COUDERSPORT, Pa. – One miscue proved to be the difference as the Warren Dawgs dropped a 2-0 heartbreaker at undefeated Coudersport on Saturday. In a defensive slugfest, the Dawgs stopped the Falcons’ best drive of the game with an interception at the 1-yard-line. Two plays later, a shotgun snap sailed out of bounds for a safety and what proved to be the only points of the game.

COUDERSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO