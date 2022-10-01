As we all bore witness to the powerful impact of Mother Nature with Superstorm Sandy, let us not forget what our fellow Americans are experiencing down in southern Florida. The damage is reminiscent of what we all felt back in October of 2012. We are only now getting back to our normal where we can drive around and no longer see the damaged homes and lives of our fellow citizens. In their time of need, please do not forget to donate to the #redcross and other charities which will solely put those affected back in the track to recovery. We stand with our fellow Floridians and wish them the best of luck in their rebuild. God bless them.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO