KEYT
Solomon Islands agreed to accord after China references axed
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Solomon Islands foreign minister says his nation agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific nations only after indirect references to China were removed. Jeremiah Manele’s remarks represented the first time the Solomon Islands has publicly acknowledged it had initial concerns about the agreement and expressed why it had a change of heart. The accord was signed in Washington last week, with President Joe Biden telling visiting Pacific leaders that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in the region and becoming a more collaborative partner. Manele spoke on a visit in Wellington, New Zealand.
KEYT
Bangladesh plunges into power blackout after grid failure
DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — A failure in Bangladesh’s power grid plunged much of the country into a blackout. In the capital, Dhaka, market vendors lit candles and diners at restaurants ate food prepared by candlelight Tuesday evening. The state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board said power transmission had failed in the eastern part of the country, cutting electricity in Dhaka and other big cities. Officials said restoring power could take hours. Bangladesh’s recent impressive economic growth has been threatened by power shortages since the government suspended operations of all diesel-run power plants to reduce costs for imports as prices have soared.
KEYT
Blinken backs Colombia’s ‘holistic’ approach to drug policy
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has backed Colombia’s recent efforts to rethink its drug policy and said the Biden administration and Colombia’s newly elected government will work together on rural development programs and interdiction efforts, while sharing intelligence on drug trafficking groups. The comments came after a meeting between Blinken and Colombian President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, the first stop on a tour of South America in which the secretary of state will also visit Chile and Peru. Last month Petro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly and said that U.S.-led efforts to fight drug trafficking around the world had been “a failure.”
KEYT
US response to Iran protests expected to include new sanctions on those directly involved in crackdown
The US is expected to issue new sanctions this week against law enforcement officials and those directly involved in the crackdown on protests in Iran, a source familiar with the planned movement told CNN. President Joe Biden, who has moved quickly to throw his support behind the demonstrators, issued an...
KEYT
Japan to expel Russia consul as ties worsen over Ukraine
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has ordered the Russian consul in the northern city of Sapporo to leave the country within six days in retaliation for Moscow’s expulsion of a Japanese diplomat last month for alleged espionage. Japan’s Foreign Ministry says it summoned Russia’s ambassador to inform him of the decision. The dispute is the latest example of worsening ties between the two countries following Japan’s imposition of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine and said Japan plans to impose more sanctions against Moscow.
KEYT
Burkina Faso coup supporters gather near regional mediation
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Protesters are gathering in Burkina Faso’s capital where West African regional mediators are stepping up pressure on the country’s new junta. The meeting Tuesday in the capital, Ouagadougou, comes amid fears that the second coup to hit the country this year will further delay democratic elections and a return to civilian rule. Some of the protesters in the crowd waved Russian flags and called on new junta leader Capt. Ibrahim Traore to get Russian mercenaries to help fight the Islamic insurgency that has engulfed Burkina Faso. The previous coup leader now in exile in Togo had agreed to hold new elections by July 2024.
KEYT
Probe opens in Romania over leaks from Russian-owned company
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Authorities in Romania have opened a criminal investigation against four employees of the local branch of neighboring Serbia’s NIS Petrol — which is majority-owned by Russia’s Gazprom Neft — over suspected data leaks. Organized crime prosecutors said late on Monday that police raided the company’s offices in the capital Bucharest and the western city of Timisoara, along with the employees’ homes, as part of the probe. No other details were immediately released. The Associated Press has sent a request for comment to NIS Petrol. Serbia’s president said “this has nothing to do with us.”
KEYT
Ex-judge opens COVID inquiry into UK handling of pandemic
LONDON (AP) — A retired judge has opened a public inquiry into how Britain handled the coronavirus pandemic. Former Court of Appeal judge Heather Hallett said Tuesday that bereaved families and those who suffered would be at the heart of the proceedings. The inquiry would investigate the U.K.’s preparedness for a pandemic, how the government responded, and whether the “level of loss was inevitable or whether things could have been done better.” Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to hold an inquiry on his government’s handling of the pandemic after pressure from bereaved families. COVID-19 has left more than 204,000 people in Britain dead — one of the worst death tolls in the world. The probe will have the power to question witnesses under oath.
KEYT
Biden to tour Ian damage in Florida with DeSantis feud on hold for now
President Joe Biden will visit Florida on Wednesday to see first-hand the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, once again putting a spotlight on his icy relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, the combative Republican leader posed to potentially challenge the Democrat for the presidency in 2024. For the time being, Biden...
