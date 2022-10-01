ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, NJ

LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel was on the scene of an earlier accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound near mile marker 76.8. There was a report of a head injury to a female involved in the accident. No additional information is available at this time.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS CAR THIEF – PHOTOS IN STORY

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying a Man Wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft. The New Jersey State Police Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from the Molly Pitcher Service Area on the New Jersey Turnpike.
CBS Detroit

Two killed after truck crashes into overpass along I-94

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed in a crash along the eastbound lanes of I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Saturday morning.The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Stephens Road. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove off the roadway, continued up an embankment and then crashed into the Stephens Road overpass support. The truck caught fire and both occupants were trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation pending an autopsy report.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: POLICE FIND MISSING SUICIDAL MAN IN TIME TO SAVE HIS LIFE

On Sunday October 2nd The Holmdel Police received a report of a missing 23 year old suicidal subject. On October 3rd at 12:30, while continuing the investigation, Detective Lieutenant Bernard and Detective Maguire located the subject unresponsive in their vehicle on Route 9 in Old Bridge. Entry to the vehicle was gained and with the assistance of Old Bridge First Aid and Police, the subject was transported to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
HOLMDEL, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

High school student killed, another injured in Chester County crash

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. -- Two teenagers were involved in a serious crash in Chester County. Police officers responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Saturday in the 600 Block of Contention Lane in Tredyffrin Township, officials said. Two teenaged males were inside the vehicle. The driver, a student...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Standard

2 killed in car-semi accident

GIBSON TOWNSHIP - A California man was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road on Thursday afternoon, killing two people. [More]
GIBSON TOWNSHIP, PA
ocscanner.news

LACEY: FIREFIGHTER LOST HIS RADIO – DID YOU FIND IT?

Earlier today our Firefighters were answering multiple calls for help from Wires Down to Motor Vehicle Accidents. During this time we lost a piece of equipment that is used to dispatch our members and alert them to the situation they are heading to. If you happen to find this piece...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HURRICANE IAN’S DAMAGE IN FLORIDA IS REMINISCENT OF THE JERSEY SHORE DURING SUPER STORM SANDY

As we all bore witness to the powerful impact of Mother Nature with Superstorm Sandy, let us not forget what our fellow Americans are experiencing down in southern Florida. The damage is reminiscent of what we all felt back in October of 2012. We are only now getting back to our normal where we can drive around and no longer see the damaged homes and lives of our fellow citizens. In their time of need, please do not forget to donate to the #redcross and other charities which will solely put those affected back in the track to recovery. We stand with our fellow Floridians and wish them the best of luck in their rebuild. God bless them.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Sacramento

Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
