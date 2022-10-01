Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Testimony sought from Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich in Georgia 2020 election probe
The prosecutor leading an investigation into efforts by Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking testimony from an additional batch of his allies, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading...
KEYT
Woman tells New York Times Herschel Walker asked her to have second abortion
The woman who said Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion, setting off a controversy that has rocked his campaign, told The New York Times that the Republican nominee asked her to terminate a second pregnancy two years later. She refused the request, and their relationship ended,...
KEYT
Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion
WASHINGTON (AP) — The woman who says Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a 2009 abortion claims he encouraged her to have another abortion two years later. That’s according to a report Friday by The New York Times. She declined to have the second abortion, according to the report, and the relationship ended. The report was one of several new revelations that surfaced late Friday. In a brief interview with NBC News, Walker said he didn’t know about an abortion. Meanwhile, the Daily Beast published details provided by the woman about the candidate’s involvement with their child.
KEYT
Biden to designate his 1st national monument in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to designate his first national monument in Colorado next week. The president will be using his powers to conserve a World War 2-era alpine warfare training camp whose graduates went on to help found the U.S. ski industry. The designation of Camp Hale as a national monument will be an election year gift to Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, who pushed for Biden to make the designation after legislation to conserve the camp and other areas stalled in Congress. Biden has expanded the boundaries of other national monuments but has yet to create his own.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
NC Senate nominees parry over abortion, inflation in debate
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The two major-party candidates seeking to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr have parried over topics like abortion and inflation for what is likely their only televised debate. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd took questions Friday night at a cable television studio in Raleigh. Budd is a three-term congressman from Davie County who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Beasley is a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court and would be the first Black senator for North Carolina if elected. The election outcome could decide which party takes a majority in the current 50-50 Senate.
KEYT
Marcos Jr. reaffirms US ties in first 100 days of presidency
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Saturday marks Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 100th day in office. He has inherited daunting problems at home, including a coronavirus pandemic-battered economy, soaring inflation, and longstanding poverty. But one of his main foreign policy focuses since he took office June 30 has been rekindling U.S.-Philippines relations. Marcos Jr. is the namesake son of the dictator who was ousted in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising amid widespread human rights atrocities and plunder. Given U.S. President Joe Biden’s high-profile advocacy for democracy and human rights, more than a few have been surprised over the goodwill that has unfolded between the leaders in recent months.
KEYT
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in “ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic” — warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk.
KEYT
Prosecutors argue Graham should have to testify before grand jury in Georgia 2020 investigation
The Fulton County district attorney’s office is pushing back on Sen. Lindsey Graham’s ongoing efforts to quash a grand jury subpoena, saying his testimony is “essential” and could reveal more information about efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYT
Here’s who is not eligible for Biden’s marijuana pardon
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he’s pardoning individuals charged with simple marijuana possession on a federal level, but his decision does not affect broad groups of Americans and non-citizens charged with the crime. There’s historical precedent for mass application of the presidential pardon power, but the sheer...
KEYT
Biden finalizes new rules for US drone strikes
President Joe Biden has signed a long-awaited classified policy tightening the rules for the CIA and the Pentagon to carry out deadly drone strikes and commando raids conducted outside of traditional war zones, US officials said on Friday. With only Iraq and Syria still considered by the US to be...
KEYT
Nebraska senator likely to resign for Fla. university job
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to become president of the University of Florida, the school says, and the Republican senator has indicated he will take the job. That means he would resign in coming weeks. The school said Thursday in a statement that its presidential search committee had unanimously recommended Sasse, a decision that will have to be be voted on by the school’s board of trustees and then confirmed by its board of governors. The school said he will visit the campus next week to meet with students and others.
He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump
After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
KEYT
Federal judge faults Postmaster General DeJoy in mail delays
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has set limits on one of the Postal Service’s cost-cutting practices that contributed to a slowdown of mail deliveries ahead of the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s actions slowed deliveries without obtaining an advisory opinion from the Postal Regulatory Commission. The judge’s ruling was issued a day before the Postal Service on Friday announced plans to increase rates in 2023. Under the proposal, the cost of a forever stamp would increase by 3 cents.
KEYT
NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over influx of migrants
Mayor Eric Adams has declared a state of emergency to help respond to the city’s migrant crisis, which he told reporters Friday will cost the city $1 billion this fiscal year. “We now have a situation where more people are arriving in New York City than we can immediately...
Comments / 0