Legislative races carry broad implications

TRIAD — Voters will make momentous decisions in the fall general election about the relative power of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly.

Republicans are seeking to flip enough seats in the 50-member state Senate and 120-member state House to carve out a veto-proof majority for the next two years. That means Republican legislators would have the ability to bypass Cooper’s veto power on legislation ranging from restrictions on abortion to passage of the annual state budget.