techunwrapped.com
Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations
The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
techunwrapped.com
Why companies will offer Internet and cloud in the tariff
We have many rates available to contract Internet today. Normally, we find options to have more or less Mbps available from optical fiber, as well as include calls or mobile data. But why are so many companies going to start offering available space in the cloud? In this article we are going to talk about it and explain what we can expect for the next few years.
theindustry.fashion
Retail Recap: The important openings and partnerships in September 2022
September saw an influx of store openings nationwide, with few permanent retail closures. However, a number of brands and retailers experienced a temporary halt to operations this month, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. News about UK economy continued to dominate during September, with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation...
aircargonews.net
Qatar Airways Cargo adds to senior leadership team
Qatar Airways Cargo has appointed Liesbeth Oudkerk as senior vice-president, cargo sales and network planning. Oudkerk will be responsible for the cargo carrier’s sales and freighter network planning, focusing on digital transformation to improve customer support as well internal processes. She brings with her over 25 years of experience...
TechCrunch
With $17M in funding, Immerok launches cloud service for real-time streaming data
Having worked with “a few dozen” companies over the past several months and on the eve of the launch of an early access program, Immerok today announced that it raised $17 million in a seed funding tranche led by CUSP Capital, 468 Capital, Cortical Ventures and Essence VC along with participation from angel investors including Stephan Ewen, the co-creator of Apache Flink. Temme, Immerok’s CEO, said that the proceeds will be put toward expanding the company’s team and further developing its cloud product.
Invista Opens Asia Innovation Center in Shanghai
Invista Nylon Chemicals (China) Co. celebrated the full operation of its Asia Innovation Center (AIC) with an opening ceremony held at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park. Serving as a key hub within Invista’s global research and development network and the company’s first R&D center for nylon 6,6 application development in Asia, the AIC is positioned to broaden the commercial potential in engineering polymers and providing innovative solutions for its customers in Asia. With the pursuit of safer and more energy-saving applications in downstream fields, notably automobiles, manufacturers are seeking advanced nylon 6,6 solutions to improve application performance at reduced costs, Invista said....
Lemonade Launches AI-Powered Contents Insurance in UK
Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered insurance company Lemonade has launched in the United Kingdom and now offers contents insurance to residents across the U.K. Lemonade now operates in five countries, after previous launches in the United States, France, Germany and the Netherlands, according to a Monday (Oct. 3) press release. “We believe...
Hotels Magazine
Exclusive: Aimbridge EMEA replaces venerable Interstate brand
After spending many years as one of the most well-known global third-party management companies, the Interstate Hotels & Resorts brand is being retired by its parent company, Aimbridge Hospitality, and being replaced with the Aimbridge EMEA moniker. The existing Interstate Hotels & Resorts portfolio, which has operated as Aimbridge’s international...
seafoodsource.com
CIEL offering seed funding to UK aquaculture businesses
To help support the United Kingdom’s aquaculture sector, the Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock has launched a new seed funding opportunity. CIEL, which is one of the United Kingdom’s four agri-tech centers established as part of the government’s agri-tech strategy, recently expanded its remit to include research and innovation in aquaculture.
supplychain247.com
3PL Trends: Keeping up with the e-commerce boom
All shippers have a set of performance metrics or key performance indicators (KPIs) to work toward on the fulfillment front. On-time in-full (OTIF) is one broad goal for every order, while order accuracy, days to delivery, returns turnaround time, meeting next-day shipping commitments, and other metrics also factor into the equation.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams leader joins Highspot; Edifecs, Acumatica add execs; and more
Bhrighu Sareen was named president of product & engineering at sales enablement software startup Highspot. Sareen previously spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as corporate VP of Microsoft Teams. He also held several other leadership roles, including chief of staff for Bing and general manager of MSN International. Highspot...
labpulse.com
UK researchers propose solution for meeting pandemic testing demand
In an effort to avoid the bottlenecks in testing that occurred at the onset of the COVID-19 in 2020, researchers in the U.K. are advocating the establishment of a system of reserve lab technicians and volunteers to handle the surge in testing that occurs during a pandemic. Researchers at the...
Benzinga
Korindo in its Transition to an Eco-Friendly Company
JAKARTA, Oct 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Environmental issues and climate change get increasingly highlighted as nature declines at unprecedented speed and level. Continuous innovations and mass movements become necessary to soften impacts from the crises. Korindo Group acknowledges the need to transform into a more environmentally-friendly company by...
Madeira Gets a Digital Twin in the Metaverse
In a government-endorsed “digital twin” project, the first 500 plots of virtual real estate in ‘Madalia World’ a virtual version of the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira were listed on the NFT marketplace Exclusible yesterday (Sep. 28). The project is a collaboration between the regional government, Exclusible,...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Sustainable Ingredients: The outlook for food in Asia-Pacific
Sustainability practices ensure Asia-Pacific ingredient producers have a lot more to offer these days. The food industry today is an active player in the global drive for sustainability. In general, “sustainable foods” are products obtained as a result of limited negative effects on the environment and the people producing them. The market for sustainable foods has expanded enormously in the last 5-10 years, growing alongside demand for natural, organic, and clean-label foods.
htrends.com
Reinventing City Tourism in India - By Mandeep S Lamba and Dipti Mohan
City tourism is heavily dependent on corporate & MICE segments and it's time to reconsider and shift the narrative to make city tourism more holistic in the future. Read on to know more. Indian metropolises, such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, which have long served as the hospitality hubs of...
elearningindustry.com
Learnship Launches Sprint To Master Industry-Specific English In Five Weeks
Sprint Business Skills Revolves Around Industry-Specific English Skills. According to surveys conducted by Cambridge Assessment English, 32% of customer services staff, 36% of finance personnel, 37% of logistics employees, and up to 40% of HR professionals do not have the English skills needed to succeed in their roles. CEF level...
techunwrapped.com
Back Market avoids emitting 803 thousand tons of CO2, in eight years of activity
Through the sale of refurbished electronicsthat is, products that have been used, collected, analyzed, repaired and renewed by professional refurbishers, the Back Market marketplace has already avoided the emission of 803 thousand tons of CO2e the use of 2.7 million tons of raw materials and 827 million kiloliters of water, avoiding the generation of more than 3,000 tons of electronic waste. The conclusion is from the report “The environmental impact of digital around the world”, presented by the French Agency for Ecological Transition (ADEME).
ffnews.com
Lemonade Launches in the UK
Lemonade, the insurance company powered by AI and social impact, today launches in the United Kingdom. Residents across the UK can now get Lemonade Contents insurance instantly, from anywhere, on any device, as well as file claims and get paid in seconds. Today’s launch follows Lemonade’s previous European launches in...
foodondemandnews.com
Uber Announces Toast, Clover POS Integrations
Uber Eats has begun “industry-first” point-of-sale integrations with Toast and Clover, which the second-largest U.S. delivery provider said will lead to a more effortless onboarding experience for merchants. The automatic integration with two of the industry’s largest POS providers will include tighter connections between merchants’ POS and online...
