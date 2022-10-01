Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Seattle 4, Toronto 0
DP_Seattle 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Seattle 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Suárez (1), Haniger (1), Chapman (1). HR_Raleigh (1). Mayza pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Richards pitched to 2 batters in the 9th. HBP_Manoah 2 (Rodríguez,Rodríguez), L.Castillo (Springer). WP_Muñoz. Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian...
WFMZ-TV Online
Baseball Glance
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 12:07 p.m. Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 4:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (If Necessary) Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (If Necessary) NATIONAL LEAGUE. Thursday's Games. No games scheduled. Friday's Games. Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3. San Diego...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mariners blank Blue Jays in first playoff game since 2001
TORONTO -- Right-hander Luis Castillo pitched 7 1/3 innings, Cal Raleigh homered and the visiting Seattle Mariners defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 Friday in the opener of an American League wild-card series. Castillo (1-0) allowed six hits and a hit batter while striking out five. Raleigh's two-run home run...
Sweet Tea With Tony B. For Oct. 8
Welcome back friends. In 1996 the NCAA installed overtime rules into college football. As fate would have it, Georgia and Auburn played in the first overtime game that November. Georgia rallied from a 28-7 deficit and won 56-49 in FOUR overtimes. And here, as they say, is the rerst of the ...
Comments / 0