Eisenhower Comes Back to Top Youngsville
RUSSELL, Pa. – After dropping the first set in extra points, Eisenhower rallied to win three straight in a 3-1 win over visiting Youngsville on Tuesday. The Eagles won the first set, 26-24, then the Knights took control of the match to take the next three sets, all by the same 25-14 score. The win gave Eisenhower a season sweep over its cross-county rival.
Steffan Records 1,000th Career Assist as Sheffield Defeats DCC in Five
DUBOIS, Pa. – Kadence Steffan recorded 36 set assists including her 1,000th career set assist to lead Sheffield to a hard-fought, 3-2 (25-14, 17-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-13), victory at DuBois Central Catholic. Kassidy Orinko led the Lady Wolverines’ offense with 14 kills with Lexi Goldthwaite adding 11 kills, 14...
Warren Boys Blank Saegertown for Seventh Straight Win
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Mark Lynds and Parks Ordiway each scored two goals to help led the Warren boys to their seventh straight win, a 6-0 shutout over visiting Saegertown. Lynds added a pair of assists, while Ordiway had one helper. Finn Ordiway had a goal and an assist and Logan Crissey scored a goal.
Dawgs Drop Heartbreaker at Coudersport
COUDERSPORT, Pa. – One miscue proved to be the difference as the Warren Dawgs dropped a 2-0 heartbreaker at undefeated Coudersport on Saturday. In a defensive slugfest, the Dawgs stopped the Falcons’ best drive of the game with an interception at the 1-yard-line. Two plays later, a shotgun snap sailed out of bounds for a safety and what proved to be the only points of the game.
Watch Live: Youngsville at Eisenhower Volleyball
RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Youngsville heads to Eisenhower for their second meeting of the 2022 season. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Eisenhower as the Lady Eagles try to avenge an early-season loss to the Lady Knights. Watch below or on any of the YDL Sports...
Girls Soccer: Warren, Eisenhower Drop Close Matches
BRADFORD, Pa. – Bradford scored twice in the final five minutes on its way to a 5-3 win over Warren. Kelsea Austin broke a 3-3 tie with a goal and Maddi Cowburn scored on a penalty kick. Austin and Cowburn scored two goals apiece, while Bella Prince had one.
Cochranton Cancels Week 7 Football Game Against Reynolds
COCHRANTON, Pa. – Cochranton has canceled Friday’s Region 1 football game against Reynolds due to safety concerns amid low numbers. The Meadville Tribune was the first to report the story. The Cardinals, the defending D10 Class 1A runner-ups, have been battling a number of injuries amid the low...
Dragon Runners Sweep Firsts Against North East
WARREN, Pa. – Despite a pair of setbacks in the team races, the Warren boys’ and girls’ cross country teams turned in a number of impressive performances against North East on Senior Night Tuesday. Sam Lindell ran a blistering time of 16:39 at Betts Park, capturing first...
Warren Hogs Blank Kane in Season Finale; Hurricanes Fall to Tornados
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The Warren Hogs were firing on all cylinders as they rolled to a 20-0 win over visiting Kane in the season finale. Ty Bryan threw three touchdown passes, two to Wyatt Wilson, and more than 180 yards to lead the offensive attack, while Wilson, Drake Brown, and Tucker Sanford paced the defense.
Watch Live: Warren at DuBois Volleyball
DUBOIS, Pa. – Watch live as Warren travels to take on DuBois in a D9/10 crossover showdown. Andy Close will be on the call. Watch the game below or on any of our social media channels.
New Super Walmart For The Southtowns?
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to start the construction on their new stadium in Orchard Park across from Highmark Stadium. The plans are being finalized but Bills fans will soon have a new place to call home for the Bills Mafia. Before the Bills big win over the Baltimore...
Youngsville Announces 2022 Homecoming Court
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Youngsville High School announced its 2022 Homecoming Court on Monday. The Kings Court includes Logan McDonald, Blake Myers, Koby Hendrickson, Ethan Senz, and Keegan Mesel. The Queen’s Court comprises Maddie Baker, Melea Jenkins, Dylan Moore, Lilly Clough, and Olivia Darling. The 2022 Homecoming King and...
Hometown Musician to Bring Jazz Fusion to Bradford
BRADFORD, Pa. — The public will be entertained by Manu Gajanan and other avant-jazz/fusion musicians when Catstronauts touches down at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Studio Theater of Blaisdell Hall at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Sponsored by Pitt-Bradford Arts, the hour-long performance is free and open...
Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers
(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
Halloween Hours Set In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Halloween is less than a month away, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown have finalized times for trick-or-treaters. Traditionally the time frame for Halloween within city limits ranges from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., this year the public safety committee had considered different hours for the spooky night.
Jamestown Man Arrested For Reckless Driving, DWI
App users, tap here to watch video. Busti, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly recklessly driving while intoxicated in the Town of Busti. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department were dispatched in search for a Gray Chevy Cruze that reportedly was...
Pennsylvania man killed, another seriously injured in crash in McKean County
A Pennsylvania man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in McKean County on Monday.
Angry WNY Man In Medical Taxi Gets Out And Is Hit By Semi Truck On I-90
Have you ever heard the saying, 'don't cut off your nose to spite your face'? I think it somehow applies here. A Chautauqua County man was irate, for some unknown reason, and decided he wanted out of his Medicaid taxi. The incident took place on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The...
2 charged with conspiracy to commit marriage fraud in Hamburg bust
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Undercover law enforcement busted two citizens of India trying to get married in Hamburg for a green card. Dishant Patel, 24, and Shweta Patel, 23, who both were living in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the time, are facing a conspiracy to commit marriage fraud charges. It’s...
18-year-old driver dies after McKean County rollover
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An 18-year-old driver has died following an accident overnight in McKean County. His teenaged passenger was seriously injured. At about 1:03 a.m. on Oct. 3, Donovan Smith was driving north on Forest Road 173 (Fire Road). A Pennsylvania State Police report said the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when Smith […]