KEYT
Lawyer refused Trump instruction to tell Archives all records had been returned
Soon after former President Donald Trump returned 15 boxes of presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year, he instructed one of his lawyers to tell the agency that all of the materials the Archives had requested had been returned from his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
KEYT
UK still backs Rwanda deportations despite legal challenge
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister says people who arrive by unauthorized means should not be allowed to claim asylum in the U.K. Home Secretary Suella Braverman vowed to press on with a contentious plan to send some arriving asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. But she acknowledged on Tuesday that a legal challenge means it’s unlikely anyone will be deported to the east African country this year. Under a deal signed in April, Britain planned to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats to Rwanda for the processing of their asylum claims. Those granted asylum would stay in the African country rather than returning to the U.K.=
KEYT
Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill Philippine radio commentator
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Motorcycle-riding gunmen have killed a longtime radio commentator in metropolitan Manila in the latest attack on a member of the media in the Philippines, considered one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists. Police say Percival Mabasa was driving his vehicle when two men on a motorcycle approached and shot him twice in the head. Police say they are trying to identify the attackers and determine their motive. Mabasa was critical of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who oversaw a deadly crackdown on illegal drugs, and his successor, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of a dictator who was ousted in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising. Media watchdogs condemned the killing.
KEYT
Biden consults Japan PM Kishida after N. Korea missile test
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss their next steps after North Korea conducted its longest ever test launch by firing nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan. The White House said the leaders condemned North Korea’s missile test “in the strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region, and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.” The White House said the leaders agreed to coordinate immediate and longer-term responses to North Korea’s action bilaterally, as well as with South Korea, and with the international community.
KEYT
UN flood aid appeal jumps amid disease surge in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations is asking for five times’ more international aid after deadly floods in Pakistan left millions of survivors homeless and at rising risk of waterborne diseases. The UN on Tuesday upped its request to $816 million from $160 million, saying recent assessments pointed to the urgent need for long-term help. The request in Geneva came a day after Julien Harneis, the U.N. coordinator for Pakistan, said diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, scabies and malnutrition are fueling a “second wave of death and destruction.” Floods in impoverished Pakistan have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,696 since mid-June.
KEYT
Ecuador prison clash leaves at least 15 dead, 20 injured
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A clash between inmates armed with guns and knives inside the Latacunga prison in central Ecuador on Monday left at least 15 people dead and 20 injured, authorities said. Officials attributed the fighting to national and international drug trafficking groups which have turned the Andean...
KEYT
Louisiana US House challenger’s ad shows her giving birth
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Democratic challenger to U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in a Louisiana congressional race has released a campaign ad on social media that includes video of her giving birth. Katie Darling’s ad shows her traveling in September from her family farm in St. Tammany parish to the hospital, where she grips the side of a bed while in labor. In a voiceover, Darling highlights her concerns about climate change, Louisiana underperforming in education and the state’s abortion ban. While Darling’s ad garnered more than 1 million views and nearly 6,000 retweets as of Tuesday afternoon, she faces an uphill battle for a seat Republicans have held since 1977.
KEYT
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
A Russian court has fined TikTok for failing to delete LGBT material in what is the country’s latest crackdown on Big Tech companies. The court in Moscow on Tuesday issued the $50,000 penalty to the short-video sharing platform, following a complaint by Russian regulators. TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd., didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Russian government has been stepping up efforts to enforce greater control over the internet and social media. WhatsApp, Snapchat, Spotify and Tinder owner Match Group also have been hit by Russian fines this year.
KEYT
Bus plunges into gorge in India; kills 25 on board
NEW DELHI (AP) — A bus in northern India has plunged into a gorge, killing at least 25 and injuring over a dozen others. Police told the Press Trust of India news agency there were 45 to 50 people on board the bus when it fell Tuesday evening into a gorge in Uttarakhand state. They said all of them were part of a wedding party. Police said they worked alongside the disaster response force and locals to rescue 21 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said all possible assistance will be given to those affected. He said rescue operations are still underway. Deadly road accidents are common in India due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.
KEYT
Lawyer: Trump ‘eager’ for deposition in rape accuser case
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump says her client is “ready and eager” to sit for a deposition in the defamation case of a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s, but she’s nevertheless asking that it be postponed. Attorney Alina Habba wrote to a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday to ask that the Oct. 19 deposition of Trump in the case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll be postponed because an appeals court still must decide if he will remain a defendant. The Justice Department says the United States should be the defendant because Trump’s comments occurred while he was president.
KEYT
Judge rules naughty bits off limits at Trump dossier trial
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled prosecutors cannot present evidence to a jury about the most salacious parts of a flawed dossier alleging ties between former President Donald Trump and Russia at an analyst’s upcoming trial. Igor Danchenko is scheduled for trial next week in Alexandria on charges of lying to the FBI. Special Counsel John Durham says Danchenko was a primary source of information for the Trump dossier. The judge ruled Tuesday it would be prejudicial to delve into the most salacious accusation in the dossier _ that Trump engaged in sexual activity with prostitutes at a Moscow hotel. Trump had called the dossier fake news and evidence of a political witch hunt against him.
