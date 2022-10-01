Read full article on original website
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle Mariners promote Justin Hollander to general manager
Fresh off clinching the first postseason appearance in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners announced the promotion of Justin Hollander to general manager on Sunday morning. Hollander, who has been assistant GM under Jerry Dipoto since November 2018, takes over the position from Dipoto to become the 10th general manager in Mariners history.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners lose to Tigers, will start playoffs on road; Haggerty hurt
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez. Tigers 4, Mariners 3: Box score. Sam Haggerty singled with two...
MyNorthwest.com
Salk: What separates playoff-bound Mariners from M’s teams that fell short
The Mariners had tried just about everything. They tried resting on their laurels and assuming Ichiro and a few friends would be enough. It didn’t work. They let Bill Bavasi run the entire organization into the ground. They tried going cheap. They tried spending money on a few big...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners Breakdown: The drought is over — their biggest win ever?
Friday night for Mariners fans is a “Where were you when?” moment. Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob was right there in T-Mobile Park to witness Cal Raleigh’s amazing full-count, two-out, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning that lifted Seattle over Oakland 2-1, ending the 21-year Mariners drought and sending them to the postseason.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyNorthwest.com
Drayer: Mariners know the turning point that put them on path to playoffs
The words, coming from Scott Servais following Thursday’s win that put the Mariners a game away from ending the two-decades long streak of seasons ending with no playoffs, caught some by surprise. Yes, the odds were heavily in their favor to clinch a playoff spot in the coming days, but still, coming from Scott Servais this was a bold guarantee.
MyNorthwest.com
Julio Rodríguez returns to Mariners’ lineup after IL stint
After 10 days on the sidelines, star rookie center fielder Julio Rodríguez is back with the Mariners on Monday, hitting leadoff at the designated hitter spot in the series opener with the Detroit Tigers, the final series of the year for each team. Rodríguez was activated from the IL...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners’ Paul Sewald: T-Mobile Park had different feeling before clincher
The Mariners’ drought-ending, postseason-clinching win on Friday night was a moment anyone who was at T-Mobile Park will always remember. Mariners Breakdown: The drought is over – their biggest moment ever?. That is certainly the case for veteran Mariners reliever Paul Sewald, the team’s leader in saves with...
MyNorthwest.com
Fann: Mariners will sorely miss Sam Haggerty in wild card round
Sam Haggerty’s groin injury suffered in the ninth inning of Monday’s Mariners loss to the Tigers was far more significant than the loss itself. There’s no sugar-coating it: Seattle will sorely miss Haggerty for as long as he’s out of the lineup, a hiatus that will include at least the entire wild card round as he was put on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. According to Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports, Haggerty was on crutches in the clubhouse prior to Tuesday’s doubleheader against Detroit.
RELATED PEOPLE
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners Notebook: Servais on playoff roster and rotation, Julio, Haggerty
The Mariners will play their first postseason game in 21 years on Friday, and there’s still a lot unknown about that game. First, we’re not sure yet where the Mariners will be heading. At the moment, they’re in line to go to Toronto as the No. 2 wild card against the top wild card from the American League in a best-of-three series. But there’s still the possibility of Seattle landing in the No. 3 wild card, which will go to Cleveland to meet the AL Central-champion Guardians.
MyNorthwest.com
Teammate of Cal Raleigh raves about Mariners hero’s big leap forward
Cal Raleigh was already having a great season for the Mariners before last Friday, but he will forever be a household name to M’s fans after his heroics that night. With the Mariners needing just a single run to beat the Oakland Athletics and end the franchise’s 21-year playoff drought, Raleigh hit a pinch-hit, walk-off homer with a full count and two outs in the bottom of the ninth for what will go down as one of the most memorable plays in team history.
MyNorthwest.com
Sounders lose to KC 1-0, will miss MLS playoffs for 1st time
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — William Agada scored an all-important goal while John Pulskamp stopped two shots as Sporting Kansas City earned a 1-0 victory Sunday over Seattle, eliminating the Sounders from postseason contention. Sporting KC 1, Seattle 0: Summary. Despite winning the Concacaf Champions League in May, the...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners lock up 2nd AL wild card, going to Toronto for playoff series
The Mariners’ return to the postseason will go down a new path rather than a familiar one. Seattle has clinched the No. 2 wild card from the American League after they walked off Detroit 7-6 in 10 innings in the first game of a doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, and the Tampa Bay Rays were handed a 6-0 loss to the Red Sox when a game in the bottom of the fifth inning was called official due to rain on Tuesday night. That locks in a Mariners trip to Toronto for a best-of-three series against the No. 1 wild card Blue Jays, while No. 3 wild card Tampa Bay will go to Cleveland.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners catcher Luis Torrens gets win as Seattle walks off Tigers 7-6
SEATTLE (AP) – Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners locked up their postseason matchup by beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Mariners 7,...
MyNorthwest.com
Let Geno Cook? Seahawks’ opened-up offense shining with Smith at helm
It was a near-perfect start for Geno Smith in Week 1 for the Seahawks as he completed 17 of 18 passes for 164 yards and two scores. After that, the offense went dead silent for two weeks, failing to score for six quarters in a row. Smith’s completion rate of...
MyNorthwest.com
Rost: Seahawks’ struggles on D aren’t surprising, but offense masking that is
That the Seahawks’ defense has struggled to start the season isn’t news. That the offense has been good enough to distract everyone from that is a surprise, though. Because they haven’t just been passable or serviceable. On Sunday, the offense was really, truly great. Yes – even...
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on 48-45 win over Lions
The Seahawks got back in the win column and back to .500 on the season Sunday, beating the Detroit Lions 48-45 on the road in what turned out to be quite the game if you’re a fan of offense and points on the board. As we do after each...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyNorthwest.com
Bump: Seahawks’ struggling D has bright spots in rookies Bryant, Woolen
The Seahawks’ defense was again an issue in Detroit, allowing 45 points and more than 500 total yards in the Week 4 victory. But that doesn’t mean the defense had no bright spots. Despite the gaudy numbers against, Seattle came away with two turnovers, both of which resulted...
MyNorthwest.com
New Seattle Kraken mascot will take some getting used to
Many hockey fans expected an octopus or a squid-like creature. But what they got was… a troll?!. On the Gee and Ursula Show, hosts Gee and Ursula discussed the things they liked and disliked about the new mascot. “When I first saw that thing, I thought this couldn’t be...
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Fast Facts: Seattle holds off Lions in 48-45 shootout
The Seahawks certainly brought their offense to Detroit. Good thing, because they needed it as much as they have in any game so far this season. Seattle set a season-high in points scored before halftime, and it was able to keep playing add-on enough to never relinquish the lead despite never completely pulling away from the Lions in a 48-45 shootout win Sunday.
MyNorthwest.com
Carroll: How Geno, Waldron had Seahawks’ offense ‘ripping’ vs Lions
While there wasn’t a whole lot to write home about the Seahawks’ defense in their 48-45 Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions, the offense was a whole other story. Seattle didn’t punt a single time on Sunday and scored 41 points on offense, more than that unit had scored total in Weeks 1-3.
Comments / 0