, 3-4),...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian volleyball team outlasts Central Texas Christian in four sets
The Brazos Christian volleyball team topped Temple Central Texas Christian 25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16 on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A play. Cate Wright had 22 kills and eight digs for Brazos Christian (20-7, 6-2), while Emily Angerer had 11 kills and 35 assists. Skylar Reed and Diana Riley each had six kills, and Peyton Spaw led the Lady Eagles in digs with 12.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 13 Blinn starts slowly in falling to No. 12 Navarro
The 12th-ranked Navarro College defeated 13th-ranked Blinn College 39-27 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference action Saturday at Cub Stadium. The Buccaneers (3-2, 1-2), which fell behind 20-0 in the first quarter, pulled within a field goal or less twice, but couldn’t complete the comeback for the homecoming crowd.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies defeat Rice 1-0 in final nonconference match
The Texas A&M soccer team snapped a four game losing streak with a 1-0 win against Rice Sunday at Ellis Field. The Aggies broke the scoreless tie in the 78th minute with a free kick goal from midfielder Kate Colvin. The goal was Colvin’s fourth of the year. She is A&M’s second leading scorer this season behind MaKhiya McDonald, who has five.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 2 Texas A&M women's golf team moves up a spot into third place at Blessing Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team moved up one spot into third with a second-round 5-over 293 at the Blessing Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday. Ole Miss (295) leads the tournament at 15-over 591 followed by Mississippi State (17 over), A&M (18 over), Clemson and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
SEC revamps Texas A&M’s 2023 baseball schedule
The Texas A&M baseball team’s 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule was tweaked by the league Tuesday with two series meant for 2024 switched to the correct series for the upcoming season. The Aggies will host three-game series against LSU (March 17-19), Ole Miss (March 31-April 2), Missouri (April 14-16), Florida...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Vote now in the Week 6 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Martinez-Brown had a night to remember in College Station’s 68-10 win over Georgetown East View. The junior running back rushed for four touchdowns and 68 yards on nine carries. He also caught two passes for 22 yards and another score.
Bryan College Station Eagle
QB unsettled for Texas A&M heading into Alabama
It’s uncertain who will start at quarterback for Texas A&M’s struggling offense, but it’s certain he’ll have a daunting task against top-ranked Alabama, which has one of the nation’s best defenses. A&M junior quarterback Max Johnson, who brought stability to the inexperienced unit, injured the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M men tied for third
The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot an opening-round 4-over-par 292 to tie Clemson for third place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. Arkansas shot 284 to lead the 11-team field, two shots ahead of Kansas. A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues shot 3-under 69 and is in fourth place, four shots back of Kansas’ Gunnar Broin.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Press Conference: Trisha Ford
Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford meets the media after the Aggies completed a pair of fall exhibition games at Davis Diamond. (October 3, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's offense continues to struggle
This week’s much-anticipated game between Texas A&M and top-ranked Alabama has lost much of its luster because the Aggies haven’t held up their end of the bargain. A&M, which was ranked sixth heading into the season, dropped out of the rankings following Saturday’s 42-24 loss at Mississippi State. It was the Aggies’ second loss of the season to an unranked team.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Alabama QB Young nursing shoulder injury
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s sprained throwing shoulder has usurped the offseason coaching spat as the big story heading into the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s grudge match against Texas A&M. Alabama coach NIck Saban called Young day-to-day on Monday and said he didn’t have any substantive update on the status...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women in fourth:
The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot an opening-round 13-over-par 301 for fourth place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. Mississippi State shot 1-under 287 to lead the 11-team field followed by Ole Miss 296, Arkansas 299 and A&M. A&M sophomore Adela Cernousek shot 1-under 71 to tie Ole Miss’ Andrea Lingnell for second, six shots back of Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Press Conference: Steve Bultman
Texas A&M women's swimming head coach Steve Bultman meets the media on October 3, 2022. The Aggies open the 2022-23 season this coming weekend.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Bryan-College Station. Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
