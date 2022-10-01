ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Chinese State Media Warns Russia-Ukraine War 'Spiraling Out of Control'

The war between Russia and Ukraine is "spiraling out of control," according to the former head of a Chinese state-run newspaper. Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of China's Global Times, attributed his comment to the continuing threat of nuclear warfare, voter referendums in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine and mysterious circumstances surrounding the Nord Stream pipeline leaks.
POLITICS
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Telephony#Power Grid#Mobile Phone#European#Reuters#The European Union
Reuters

Russia says Nord Stream likely hit by state-backed 'terrorism'

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that leaks spewing gas into the Baltic Sea from pipelines to Germany appeared to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism", as an EU official said the incident had fundamentally changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine.
ECONOMY
The Independent

US coast guard confirms Chinese and Russian warships off Alaska

The US Coast Guard in Alaska came across Russian and Chinese vessels on an ordinary patrol earlier this month, the agency has said. In an announcement on Monday, the agency said the surprise encounter with a formation of Russian and Chinese ships came came on 19 September about 75 miles north of Kiska Island, in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska.That was when the USCGS Kimball, a US Coast Guard vessel, spotted a guided missle cruiser from China in the Bering Sea off Alaska’s coastline.While announcing an ongoing counter-response this week, the US Coast Guard said it soon spotted two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
TheDailyBeast

Top Diplomat Warns Russian ‘Army of Trojan Horsemen’ Hides Among Us

Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations warned Thursday he is concerned that some men fleeing Russia to ostensibly avoid conscription might actually be Kremlin “Trojan horses” meant to wreak havoc later.“While genuine members of opposition should be considered for temporary protection in Europe and elsewhere, the army of Trojan horsemen of would-be Russian soldiers in Europe may pose a security threat, especially to neighboring countries and beyond,” the ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said.“Why should we turn a blind eye to the high probability that hundreds of thousands of conscript-refugees now infiltrating Europe [are] the same people who remained loyal &...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Biden Calls Nord Stream Pipeline Damage a ‘Deliberate Act of Sabotage’

President Joe Biden referred to Wednesday’s leak along the Nord Stream pipeline as “a deliberate act of sabotage,” rejecting the Kremlin’s accusations that “Anglo-Saxons” in the West were responsible for the catastrophic leak in the Baltic Sea. The pipe is capable of shipping 170 million cubic meters of gas per day, the majority of Europe’s fuel supply, from Russia to Germany, but those numbers have dramatically dwindled in recent months, in a series of leaks and shutdowns that the Kremlin routinely denies responsibility for. “At the appropriate moment, when things calm down, we’re going to be sending divers down to find out exactly what happened. We don’t know that yet exactly,” Biden said Friday. Denmark and Sweden gave a joint report on the damage to the U.N. Security Council on Friday, likening the power of the blast to “several hundred kilograms of explosive.”Read it at CBS News
U.S. POLITICS
natureworldnews.com

Chinese Pet-Cloning Company Announces Birth of the World’s First Cloned Arctic Wolf

A brief footage of the birth of the world's first cloned Arctic wolf was released to the world 100 days after it was born. The cloned female wolf pup (Canis lupus arctos), named Maya was birthed by an unlikely surrogate mother - a beagle - at a laboratory in Beijing, China, ScienceAlert reported. The Sinogene Biotechnology, a Chinese pet-cloning company in Beijing released the video at a press conference held on September 19.
CHINA
TechRadar

Vodafone and Three confirm possible merger talks

Vodafone has confirmed it is in discussions with CK Hutchison, parent company of Three, regarding a potential merger of their UK operations (opens in new tab) in a move that would create the country’s largest mobile operator in terms of subscriber numbers. The two parties are believed to have...
BUSINESS
techunwrapped.com

Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations

The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
BUSINESS
techunwrapped.com

Why companies will offer Internet and cloud in the tariff

We have many rates available to contract Internet today. Normally, we find options to have more or less Mbps available from optical fiber, as well as include calls or mobile data. But why are so many companies going to start offering available space in the cloud? In this article we are going to talk about it and explain what we can expect for the next few years.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy